Nubia presents these new folding phones in Japan

4.12.2025

Nubia has installed a larger external display and other major upgrades in its third flip phone. The Nubia Fold is now also a new addition to the line-up.

Nubia has presented the Nubia Flip 3 in Japan alongside its first foldable device. In the past, the smartphone has impressed with its favourable price. Thanks to its large external display, it now also has more options for personalisation.

Nubia Fold has power thanks to elite chip

The Nubia Fold can be unfolded into a mini tablet and is the first such model from the manufacturer. The front display is 6.5 inches and the inner display is 8 inches. When closed, the smartphone measures 16 × 7.3 centimetres. Together with the thickness of just under one centimetre, it is equivalent to a regular smartphone. At 249 grammes, however, it is somewhat heavier. Fortunately, the camera bump on the back appears discreet in the render images.

Nubia releases its first Fold.

Source: Nubia

With the certified IP54 protection class, the Nubia Fold is protected against splash water and larger foreign objects. It is therefore not completely dust and waterproof.

The large inner display has a resolution of 2480 × 2200 pixels, while the smaller outer display has a resolution of 2748 × 1172 pixels. Both have a refresh rate of 120 hertz.

The Nubia Fold uses the most powerful chip currently available from Qualcomm: the Snapdragon 8 Elite. It also has 12 gigabytes (GB) of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory. Nubia also installs a large battery with 6560 mAh and a fast charging function of up to 55 watts in the device. However, the manufacturer does not include a compatible power supply unit.

The cameras are discreetly installed and sound promising.

Source: Nubia

Pictures are taken with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel camera both outside and inside. There are also various modes, such as "Milky Way Night" or "Starry Sky" for better night shots and an effect mode for light trails in the sky.

The foldable comes with Android 15 and its own user interface. It also has its own AI functions. For example, translations when making phone calls in foreign languages, or AI help if you get stuck while gaming.

Nubia will only be selling the Fold in black and in Japan from 4 December. The recommended retail price is 178560 yen. That's around 920 francs or 985 euros. The device is expected to find its way to Europe in 2026, but Nubia has not yet announced any further details.

Nubia Flip 3 shines with a large outdoor display

Nubia has already unveiled the Flip 3. However, it will not go on sale until mid-January 2026 and will be available in two colours, the classic white or black. When closed, the flip phone measures 87 × 76 × 15.9 mm and weighs just 187 grammes. Opened, it is still 7.5 millimetres thick. Like the large Foldable, the Flip 3 also has IP54 certification for protection against splash water and dirt. The hinge has withstood 300,000 folds in a laboratory environment. This is enough to open the smartphone 80 times a day for ten years.

The third Flip from Nubia has the largest outdoor screen to date.

Source: Nubia

When unfolded, the Flip 3 has a 6.9-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1188 x 2790 pixels. There is a 4-inch AMOLED screen on the outside. This covers almost the entire outer surface and is therefore significantly larger than its predecessor, the Flip 2. The refresh rate is 120 hertz both inside and out.

The manufacturer uses a chip from Mediatek as the centrepiece: the Dimensity 7400X. It also has 6 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory. The necessary power is provided by a 4610 mAh battery, which can be charged with up to 33 watts.

Two rear cameras are available for photos. The main camera takes photos with up to 50 megapixels, the ultra-wide-angle camera with 12 megapixels, and when opened up you get another 32 megapixels for selfies. To remotely trigger the rear cameras, you can hold your palm up or form the typical peace sign with your index and middle finger.

With the right background image, the cameras are perfectly integrated.

Source: Nubia

The Nubia Flip 3 runs Android 15 with its own user interface. More details, such as the sales price, will be available at the launch in January. Its predecessor, the Nubia Flip 2, had a retail price of around 600 francs - that's 642 euros. It is estimated that the successor will also be in this price segment.



