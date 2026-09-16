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Boox Palma 3 gets a stylus, Note Air6 C gets more performance

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 16.9.2026

Boox is refreshing its E-Ink lineup with three devices. The Palma 3 supports an active stylus for the first time. It is joined by the compact color model Note Mini C and the revised Note Air6 C.

The Palma 3 retains the unusual format of its predecessor, feeling more like a smartphone than a classic e-reader. Boox has equipped the 6.13-inch device with a new processor, Android 16, and a redesigned chassis. However, there are few changes to the display itself.

Palma 3 can now be used with a stylus for the first time

Like its predecessor, the black-and-white display has a resolution of 1648 × 824 pixels and reaches 300 pixels per inch. The separately available InkSense Plus stylus recognizes 4096 pressure levels and tilt, allowing you to create handwritten notes on the Palma 3.

Boox has also refined the chassis. The frame is now made of aluminum, and the back is made of textured fiberglass. The device is slightly narrower and thinner than the Palma 2. However, at around 195 grams, it weighs about 25 grams more.

The Palma 3 continues to feel more like a smartphone than a classic e-reader.

Source: Boox

Inside, it is powered by the new octa-core Qualcomm 6690. Boox pairs this with six gigabytes of RAM and 128 gigabytes of internal storage. According to the manufacturer, this can be expanded by up to two terabytes via a microSD card.

The Palma 3 runs on Android 16 and offers access to the Google Play Store. This allows you to use Android apps for news, podcasts, or other services in addition to e-books. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 6.0 are also on board.

On the back, there is still a 16-megapixel camera, which Boox intends for tasks such as scanning documents. As with the predecessor, the battery has a capacity of 3950 mAh.

Boox has announced a price of 339.99 US dollars for the Palma 3. There is no pricing for Germany or Switzerland yet.

Note Air6 C gets faster

With the Note Air6 C, the generational shift is primarily in the processor and software. The 10.3-inch Kaleido 3 display is carried over by Boox from the Note Air5 C. The six gigabytes of RAM, 64 gigabytes of storage, and the 3700 mAh battery also remain unchanged.

The new octa-core processor, combined with BSR technology, is intended to provide faster page turns. Boox claims an improvement of up to 40 percent compared to the Note Air5 C. Independent measurements are not yet available.

With new software, Boox is also expanding its productivity features. "Dual Notes" allows you to open two notes or documents side-by-side. "Talk Insights" records conversations, transcribes them, and creates summaries.

The Note Air6 C is designed for handwritten notes and working with documents.

Source: Boox

The Pen3 is included with the Note Air6 C. It recognizes 4096 pressure levels and tilt. Boox offers a magnetic keyboard separately.

The Note Air6 C costs 579.99 US dollars. Prices for Germany and Switzerland are still pending for this model as well.

Note Mini C grows and gets thinner

Boox is positioning the new Note Mini C between the Palma and the larger Note models. It is reminiscent of the Tab Mini C released in 2023, but grows from 7.8 to 8.52 inches. At the same time, the chassis thickness shrinks from 8.3 to six millimeters. Despite the larger display, the new model weighs slightly less at around 300 grams.

Technically, Boox sticks with Kaleido 3. The display shows black-and-white content at 300 pixels per inch and color content at 150 ppi. In total, it can display 4096 colors.

Compared to the Tab Mini C, the RAM increases from four to six gigabytes. Also new are a microSD slot and a fingerprint sensor. Android 16 is used as the operating system.

There is a step backward regarding the battery. Its capacity drops from 5000 to 3150 mAh. How much this affects everyday use remains to be seen in tests.

Header image: Boox

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