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Summer Game Fest 2026: All shows, streams and dates at a glance

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 27.5.2026

The Summer Game Fest is the successor to the E3 games trade fair - and is now the biggest stage for new games and announcements. You can expect countless livestreams with hundreds of games. You can find an overview here.

The Summer Game Fest is just around the corner. It's a bit like Christmas for gamers. Only in the summer. Instead of presents, there are loads of trailers with big promises and release dates in the distant future.

Here you will find an overview of all showcases - regardless of whether they are officially part of the Summer Game Fest or take place independently of it. The list will be updated regularly. The YouTube live streams are embedded - missing live events will be updated as soon as they are switched on. Clicking on the subtitles will take you to the official channels of the showcases.

Let the Summer Games begin

The highlights

Don't miss these livestreams

Playstation State of Play - 2 June, 23:00

Mark my Words: This State of Play is going to be legendary. Untypically for Sony, the company announced its summer showcase two weeks in advance. It will also be broadcast in cinemas in the USA. So Sony seems pretty sure of what they're doing.

You can expect over 60 minutes of trailers and information on upcoming PS5 exclusives and eagerly awaited third-party titles. The showcase starts with «Marvel's Wolverine», which will be released on 15 September. Other first-party games that could potentially appear: the «God of War» spin-off from Sony Santa Monica, Naughty Dog's «Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet» and the live-service title «Fairgames».

Summer Game Fest Showcase - 5 June, 23:00

Every year, gaming pundit Geoff Keighley invites you to his showcase, where numerous AAA titles from all over the world are presented. It is not yet clear which ones these could be. A remake of «Resident Evil: Code Veronica» is being highly touted in the rumour mill. In any case, you can expect a lot of new announcements and surprises over the course of two hours.

Future Games Show - 6 June, 21:00

Something like a smaller, more low-key version of the Summer Game Fest showcase. The event is organised by Gamesradar. The hosts are actors Troy Baker (e.g. «The Last of Us», «Death Stranding») and Alix Wilton Regan (e.g. «Dragon Age Inquisition», «Cyberpunk 2077») in front of the camera. You can find a preview of the games presented on Steam. The showcase will be followed by a detailed gameplay presentation of the sci-fi RPG «Exodus».

Microsoft is also doing the honours with a big showcase. It is the first major event since Asha Sharma took over from Phil Spencer. Resourceful online detectives have already found some games that will be at the showcase using Game Pass information. Among them: «Fable», «Clockwork Revolutions» and «Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy».

PC Gaming Show - 7 June, 21:00

A showcase organised by PC Gamer. You can expect a lot of (exclusive) PC games and new announcements.

Indie gems

Even smaller games deserve attention. Indie productions from around the world take centre stage in these livestreams.

Insider Gaming Showcase - 28 May, 15:00

This showcase is all about lesser-known indie games. The event is designed to help small studios find a publisher or additional funding. Great idea

The Mix Summer Game Showcase - 1 June, 18:00

«The Mix» (stands for: Media Indie Exchange) is an association of indie studios. Over 60 indie games for PC and consoles will be presented at the showcase, including some new announcements.

Day of the Devs - 6 June, 1:00 pm

Directly after the big Summer Game Fest Showcase, developer legend Tim Schafer and his non-profit organisation «Day of the Devs» will take over the showcase sceptre. The biggest and most exciting indie projects will be presented here. The developers also have their say and provide insights behind the scenes of development. A must-see for all indie fans.

Showcases from specific regions

Showcases that present games and studios from specific countries or regions are all the rage. There are six of them this year

Actu Gaming French Direct - 27 May, 5:45 pm

At the latest since «Clair Obscur: Expedition 33» should be clear: The French can play games. You can see what else our neighbours have in stock in this showcase.

Latin American Games Showcase - 4 June, 23:00

Would you like to know what studios from South America are up to? Then mark this showcase in your diary. Experience shows that not many titles are presented - but you will get in-depth impressions and lots of gameplay.

Southeast Asian Games Showcase - 6 June, 17:00

Here you will find games from countries such as Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines

Frosty Games Showcase - 7 June, 0:00 am

Cool off at the Frosty Games. The showcase is called that because the games are cool (duh!). You can see titles from Australia and New Zealand.

German Indie Showcase - 7 June, 23:00

In this showcase you will not only get indie titles from Germany, but also from Switzerland and Austria

India Games Showcase - 8 June, 19:00

What's actually going on in India? Find out here. Around 50 games are waiting for you in the showcase.

Genre and format showcases

Focussed showcases that cover specific genres, formats or individual game series are also enjoying increasing popularity.

Update from the «Dragon Quest» Team - 27 May, 15:00

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the role-playing game series, creator Yuji Horii presents a new game and more surprises

Thinky Direct - 28 May, 19:00

Thinky Direct is all about puzzles and puzzle games. Or, as the organisers affectionately put it: thinky games. Over 40 trailers and announcements are expected.

Indie Quest - 29 May, 2:00

Only indie JRPGs will be presented at this event. In addition to updates on previously presented titles, you can look forward to six new announcements.

Midsummer Nights Scream - 1 June, 20:00

Do you love horror games? This showcase will scare you with all kinds of creepy games

Wholesome Direct - 6 June, 18:00

The complete opposite of the horror show. The Wholesome Direct is all about feel-good, cosy games. Switch on and relax.

Story Rich Showcase - 6 June, 19:00

The indie publisher Fellow Traveller («Citizen Sleeper») is organising a showcase to present games with a strong narrative focus. The livestream is taking place for the first time this year.

Upload VR Showcase - 12 June, 19:00

If you want to know what VR games await you in the near future, tune into the livestream of the online magazine Upload VR

Community and diversity showcases

Showcases that address underrepresented gaming communities, funding initiatives or thematic focuses around inclusion and representation have also established themselves in the summer gaming calendar

Black Voices in Gaming - 2 June, 18:00

The non-profit organisation Black Voices in Gaming is back and presents games that black developers have worked on in its showcase

Women Led Games Showcase - 4 June, 18:00

Women Led Games follows a similar concept. Here, studios founded by women present their games

Accessibility in games is becoming an increasingly important topic. Games that can also be played by physically impaired players will be presented here.

Green Games Showcase - 6 June, 20:00

Here you will find games that deal with environmental and sustainability issues. The showcase is organised by the non-profit organisation PlanetPlay

Gayming Pride Parade - 6 June, 21:00

Ahead of time: I give 5 out of 5 stars for the pun. This showcase celebrates games by developers from the LGBTQ+ scene.

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