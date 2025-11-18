Made in Germany: Gigaset presents two new smartphones

News + Trends
by Jan Johannsen
Gigaset is back and is once again assembling smartphones in Bocholt. The GS6 and GS6 Pro revitalise the manufacturer's smartphone division.
Unlike usual, the Pro in the GS6 only stands for more memory. There are no differences between the two smartphones from Gigaset in terms of camera, processor or display - as is usual with other manufacturers when the addition of the name is used.
In 2013, Gigaset had to file for insolvency and was taken over by Vtech at the beginning of 2024 - yes, the one with the technology toys for children. The company then focussed on its landline phones and is now surprisingly introducing new smartphones again. According to my logic, however, it is only one smartphone in two memory sizes.
Made in Germany for Gigaset smartphones means, strictly speaking: Assembled in Bocholt. The individual components come from China and can also be found in other smartphones. The Gigaset GS6 has the following:
It is particularly worth mentioning that the battery can be removed. A pick for opening the back is included in the scope of delivery. The smartphone is dust and waterproof to IP68. The manufacturer does not provide any information on the duration of the security updates. If Gigaset adheres to the EU requirements, the GS6 should receive updates for five years.
A 64-megapixel main camera and an ultra-wide-angle camera with a resolution of eight megapixels round off the features in the entry-level to mid-range smartphone segment. The third camera in the group, a 2-megapixel macro camera, has been known to deliver miserable image quality. The front camera with 32 megapixels should be better.
In Germany, the recommended retail price for the Gigaset GS6 is 339 euros. You pay a hefty surcharge of €110 for doubling the memory, which results in an RRP of €449 for the GS6 Pro. I have no information for Switzerland and availability here is still being clarified.
As a primary school pupil, I used to sit in a friend's living room with many of my classmates to play the Super NES. Now I get my hands on the latest technology and test it for you. In recent years at Curved, Computer Bild and Netzwelt, now at Digitec and Galaxus.
