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Samsung introduces Galaxy S26 FE: stripped-down hardware, latest software

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 27.8.2026

The Galaxy S26 FE is the more affordable version of the S26 Plus. At least on paper. In reality, the price of the Plus model is already below the starting price of the FE.

The main difference between the Galaxy S26 FE and the S26 Plus is the processor used. For the FE, Samsung is opting for the weaker Exynos 2500 instead of this year's Exynos 2600. However, it is the first S26 model to feature the new One UI 9, which is based on Android 17. The update is also expected to be released soon for the older models.

Stripped-down hardware, latest software

In terms of dimensions, the Galaxy S26 FE is slightly larger than the Plus model at 161.6 × 76.9 × 7.4 millimeters. At 193 grams, it also weighs three grams more. The AMOLED display also measures 6.7 inches and offers a refresh rate of 120 Hertz. Resolution and brightness are slightly lower, but should be more than sufficient for everyday use.

The camera system is also almost entirely inherited from the S26 Plus: the main camera has a resolution of 50 megapixels, while the ultra-wide-angle and front cameras each have 12 megapixels. Only the triple telephoto camera offers a slightly lower resolution of eight megapixels.

The three cameras on the back of the Galaxy S26 FE.

Although the Exynos 2500 offers slightly less performance than the chip in the S26 Plus, Samsung claims there will be no limitations in terms of functionality. All Galaxy AI tools will therefore also run on the FE. These include image editing via voice input or MyFanCam, which automatically keeps a person in focus during videos. The FE inherits the latter from the recently introduced foldables. The other S26 models do not yet have this feature.

The Galaxy S26 FE features an aluminum frame.

Otherwise, SuperSteadyVideo ensures a straight horizon in videos even during 360-degree rotations. Samsung also promises improvements for night shots. Now Brief and Now Nudge are designed to help you keep track of things. Circle-to-Search and Gemini Live can now recognize multiple things at once rather than just one at a time. Galaxy AI also includes a document scanner, the Audio Eraser for background noise in audio and video recordings, as well as further expanded agentic functions that work across apps.

The S26 FE alongside the other three S26 variants.

The S26 FE inherits the 4900 mAh battery from the Plus model. The same applies to charging at 45 watts via cable and 15 watts wirelessly. The FE has a small advantage when it comes to software updates: since it launches with Android 17, the promised support extends one Android version further than for the other S26 models. Security updates are also provided for seven years.

Price and availability

The Galaxy S26 FE is scheduled to be available from September 4th. The recommended retail price in Germany starts at 799 euros for 128 gigabytes of internal storage. It rises to 899 euros for 256 gigabytes and 1099 euros for 512 gigabytes. As a bonus, there are six months of Google AI Pro worth 120 euros. There is no official recommended price for Switzerland.

Header image: Samsung

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