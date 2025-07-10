A Tech Affair episode 261: Samsung's foldable phones, Spotify's AI bands, "Superman", "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4"

News + Trends
Apple's new Siri could get a brain from OpenAI or Anthropic
by Samuel Buchmann
Samsung continues the trend of boring smartphones. AI bands play music on Spotify. "Superman" is not a high-flyer and "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4" exudes 2000s vibes.
Samsung presents new flip and folding phones and the Galaxy Watch 8 gets a bezel again. Our enthusiasm is limited. Are the days of big innovations over? There is more excitement at Spotify. The suspicion that the latest musical high-flyer is an AI band has been confirmed.
Not really taking off «Superman». James Gunn's launch of the new DC universe is nice to look at, but remains tame in terms of content.
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4» doesn't offer much innovation either «. However, the double remake of the skate games looks really nice and is just as much fun as it was in 2001 and 2002 respectively.
In addition, you can click below on «Follow author», then you won't miss any news. You can also reach us on Discord.
Under the following link you will find our podcast equipment.
Being the game and gadget geek that I am, working at digitec and Galaxus makes me feel like a kid in a candy shop – but it does take its toll on my wallet. I enjoy tinkering with my PC in Tim Taylor fashion and talking about games on my podcast http://www.onemorelevel.ch. To satisfy my need for speed, I get on my full suspension mountain bike and set out to find some nice trails. My thirst for culture is quenched by deep conversations over a couple of cold ones at the mostly frustrating games of FC Winterthur.