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The most important game trailers and announcements of the week

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 13.6.2026

The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the past "Summer Game Fest" week for you.

On the Header image from left to right: «Stronghold 4», «Super Yooka-Laylee Kart», «Exodus».

The Summer Game Fest is over. After what felt like hundreds of showcases with thousands of games, we look back. Here you can find all the trailers and announcements that got lost in the hustle and bustle of the big players (Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo).

Have fun browsing and wishlisting!

Newly announced games

These titles have been newly announced

«Oh my Doug»

The trailer looks like an episode of «Ren & Stimpy». That's all I need to know about the game. I'm in. Yay, yay, yay, yay!

Date: ???

Released for: PC

«Stronghold 4»

The fourth instalment of the popular strategy series aims to combine a cinematically staged campaign with numerous gameplay innovations. A demo will be released on 23 June.

Date: 2026

Released for: PC

«Keep»

You want more castles? You can have them. The USP of the strategy game: organic castle building with a grid system designed to authentically recreate the irregular shapes of European medieval castles.

Date: ???

Released for: PC

«Tenebris Somnia»

A truly unique horror game. «Tenebris Somnia» mixes pixel art with FMV sequences. The result is eerily beautiful.

Date: 16 October

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

«Super Yooka-Laylee Kart»

Not in the mood for modern «Mario Kart»? «Super Yooka-Laylee Kart» offers karting action as we know it from SNES times. I find the Rage concept, which is hinted at at the end of the trailer, particularly exciting. If you are hit (too) often by items, your character gets angry. I wonder what the consequences will be?

Date: ???

Released for: PC

«Thief: The Dark Project Remastered»

The remaster experts at Nightdive Studios announce their next project. As always, fans of the stealth classic can look forward to a loving new edition of the dusty original.

Date: ???

Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2, PC

«Arizona Sunshine»

The VR zombie shooter gets a «flatscreen remake». Necessary? No. Fun? Yes. And I can play as a dog - hell yeah.

Date: ???

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

«Clown Town»

A co-operative game in which you have to coordinate with your fellow players. Looking at the trailer, I'm sure that the colourful game will cause many broken friendships.

Date: ???

Released for: PC

«Star Trek: Outposts Unknown»

Have you always wanted to build an outpost on an alien planet in the «Star Trek» universe? Then today is your lucky day. «Anno» meets «Star Trek». I like how colourful the game looks.

Date: ???

Released for: PC

«Slayblade»

Do you still know «Beyblade»? Then treat yourself to this trailer for «Slayblade» - an action roguelite game with pretty retro graphics. My favourite part is the Nintendo DS startup screen.

Date: ???

Released for: PC

«Into the Wind»

In the comments to the video, someone wrote that the game looks like an Italian «Death Stranding». I think: This is much cooler than «Death Stranding». Colourful, beautiful, «Porco Rosso» vibes. Off to the wishlist.

Date: ???

Released for: PC

Trailer updates for games already announced

These games and expansions have already been unveiled and will receive new trailers offering in-depth insights into gameplay and storyline

«Exodus»

The sci-fi epic «Exodus» provides a detailed insight into its gameplay. If you liked «Mass Effect», you should definitely make a note of «Exodus».

Date: 2027

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Wildblue Skies»

Admittedly, the trailer gives off «we have Star Fox at home» vibes. But it still looks nice. For anyone who hasn't had enough after the «Star Fox» remake on 25 June and for anyone who doesn't have a Switch 2 at home, «Wildblue Skies» might be of interest.

Date: 13 August

Released for: PS5, PC

«Wardogs»

The trailer proudly announces: «Not a battle royale. No extraction shooter.» Instead, there are mass battles with 100 players, three teams and lots of destruction, explosions and bang bang.

Date: ???

Released for: PC

«Wheel Mates»

A co-op game à la «It Takes Two» - only with remote-controlled cars instead of people.

Date: ???

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Don't Fret»

A music game and a horror game have a one-night stand. The result is «Don't Fret». You are trapped in a haunted music school where you fight all kinds of monsters and solve music puzzles.

Date: ???

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Chronoscript: The Endless End»

You're trapped in an endless, self-writing manuscript. That's how I always feel when I write these endlessly long trailer summaries.

Date: End of 2026

Released for: PS5, PC

Summaries of showcases

Here you can find an overview of showcases that we have already summarised:

Nintendo:

News + Trends Nintendo Direct (9 June 2026): "Ocarina of Time" remake, "Kingdom Hearts IV" and more Domagoj Belancic 33 47

Microsoft:

News + Trends Xbox Showcase: These games were presented Philipp Rüegg 29 34

Sony:

News + Trends These games were presented at the State of Play in June 2026 Kevin Hofer 45 27

Summer Game Fest Showcase:

News + Trends Summer Game Fest Showcase 2026: These new games were presented Domagoj Belancic 42 34

Wholesome Direct:

News + Trends Wholesome Direct 2026: These cosy feel-good games have just been unveiled Michelle Brändle 13 0

All showcases at a glance:

News + Trends Summer Game Fest 2026: All shows, streams and dates at a glance Domagoj Belancic 32 13

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