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Wholesome Direct 2026: These cosy feel-good games have just been unveiled

Michelle Brändle Translation: machine translated 8.6.2026

Wholesome Games has presented over 50 Cozy Games: from a co-op with capybara and crow to your own tea shop as a frog, everything is included. Except in a hurry.

Do you prefer to play cosy life simulations instead of action-packed first-person shooters or do you need a break from your stressful everyday life? Then the Wholesome Direct 2026 games are the right choice for you. Via a one-hour stream, Wholesome Games will be presenting new games that are so sweet they'll make your eyes water.

The games captivate with lovingly drawn graphics, soothing music and an often cosy approach.

«Anemorie»

The story-based adventure from Inngames Studio is set in the 1990s. You are Anna, a young woman in her self-discovery phase. Of course, love also plays a major role. Sadly, she has a heart condition - but has the gift of looking into memories that she finds in beloved objects.

In between the story passages, you play mini-games and help Anna in her everyday life: from writing diaries and cooking to making friends with her black cat. As the game progresses, you will learn more and more about the main character.

«Anemorie» impresses with its cute anime graphics - Anna's cat reminds me of a character from the Ghibli world. You can already download a demo of the game from the official website or Steam.

Date: available soon, demo already online

Released for: PC

«Book Nook»

In this game, you build a miniature diorama. You set up the miniature world with numerous objects and place them piece by piece like a puzzle. The pieces range from large pieces of furniture to the smallest decorative items. You can take as much time as you like.

Hidden behind the dioramas are little stories that you reveal in cinematic cutscenes. You can already find the game as a demo on Steam.

Date: available soon

Released for: PC

«Capy Castaway»

In this co-op game, you control the cute capybara Capy and the clever crow Corvi - alone or in pairs - and solve various puzzles in a wondrous world. You find yourself on a mysterious island and help stranded animals to get back home after a flood.

The game is about curiosity, friendship and what it means to have a home. Capy and Corvi each bring their own strengths, meet new friends and gradually uncover the history of the island.

Date: forthcoming announcement

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

«Colourbound»

Use the power of colour to get to your destination in this game. You accompany Anku on his journey to reunite his deceased grandfather's band. He was a popular musician in his day, but his band has long since disbanded. With the special gift of colour, you reshape the world, solve puzzles, uncover secrets - and hopefully find the missing musicians.

During the course of the game, you collect colours on your palette, which you can use to solve the logic puzzles. The various locations you travel through extend across mighty forests and abandoned towns.

Date: August 2026

Released for: PS consoles, Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch 1 and 2, PC

«Cozy Grove - Camp Spirit»

Of course, a Wholesome Direct can't be complete without a life simulation. «Cozy Grove - Camp Spirit» is the second part of «Cozy Grove» and runs synchronised with real time, including the seasons.

Complete daily tasks, cook, craft and collect various things - such as insects, shells and fish. You will receive rewards and merit badges for successes.

The special thing about this island? It's cursed. But that shouldn't stop you from planting beautiful flowers and trees, building amazing things and raising the ghost animals that live here as pets. Every now and then a spooky surprise will be waiting for you. Demo available on Steam, a simplified version can be found for Android and iOS.

Date: 15 July

Released for: PC, Nintendo Switch 1 and 2, Android, iOS

«Deer & Boy»

A sugary sweet game for all ages can be found in «Deer & Boy». A silent friendship develops when a boy meets a vulnerable fawn. At the beginning, you protect the little animal until it grows into a majestic deer. This also changes the way you play with your companion and what abilities he has.

The game captivates with a wondrous 3D world without dialogue. Animation and music create cinematic scenes of bonding paired with tricky puzzles and challenges. The game won't be long in coming and you can already find a demo on Steam.

Date: 23 June

Released for: PC

«Dressmaker»

For all those who have always wanted to sew perfectly fitting, pompous dresses, there will soon be «Dressmaker». But beware: the visitors to your dressmaker's are extremely fussy. That's why every step must be taken with care: from the measurements to the placement of the pattern on the fabric to the final decorative flower at the hem.

You are in control of whether the result is exactly what your customer wants or whether you deliberately sabotage it. As a reward, not only do you get money to buy your fabrics, you can even pet the cute house cat in between.

Date: September 2026

Released for: PC

«Fossil Quest»

In this game you can open your own dinosaur museum. In lovingly drawn graphics, you travel the world to dig up fossils and put them together. You will also learn about the individual creatures and make friends with the inhabitants of the small village of Follyoaks.

The game is not made by a huge studio, but by a married couple - self-published with great attention to detail. You'll have to be patient until the title comes out, but the couple are already looking forward to receiving lots of feedback on their prototype.

Date: Q1 2027

Released for: PC

«Froggy Brews»

Brew delicious tea and decorate it lovingly for the villagers. In this cosy story adventure, every cup of tea tells a story. Protagonist Froggy returns to his home village after some time and a lot of change. Now he has to find his place in this small world again.

With every carefully prepared drink, you brighten the day of a villager and strengthen the connection to the community. When you're not busy making tea, roam the woods and find the tastiest ingredients and decorations for the next treat.

Date: forthcoming announcement

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 1 and 2, PC

«Hela: of Mice & Magic»

My absolute favourite of the Wholsome Direct. In this co-op adventure, you experience the world through the eyes of a mouse. When the good witch of the land falls ill and the world is completely out of balance, you set out to restore the good. As an intrepid mouse, you set off into the wilderness, collecting ingredients for magic potions and helping wherever you are needed along the way.

Hela, the wondrous, Scandinavian-inspired world, is yours to explore at your own pace. You can deviate from the path and try out interactions to track down story fragments that are scattered everywhere.

Date: 2026

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, PC

«Humblets»

An exciting concept is behind this open-world co-op: no two adventures are the same, each game world is unique. As a Humblet, you can work together as a group of up to four players. With the help of magical maps, you explore a procedurally generated world in which you go exploring, crafting and decorating.

The adventure is full of magic and charming mythical creatures. You can tell each other the most exciting stories around the campfire with friends. The game is lovingly designed by two indie developers.

Date: forthcoming announcement

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, PC

«In The Drift»

In this sci-fi game, you repair the internet in space as the protagonist Luna. Travel past asteroids with your spaceship, get rusty radio towers up and running and maintain the infrastructure - it's the only way to keep people connected.

The scope of the game is manageable at around five hours and offers a wondrous story about finding human connection - in a world that is slowly collapsing.

Date: forthcoming announcement

Released for: PC

«Otterly Lost»

As an otter, you explore the world in a cosy dive, far away from home. You'll meet other animals, discover secret places and overcome various challenges. By your side: your favourite stone.

Explore the open world, solve puzzles and dive through the colourful waters to find your way back home. Tools and other animals are at your service. And to make sure you look fancy, you can also change your outfit from time to time.

Date: September 2026

Released for: PC

What else was presented

Over 50 games were shown at the Wholsome Direct, you can find a few more titles here:

Header image: Wholesome Games

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