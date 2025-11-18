News + Trends 27 8

Made in Germany: Gigaset presents two new smartphones

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 18.11.2025

Gigaset is back and is once again assembling smartphones in Bocholt. The GS6 and GS6 Pro revitalise the manufacturer's smartphone division.

Unlike usual, the Pro in the GS6 only stands for more memory. There are no differences between the two smartphones from Gigaset in terms of camera, processor or display - as is usual with other manufacturers when the addition of the name is used.

Replaceable battery and expandable memory

In 2013, Gigaset had to file for insolvency and was taken over by Vtech at the beginning of 2024 - yes, the one with the technology toys for children. The company then focussed on its landline phones and is now surprisingly introducing new smartphones again. According to my logic, however, it is only one smartphone in two memory sizes.

One smartphone, two memory sizes

Source: Gigaset

Made in Germany for Gigaset smartphones means, strictly speaking: Assembled in Bocholt. The individual components come from China and can also be found in other smartphones. The Gigaset GS6 has the following:

A 6.67-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 60, 90 or 120 hertz. What worries me is that the peak brightness is only 1000 nits. This could mean that the unspecified typical brightness is too dark for use in sunshine.

Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 7300

Memory: 8 gigabytes

Storage space: 128 gigabytes or 256 gigabytes for the GS6 Pro, expandable with a microSD card by up to 1 terabyte

Battery: 5300 lithium polymer, 30 watts charging power, 15 watts wireless (Qi)

Software: Android 15, update to Android 16 and 17

Wireless connections: Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.4

It is particularly worth mentioning that the battery can be removed. A pick for opening the back is included in the scope of delivery. The smartphone is dust and waterproof to IP68. The manufacturer does not provide any information on the duration of the security updates. If Gigaset adheres to the EU requirements, the GS6 should receive updates for five years.

The back can be removed for battery replacement.

Source: Gigaset

A 64-megapixel main camera and an ultra-wide-angle camera with a resolution of eight megapixels round off the features in the entry-level to mid-range smartphone segment. The third camera in the group, a 2-megapixel macro camera, has been known to deliver miserable image quality. The front camera with 32 megapixels should be better.

Price and availability

In Germany, the recommended retail price for the Gigaset GS6 is 339 euros. You pay a hefty surcharge of €110 for doubling the memory, which results in an RRP of €449 for the GS6 Pro. I have no information for Switzerland and availability here is still being clarified.

Header image: Gigaset

