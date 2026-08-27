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Three-day battery life: Xiaomi's new mid-range smartphone with a massive battery

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 27.8.2026

The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max is expected to last up to three days with its 9210 mAh battery. In addition, Xiaomi has focused on high durability for the top model of the Note 17 series. The rest of the features are good, but do not quite reach the level of Xiaomi's flagship models.

Xiaomi is skipping a number with the Redmi Note 17 series and is launching four models, one fewer than in the 15 series. The top model is the Note 17 Pro Max, which, despite its name, does not have the largest display in the series. Below it are the Note 17 Pro and the Note 17 in both 5G and 4G variants.

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max: 3 days awake

The centerpiece of the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max is its battery. The capacity of 9210 mAh is the largest that Xiaomi offers in Europe. According to the manufacturer, this is enough for 37 hours of continuous video playback or up to three days of everyday use.

Thanks to a 16 percent silicon content, the two-cell battery does not require more volume than batteries with lower capacity. At 8.45 millimeters, the smartphone is not unusually thick. When charging, the battery accepts up to 100 watts via Xiaomi's Hypercharge technology. This is said to provide enough energy for a day in the smartphone in 20 minutes. The reverse charging function allows other devices to be charged with up to 27 watts. Xiaomi states the battery's lifespan at 1000 charging cycles, after which more than 80 percent of the capacity is still available.

Xiaomi is giving the Redmi Note 17 series a new design. The frame is made of metal, the display is flat, and the camera module also looks different. In the white "Cloud Blush" variant, a photochromic back ensures a color change. Under UV light, it changes color and makes a cloud pattern visible.

With this image, Xiaomi wants to substantiate the robustness of the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max.

The smartphone is waterproof according to IP66 and IP68. Xiaomi mentions a diving depth of two meters and a diving time of up to 72 hours. The power button acts as a shutter release for the camera underwater. The device is designed to withstand falls from a height of up to three meters.

The 6.83-inch AMOLED display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It reaches a refresh rate of 120 Hertz and a peak brightness of 3500 nits for HDR content. The HBM value, which is more relevant for everyday use under sunlight, is a good 2000 nits.

On the back of the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max, there are two cameras: a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The front camera delivers selfies with 32 megapixels. Xiaomi uses the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 as the processor and pairs it with eight gigabytes of RAM. The smartphone is expected to receive four operating system updates and six years of security updates.

The variant with 8 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of storage costs 599.90 euros according to the recommended retail price. Price information for Switzerland is not yet available.

Redmi Note 17 Pro: smaller battery, weaker chipset

The Redmi Note 17 Pro is almost identical to the Pro Max. It is available in different colors, and a weaker processor, the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4, is used. The battery is also smaller at 8340 mAh and charges more slowly at 67 watts – both of which are values not found in every top smartphone.

The Redmi Note 17 Pro looks confusingly similar to the Pro Max.

The recommended retail price starts at 479.90 euros for the variant with 8 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of storage.

Redmi Note 17 5G: Larger display, smaller battery

At 6.99 inches, the Redmi Note 17 5G has an even larger display than the Pro models. However, at 1200 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM), it is darker. The refresh rate is also 120 Hertz. The battery capacity is smaller at 7700 mAh, but still generous compared to other smartphones. In continuous operation, the smartphone is said to be able to play videos for 26 hours before the battery is empty. Charging speed is more leisurely at 45 watts.

The Redmi Note 17 5G in Celestial Purple.

The Note 17 is protected against splashing water according to IP65, and the display is additionally protected with Gorilla Glass 7i. For the processor, Xiaomi relies on the Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 and combines it with six gigabytes of RAM. The only camera on the back has a resolution of 50 megapixels, and the front camera has 16 megapixels.

The recommended retail price starts at 349.90 euros for the model with six gigabytes of RAM and 128 gigabytes of internal storage. There is also a 4G variant of the Redmi Note 17. It differs from the 5G version only by the Snapdragon 4s Gen 4 and is cheaper. Xiaomi is charging 249.90 euros for 6 and 128 gigabytes.

Header image: Xiaomi

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