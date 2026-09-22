News + Trends 14 3

X500 Pro Max, X500 Pro and X Fold 6: Vivo brings three smartphones to Europe

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 22.9.2026

The Vivo X500 Pro Max and X500 Pro are coming to Europe, the manufacturer announced directly at the launch of the smartphones with Zeiss cameras in China. The foldable X Fold 6, which has already been available there for some time, will even arrive before the two of them.

Vivo has introduced three models of the X500 series in China. The manufacturer is bringing two of them to Europe. The X500 Pro Max and the X500 Pro differ in size and primarily in their telephoto cameras. The base X500 will not be coming to Europe. However, the foldable X Fold 6 will be available in Europe starting October 1st.

Large smartphone with a focus on the camera system

The X500 Pro Max is the top model of the X500 series for now – until an Ultra model is released, as was the case with the X300. It features a 6.85-inch AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 3168 × 1440 pixels. The 8.1-millimeter-thick housing with an aluminum frame is IP69 waterproof and can withstand water jets.

The Vivo X500 Pro Max has a 6.85-inch display.

Vivo places special emphasis on the camera system and is collaborating with Zeiss for this purpose. The main camera uses the 1/1.28-inch Sony Lytia L910 as the image sensor with a resolution of 50 megapixels. The 35mm equivalent focal length is 24 millimeters. Optical image stabilization is designed to compensate for up to three degrees in videos, which the manufacturer refers to as «gimbal-level».

Compared to the main camera, the telephoto camera has an 85-millimeter focal length, providing 3.5x magnification. Its 1/1.4-inch sensor has a resolution of 200 megapixels. The focal length can be increased to 200 or 400 millimeters with a clip-on teleconverter. The 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.0 aperture and 16-millimeter focal length rounds off the camera system on the back. Additionally, there is a 50-megapixel front camera.

Vivo offers clip-on teleconverters for many of its smartphones.

Source: Vivo

Vivo uses the new Mediatek Dimensity 9600 Pro as the processor and pairs it with either 12 or 16 gigabytes of RAM. The storage capacity is 256 or 512 gigabytes or one terabyte. The battery has a capacity of 8000 mAh and charges via cable at up to 90 watts. It supports up to 40 watts for wireless charging.

The X500 Pro is smaller and very similar to the Pro Max

The X500 Pro is smaller than the Pro Max and features a different telephoto camera. Its AMOLED display is 6.36 inches, and its battery has a capacity of 6510 mAh. For the telephoto camera, Vivo uses the Lytia 610 with a 64-megapixel resolution. The focal length remains at 85 millimeters, and the aperture is slightly larger at f/2.5. It also only has twelve gigabytes of RAM.

The X500 Pro is more compact than the Pro Max.

Source: Vivo

Price and availability

What will the X500 Pro Max and X500 Pro cost in Europe? Which storage variants and which of the four colors will be available? When will they actually be available? Vivo plans to announce this at its launch event on October 27th.

It is not yet clear whether all four colors will be available in Europe.

Source: Vivo

The Vivo X Fold 6 is coming to Europe even sooner

Even before the two X500 smartphones, Vivo is bringing the X Fold 6 to Europe. Starting October 1st, the manufacturer plans to sell the foldable smartphone in countries including Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. However, they have not yet announced a price or provided details on the available storage variants.

When folded, the X Fold 6 is as slim as a conventional smartphone, and when unfolded, it is almost square.

Source: Vivo

In China, Vivo offers the X Fold 6 with either 12 or 16 gigabytes of RAM. The storage can be 256 or 512 gigabytes or one terabyte. Whether it will retain the 7000 mAh battery is also uncertain with Chinese manufacturers, as they often adjust European model variants in various areas.

However, the AMOLED displays are expected to be 6.51 inches (external) and 8.02 inches (internal) in Europe as well. The foldable smartphone is powered by the Dimensity 9500 Super chipset. Vivo has installed a total of five cameras in the X Fold 6:

Main camera: 200 megapixels, f/1.7

Ultra-wide-angle camera: 50 megapixels, f/2.1

Periscope telephoto camera: 50 megapixels, f/2.6

Front camera in each display: 20 megapixels each, f/2.4

Vivo even offers a teleconverter for its foldable smartphone.

Source: Vivo

The entire smartphone is IP58/59 waterproof, but not dustproof. As with the Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo also offers a clip-on teleconverter for the X Fold 6.

Product test Vivo X300 Ultra tested: A camera with Android that can also make calls Jan Johannsen 55 likes 55 28 comments 28

Header image: Vivo

I like this article! 14 people like this article







