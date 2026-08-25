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GrapheneOS: good cooperation with Motorola and Qualcomm, problems with Google

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 25.8.2026

GrapheneOS is optimistic about the collaboration with Motorola. Starting in 2027, the Google-free version of Android is expected to be available for the manufacturer's smartphones. In contrast, Google is making porting increasingly difficult for Pixel devices.

The collaboration between GrapheneOS and Motorola has been known since March 2026 and is expected to bear fruit in 2027. Although the initial focus was only on non-foldable smartphones, GrapheneOS is now also considering supporting foldable devices – without promising when that will be the case. New chipsets from Qualcomm are clearing the final hurdles for GrapheneOS on Motorola hardware.

Great satisfaction with new hardware partner

In a lengthy thread on Bluesky, GrapheneOS explains that the 2026 versions of the Motorola Signature as well as the Razr Fold and Fold Ultra already meet almost all of the operating system's requirements. However, the time since the start of the cooperation was too short to integrate all security elements. In addition, the devices lack Hardware Memory Tagging (MTE). This is a processor feature that can find memory errors in software. It can be used to secure system components and make it more difficult for unauthorized persons to access the devices.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is the first Qualcomm chipset to support MTE. However, Motorola only uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 in the aforementioned 2026 smartphones. That is expected to change in 2027, with Qualcomm further improving MTE support. This applies at least to the more expensive smartphones. MTE is unlikely to be available in mid-range and entry-level processors for the time being.

The GrapheneOS-capable smartphones from Motorola will receive reliable and prompt updates for seven years. They start on the basis of Linux 6.18 LTS, which can be updated to a new branch if necessary, in order to offer protection against attacks during device recovery, among other things.

A large part of the work of porting GrapheneOS to its smartphones is being handled by Motorola itself. The company also provides the team behind the alternative operating system with all the drivers and firmware it needs. Furthermore, Motorola and Qualcomm would fix any bugs found in the firmware.

GrapheneOS has a harder time on Pixel

GrapheneOS also wants to offer its operating system for all Pixel 11 models, including the Fold. With the Pixel, the Titan chips prove to be a security advantage. The weaker CPU and GPU performance of Google's Tensor chips compared to the Snapdragons, on the other hand, is not a disadvantage.

However, Google removed Pixel devices from the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) a year ago. This made it significantly more difficult to offer GrapheneOS for the devices and to deliver security updates in a timely manner. Despite the increased effort, GrapheneOS intends to continue supporting the Pixel, but is likely to have a much more cooperative hardware partner by its side in Motorola next year.

Header image: Jan Johannsen

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