This is the new Kindle family from Amazon

Michelle Brändle Translation: machine translated 1.10.2025

Amazon has presented new e-ink tablets in New York. These include the new Kindle Scribe Colorsoft: Amazon's first pen tablet with a coloured e-ink display.

At Amazon's hardware event in New York, three new e-readers will be presented: a redesigned Kindle Scribe with and without backlighting and the new Kindle Scribe Colorsoft. The latter is Amazon's first pen tablet with a colour display.

Kindle Scribe Colorsoft

The design of the Colorsoft is based on the regular Kindle Scribe. However, the built-in display technology has a colour filter and light guide with nitride LED. According to the manufacturer, this is intended to optimise the colours without washing out details. There is also a rendering engine for a better colour display. It also helps to make writing fluid and natural. The battery life is several weeks.

The Kindle Scribe is now also available in colour.

Source: Amazon

The Kindle Scribe Colorsoft costs just under 650 euros at launch and comes with a stylus. However, we still have to be patient, Amazon has not yet given an exact sales launch for Europe, only «in early 2026».

Kindle Scribe with and without front light

The regular Kindle Scribe has been given an upgrade. It is now 5.4 millimetres thin and weighs 400 grammes. Previously it was 5.8 millimetres and 433 grammes. However, the display has become slightly larger at 11 inches instead of 10.2 inches. The glass is also slightly textured. This should ensure a better grip when writing compared to glossy displays. According to Amazon, it is 40 per cent faster than its predecessor thanks to the new quad-core chip. This makes writing and browsing smoother.

With backlighting, the new Kindle Scribe will cost you 520 euros, without light it is still 450 euros. Amazon has not yet defined the exact sales launch for Europe here either.

Software customisations and AI gadgets

The Kindle Scribe home screen has been redesigned to show recently opened or added books, documents and notebooks. You will also find the function «Quick notes» on the home screen, where you can write down your thoughts without further ado. The Kindle Scribe Colorsoft provides you with 10 colours for writing and five highlighters for marking. Shading is also possible thanks to a new shading tool with colour gradients. This is particularly interesting for sketches.

You can now organise your documents, books and notes in the same folder if you wish. You can import them with Google Drive and Microsoft Onedrive. For further editing on your computer, convert your notes into text and open them via OneNote.

AI doesn't stop at e-readers either.

Source: Amazon

AI has also been helping out recently: If you are looking for specific content, you can search for it using natural language. The new function «Story So Far» gives you a spoiler-free summary of a book up to the point you have read it. However, not every e-book sold is compatible with these AI functions.

Header image: Amazon

