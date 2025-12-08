News + Trends 43 18

Smaller than a smartphone: a magnetic mini e-reader for reading on the go

Michelle Brändle Translation: machine translated 8.12.2025

The Chinese manufacturer Xteink has introduced a mini e-reader. It can be magnetically attached to the back of your smartphone. This means you always have it with you for your e-books.

The new e-reader from Xteink is only 4.3 inches in size. That's even smaller than a smartphone. Like a power bank, you can clip it magnetically to the back of a Google Pixel 10 or iPhone. It must be compatible withQi-2 or MagSafe. If your smartphone is not, suitable accessories are included in the scope of delivery.

Mini size with maxi runtime

The X4 mini e-reader measures just under 11.5 × 7 × 6 centimetres and weighs only 74 grammes. This means it shouldn't be too much of a burden on the back of a smartphone. The resolution of the display is limited to 220 ppi. Current e-readers have an even sharper resolution of 300 ppi. In addition, a light source is required for reading; there is no backlight. The display cannot be operated by touch, but with physical buttons.

The X4 is smaller than a smartphone.

Source: Xteink

The battery is not particularly large at 650 mAh, but the e-reader should last up to two weeks on a single charge. That's if you read for an average of two hours a day.

The books and files you want to read on the X4 reader must be in either EPUB or TXT format. There is no connection to an e-book shop. You can either upload your files via Wi-Fi or drag them onto the 32 GB microSD included. If you are not satisfied with the installed fonts, you can upload your own.

In addition to reading, a calendar also appears to be installed according to the webshop images. Otherwise, you can also display image files (.jpg and .bmp) so that you have your flight ticket to hand, for example.

The small e-reader is somewhat limited, but it runs for a fortnight on a single charge.

Source: Xteink

Price and availability

The X4 is available in Xteink's official online shop for 69 USD. That's just under 56 francs or 60 euros. Xteink offers the device in white and black. It comes with the e-reader, a microSD with 32 GB memory, a protective film for the display and two magnetic stickers. The latter can be used to clip the e-reader onto the back of a non-magnetic smartphone.

Everything you need is included with the X4.

Source: Xteink

The device is not yet available from us. If you are looking for something similar, the Onyx Boox Palma (2) would be an option. You can't pin it to your smartphone, but it's as big as this one. Colleague Lorenz has tested the Palma 2.

Header image: Xteink

