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The most important game trailers and announcements of the week (1.8. to 8.8.)

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 8.8.2026

The editors have collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the past week (August 1st to August 8th) for you.

On the cover image from left to right: "Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis", "Attack on Titan 3", "Crimson Moon", "ShipShaper".

Have fun browsing and wishlisting!

Newly announced games

These titles have been newly announced.

"Bergwerk: A Mining Sim"

Have you always wanted to toil in a dark mine? Then "Bergwerk: A Mining Sim" is for you. You dig through dark mine shafts, plan routes, and organize logistics. An interesting setting for a sim game.

Date: ???

Releases for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

"Probably Stolen"

You play a vendor on a dubious space station. In your shop, you sell stolen goods alongside legal items. The trailer offers a glimpse into the stressful daily life of a cyberpunk shop.

Date: 2026

Releases for: PC

"Ladder Lad"

A jump'n'run where you can't jump? Yes, it's possible. In "Ladder Lad", you overcome vertical obstacles with your ladder. The trailer already shows some creative ways to use it.

Date: 2027

Releases for: Switch, PC

"Cat Me If You Can"

In this cozy photography game, you search for over 700 kittens in a black and white city. With each photo snapped, you bring a piece of color back into this gray world. Looks like a cozy game for a rainy Sunday afternoon.

Date: September 8

Releases for: PC, later consoles

"Hi-Fi Roller"

Even the trailer for this puzzle platformer drives me crazy. As a small ball, you roll through obstacle courses and try to get it into the hole.

Date: ???

Releases for: PC

"Beaten Path"

Judging by the trailer, "Beaten Path" is obviously inspired by Nintendo's "Fire Emblem" game series. A bit too obvious for me. Nevertheless, it's impressive that this project comes from a solo developer.

Date: 2027

Releases for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

Trailer updates for already announced games

These games and expansions have already been announced and are receiving new trailers that offer deeper insights into gameplay and story.

"Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave"

Speaking of "Fire Emblem": Nintendo shows in a roughly 20-minute presentation in-depth gameplay impressions of the upcoming strategy epic "Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave". With five playable main characters and an epic time-travel story, the latest installment in the long-running Japanese series seems to be enormously extensive.

Date: September 17

Releases for: Switch 2

"Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis"

Lara Croft shows how puzzles work in her new game. The video is part of a mini-docuseries about "Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis". You can watch older episodes here:

Date: February 12, 2027

Releases for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

"Attack on Titan 3"

For the first time, extensive gameplay for the third "Attack on Titan" game is shown – and a release date. In the game, you play through all the major events of the anime.

Date: December 10

Releases for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

"ShipShaper"

Not sinking ships, but building ships. In "ShipShaper", you assemble your dream ships. You can export the models to other compatible apps and even use them for 3D printing.

Date: September 3 (Early Access)

Releases for: PC

"Dungeon Lurker"

It's not easy for an indie game to stand out from the incredible mass of new releases. The roguelike dungeon crawler "Dungeon Lurker" manages this in the new trailer with a unique retro look in CRT TV style. There's a demo on Steam.

Date: ???

Releases for: PC

"Voidface"

Bullethell with a risk of epilepsy. The new trailer surprises with an upcoming release date.

Date: August 18

Releases for: PC

"Crimson Moon"

And another surprise. The hardcore action RPG "Crimson Moon" is already being released on September 1 – and it will only cost 20 dollars. Looks beautifully colorful and brutal.

Date: September 1

Releases for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

"Nightmare Operator"

Tokyo in 2036. Humanity is hunted by demons and ghosts. You take on the role of a "public safety operator" and try to contain the supernatural plague. The trailer convinces with atmospheric retro graphics and a booming electro soundtrack.

Date: ???

Releases for: PC

"EA Sports FC 27"

EA's new football game shows its new "The Grounds" mode, where you meet up with up to 100 players to play mini-games and street football. Looks pretty interesting.

Date: September 25

Releases for: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

Trailers for already released games

These games have already been released but are receiving updates or other new information.

"Mafia: The Old Country - Man of Honor"

In the first story expansion for "Mafia: The Old Country", you return to Sicily. The trailer shows what content and gameplay innovations await you.

Date: August 14

Releases for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

"Jurassic World Evolution 3: Crocodilia Coast"

In the latest expansion of the dino theme park manager, five new species and various building elements for water facilities await you.

In this trailer, you can see the prehistoric crocodile Deinosuchus in action as a preview:

Date: August 11

Releases for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

On the cover image from left to right: "Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis", "Attack on Titan 3", "Crimson Moon", "ShipShaper".

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