A Tech Affair episode 262: Wetransfer data scandal, ETH's AI, "Final Destination Bloodlines", "The Drifter"

News + Trends
A Tech Affair episode 261: Samsung's foldable phones, Spotify's AI bands, "Superman", "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4"
by Philipp Rüegg
Wetransfer wanted to read customer data. ETH is working on a transparent AI model. In "Final Destination Bloodlines", people die in original ways and "The Drifter" shines with its pixel charm.
The free service for transferring data caused an uproar with a controversial change to its terms and conditions: Wetransfer wanted to release sent files for AI use. ETH Zurich and EPFL in Lausanne are pursuing a significantly different approach. Their Large Language Model is supposed to be open source and sounds ambitious in other ways too. The price of Sony's new RX1R III luxury compact camera, with which the Japanese manufacturer wants to compete with Leica, is also ambitious. SRG has little to celebrate. Following the FM switch-off, listener numbers are nosediving.
Brutal crashes are also the beginning of «Final Destination Bloodlines». After 14 years, the sixth instalment of the horror series is released. It shows once again that you can't escape death and how many original ways there are to die.
Mick Carter cannot die in «The Drifter». The main character in this gripping point-and-click adventure is on the run for a murder he didn't commit. He also dies many brutal deaths in the process, but always comes back.
Being the game and gadget geek that I am, working at digitec and Galaxus makes me feel like a kid in a candy shop – but it does take its toll on my wallet. I enjoy tinkering with my PC in Tim Taylor fashion and talking about games on my podcast http://www.onemorelevel.ch. To satisfy my need for speed, I get on my full suspension mountain bike and set out to find some nice trails. My thirst for culture is quenched by deep conversations over a couple of cold ones at the mostly frustrating games of FC Winterthur.