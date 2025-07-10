News + Trends 3 2

A Tech Affair episode 261: Samsung's foldable phones, Spotify's AI bands, "Superman", "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4"

Philipp Rüegg Translation: machine translated 10.7.2025

Samsung continues the trend of boring smartphones. AI bands play music on Spotify. "Superman" is not a high-flyer and "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4" exudes 2000s vibes.

Samsung presents new flip and folding phones and the Galaxy Watch 8 gets a bezel again. Our enthusiasm is limited. Are the days of big innovations over? There is more excitement at Spotify. The suspicion that the latest musical high-flyer is an AI band has been confirmed.

Not really taking off «Superman». James Gunn's launch of the new DC universe is nice to look at, but remains tame in terms of content.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4» doesn't offer much innovation either «. However, the double remake of the skate games looks really nice and is just as much fun as it was in 2001 and 2002 respectively.

Topics

[00:02:23]

Samsung folds thinner

Samsung folds thinner [00:22:11] The AI bands are here

[00:58:36] Film tip: «Superman»

[01:13:08] Game tip: «Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4»

Where can you find the podcast?

