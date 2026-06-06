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Summer Game Fest Showcase 2026: These new games were presented

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 6.6.2026

The end of the "Final Fantasy 7" remake trilogy, a new "Stellar Blade" and "Resident Evil: Veronica". The Summer Game Fest Showcase has delivered. Find all the highlights here.

On the Header image: «Clutch», «Stellar Blade Blood Rain», «Final Fantasy 7: Revelation». .

In a showcase lasting around two hours, gaming pundit Geoff Keighley presents countless new games for Playstation, Xbox, Switch and PC. Here you can find an overview of all trailers and announcements. The trailers from the show's paid adverts are not listed.

That's not all! Here you can see how, when and where the Summer Game Fest continues:

News + Trends Summer Game Fest 2026: All shows, streams and dates at a glance Domagoj Belancic 32 13

«Final Fantasy 7: Revelation»

Square Enix finally lets its «Final Fantasy» cat out of the bag and presents the final chapter of the remake trilogy of the legendary seventh instalment of the JRPG series.

Naoki Hamaguchi reveals more details on stage. «Revelation» offers an even larger and more flexible open world. With the airship you can travel around at lightning speed. You can jump out of the ship at any time and land seamlessly in the world with a parachute.

Not much has changed in the combat system. New crew members - above all the vampire Vincent Valentine (Matt Mercer) - and a new equipment system bring a breath of fresh air to the action-packed turmoil.

The game will be released simultaneously on all platforms - Playstation exclusivity is no more.

Date: Spring 2027

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

«Stellar Blade Blood Rain»

The Korean development studio Shift Up is back with a sequel to «Stellar Blade». The game is still early in the development process. But as a fan of the first instalment, I really like what I see. I love the art style, the music, the exaggerated character designs. It's marvellous.

Similar to «Final Fantasy 7: Revelation», it is likely that «Stellar Blade Blood Rain» will no longer be a PS5 exclusive.

Date: ???

Released for: ???

«Resident Evil: Veronica»

The next «Resident Evil» remake is coming up. This time, Capcom is taking on «Code Veronica». Capcom is unstoppable at the moment and delivers hit after hit.

Date: 2027

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

«Alien Isolation 2»

You want more horror? You can have it! Twelve years have passed since the first «Alien Isolation» game. Now the studio Creative Assembly presents first impressions of the sequel. In this one, you no longer just shiver your way through claustrophobic levels, but also explore a planetary surface.

Date: ???

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

«The Wolf Among Us 2»

Fans of the crime adventure «The Wolf Among Us» also had to be patient for a long time. After eight years, the story continues.

The first game will also be released as a remastered version at the end of 2026.

Date: 2027

Released for: ???

«Clutch»

A story-focused racing game from former «Forza Horizon» developers? Hell yeah!

Date: Spring 2027

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«The Blood of Dawnwalker»

Developer studio Rebel Wolves surprises at the Summer Game Fest. The studio announces a sequel to «The Blood of Dawnwalker» before the role-playing game has even been released. That's what I call self-confident.

There are also new gameplay impressions of the previously announced game:

Date: 3 September

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Stranger Than Heaven»

What the... Did I actually just see Tupac in the new trailer for «Stranger Than Heaven»? What is the late rap legend doing in a game from «Like a Dragon» studio RGG about the historical beginnings of the Yakuza in Japan?

It has already been announced that Snoop Dogg will be playing in the game. He explained on stage that he had organised the digital resurrection of his friend in the game together with Tupac's estate management.

I... don't know what to make of it.

Date: 15 January 2027

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Virtua Fighter Crossroads»

The second game from RGG at the Summer Game Fest Showcase. The iconic fighting game series returns and looks better than ever. The cinematic production, which clearly bears the signature of the new developer studio, is particularly striking. There will be more information in a separate showcase for the game.

Date: 2027

Released for: ???

«Attack on Titan 3»

The third «Attack on Titan» game has big ambitions - it wants to retell the entire story of the anime. The action game is being developed by Omega Force - the team behind the «Dynasty Warriors» series. More information will follow on 1 July.

Date: ???

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

«Guild Wars 3»

«Guild Wars» enters its third round. According to Studio Arenanet, it is «the next evolution of the MMO genre» - whatever that means. What's special is that the game is also being released on the PS5 for the first time.

Date: Beta at the end of 2027

Released for: PS5, PC

«Star Wars Zero Company»

The strategy game in the «Star Wars» universe shows gameplay, Luke Skywalker (!) and a release date in the new trailer.

Date: 27 August

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Crossfire»

The first game from the studio «That's No Moon», which consists of ex-developers from industry giants such as Naughty Dog and Infinity Ward. It is said to place great emphasis on storytelling. The studio is also particularly proud of a newly developed, dynamic cover mechanic. The first trailer still looks a bit AAA-generic.

Date: ???

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Chronicles Medieval»

A bloody strategy battle in which you can actively participate in the fighting. Early Access is set to start this year.

Date: Early Access 2026

Released for: PC

«gen Atlas»

Fumeto Ueda, the creator of legendary games such as «Ico» and «Shadow of the Colossus» returns with a new project. You wake up on an alien planet and learn to control giant robots. Nice. And that music... marvellous!

Date: ???

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Hot Wheels Infinite Rush»

Announced as the biggest «Hot Wheels» game of all time. Colourful, chaotic, fast.

Date: 24 September

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

«1666 Amsterdam»

Patrice Désilets, the creator of «Assassin's Creed», presents his new project «1666 Amsterdam» at the Summer Game Fest. You can now download a 30-minute prologue to the witch game on Steam and Epic Games.

Date: Early Access 2026

Released for: PC

«Gundam: Rogue Orbit»

The mother of all mech franchises. «Gundam: Rogue Orbit» reinterprets the «Gundam» universe. The game promises a cinematic story and fast-paced, action-packed mech battles.

Date: 2027

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin»

The action experts from Platinum Games («Bayonetta», «Nier: Automata») venture into the «Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles». The «trailer» (with thick inverted commas) doesn't give much away.

Date: ???

Released for: ???

«Saw Genesis»

The horror experts from Bloober Team («Silent Hill 2 Remake», «Cronos: A New Dawn») are venturing into the «Saw» franchise. The title is an asymmetrical 3v1 horror game.

Date: ???

Released for: PC

«Among Us Story: On Guard»

The multiplayer hit «Among Us» is getting a single-player spin-off. As the Guard, you are responsible for the security of the entire ship and have to solve murders.

Date: ???

Released for: Switch, Switch 2, PC

«Control Resonant»

Remedy's new mystery blockbuster is revealed in another trailer. I don't need to see more of the game. I'm already convinced. Remedy rocks.

Date: 24 September

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Blood Message»

The first single-player game from Netease looks very promising in the new trailer. The historical China setting dispenses with fantasy elements and aims to deliver an authentic experience with a linear, cinematically staged story.

Date: ???

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Swords of Legend»

In contrast to «Blood Message», «Swords of Legend» goes all-in with its fantasy influences. The game draws on numerous Chinese myths and is set in a world where «mortals, gods and wandering souls share the same ground.»

Date: ???

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Haex»

The first game from Swedish indie studio Dead Astronaut. «Haex» is a survival shooter. You have to survive - either alone or with friends - in a wilderness infested by aliens. The game world is procedurally generated.

Date: 2027

Released for: PC

«Star Wars: Galactic Racer»

The story trailer for the «Star Wars» racing game shows, among other things, a new planet. Looks cold.

Date: 6 October

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Mighty Cuphead Adventure»

«Cuphead» is back! This time not as a hand-drawn retro cartoon, but as a pixelated retro game from the nineties.

Not in the mood for pixel graphics? Don't worry - a new hand-drawn «Cuphead» game is also in the works.

Date: ????

Released for: Consoles, PC

«Last Harbor»

During a zombie outbreak, you and your boat are stranded on a group of islands. In this survival game, your fellow human beings are at least as dangerous as the undead

Date: ????

Released for: PC

«Sea of Remnants»

A musical trailer for the «Ocean Adventure RPG» from Netease. In the free-to-play game, you can expect over 300 characters, a real-time combat system and a turn-based combat system.

Date:

Released for: PS5, PC

«Sonic Pico Park»

Sonic celebrates its 35th birthday. To mark the anniversary, Sega is giving the blue hedgehog a crossover with the puzzle game «Pico Park». Probably not what fans wanted for an anniversary. Where is a new «Sonic» game, Sega?

Date: ???

Released for: ???

«Eggstremely Hard Game»

A cute co-op game in which two geese transport an egg. Developed by a solo dev from Spain. Hype 🔥

Date: 24 July

Released for: PC

These games were also presented

In addition to the big highlights and announcements, smaller updates on previously presented or released games were also shown. You can find all other trailers here in the alphabetical overview:

Summer Game Fest Showcase Deine Highlights? Final Fantasy 7: Revelation Stellar Blade Blood Rain Resident Evil: Veronica Alien Isolation 2 The Wolf Among Us 2 The Wolf Among Us Remastered Clutch The Blood of Dawnwalker Stranger Than Heaven Virtua Fighter Crossroads Attack on Titan 3 Guild Wars 3 Star Wars Zero Company Crossfire Chronicles Medieval gen Atlas Hot Wheels Infinite Rush 1666 Amsterdam Gundam: Rogue Orbit Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin Saw Genesis Among Us Story: On Guard Control Resonant Blood Message Swords of Legend Haex Star Wars: Galactic Racer Mighty Cuphead Adventure Last Harbor Sea of Remnants Sonic Pico Park Eggstremely Hard Game 007 First Light (Bawma Story DLC) Dead by Daylight neuer DLC Fortnite Runners (Chapter 7, Season 3) Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance Runescape Dragonwilds Sonic Racing Year Two DLC Street Fighter 6 – Year 4 Vote

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