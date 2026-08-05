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These are the new Xbox Game Pass games in August 2026

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 5.8.2026

Microsoft is expanding Xbox Game Pass in August with "Beast of Reincarnation," "Bounty Star," and "Grounded 2." Several new games will also be added to the Premium tier.

Between August 4th and 18th, Microsoft is releasing or unlocking twelve new games for additional tiers of Xbox Game Pass. Two of these, "Beast of Reincarnation" and "Sandustry," will be available directly at launch for subscribers. However, the latter is still in Game Preview and thus not yet fully developed.

Additionally, Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members will get early access to the open beta of "Gears of War: E-Day" starting August 6th. In it, they can try out the new PvE mode "Horde Siege." This offers larger maps, more players, and more extensive battles than the classic Horde mode.

What are the tiers of Xbox Game Pass? Xbox Game Pass is divided into three tiers: Essential, Premium, and Ultimate. Additionally, there is PC Game Pass. The Essential tier offers access to online multiplayer, a curated catalog of over 50 games, and member discounts. Premium expands this access to the extensive game library with hundreds of games playable on the Xbox console. The highest and most expensive tier is Ultimate. It includes all Game Pass games, access to day-one releases from Microsoft Studios games, as well as EA Play and Cloud Gaming.

"Heretic + Hexen"

When: August 4th

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC

How: New to Game Pass Premium; already included in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Genre: First-person shooter

Game type: Single-player, co-op, and competitive multiplayer



"Heretic + Hexen" bundles the fantasy shooters "Heretic," "Hexen," and their expansions in a technically revamped new edition. Unlike classic genre representatives, the series relies on magic, medieval weapons, and dark fantasy worlds. Depending on the character, different weapons and abilities are available to you.

"Beast of Reincarnation"

When: August 4th

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC

How: Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Genre: Action role-playing game

Game type: Single-player



The new game from Pokémon developer Game Freak takes you to a post-apocalyptic Japan overgrown with plants. You play as Emma, scarred by a plague, who travels with her dog Kuu through the remnants of civilization.

The combat system combines real-time action with turn-based elements: while Emma attacks directly, you give Kuu specific commands. Together, they defeat powerful creatures and acquire their powers to eventually challenge the titular Beast of Reincarnation.

"Monsters are Coming!"

When: August 6th

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC

How: New to Game Pass Premium; already included in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Genre: Action roguelite and Tower Defense

Game type: Single-player



In "Monsters are Coming!", you don't defend a fixed base, but a city on wheels. As it moves through the game world, you collect resources, build defenses, and fend off ever-growing hordes of monsters.

Your character fights directly on the battlefield, while turrets and other buildings protect the mobile fortress. After each failed attempt, you start a new run and combine different upgrades.

"PowerWash Simulator 2"

When: August 6th

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

How: New to Game Pass Premium; already included in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Genre: Cleaning simulation

Game type: Single-player as well as local and online co-op



As in its predecessor, in "PowerWash Simulator 2" you remove dirt from vehicles, buildings, and other objects with a high-pressure cleaner. Different nozzles, cleaning agents, and equipment help you with particularly stubborn deposits. The sequel expands the deliberately calm gameplay with new locations, its own base, and additional equipment.

"Bounty Star"

When: August 11th

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

How: New to Game Pass Premium; already included in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Genre: Action game with mech combat, farming, and base building

Game type: Single-player



"Bounty Star" combines mech combat with farming and building your own base. You play as former soldier Clem, who makes a living as a bounty hunter in a post-apocalyptic version of the American Southwest. Between her missions, she grows vegetables, crafts ammunition and equipment, and expands her remote outpost.

You can customize her combat robot with various weapons, drives, and defense systems. At the same time, the game tells the story of Clem's past and her attempt to take responsibility for her previous actions.

"Date Everything!"

When: August 11th

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC

How: Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass

Genre: Dating simulation and visual novel

Game type: Single-player



In "Date Everything!" you can get to know not only people but also numerous objects in your house. Special glasses transform furniture, household appliances, and even abstract concepts into voiced characters. Among the 100 possible acquaintances are your bed, the smoke detector, and the embodiment of existential dread. Depending on your dialogue choices, friendships, romances, or enmities arise. Thus, an extensive dating simulation with various plotlines and endings develops from the absurd idea.

"Grounded 2"

When: August 11th

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC

How: New to Game Pass Premium; already included in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Genre: Open-world survival

Game type: Single-player and co-op



In "Grounded 2", you are once again shrunk to insect size in a sprawling park. There, you gather resources, craft weapons and armor, and build a base with other teenagers. New are the so-called Buggys: tameable insects that serve as mounts and support you in exploration and combat.

The "Into the Abyss" update opens the pond as a new area and expands the game with underwater sections, additional challenges, and the amphibious Toe-biter Buggy.

"Ball x Pit"

When: August 12th

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC

How: New to Game Pass Premium; already included in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Genre: Roguelite, brick-breaker, and building

Game type: Single-player



In "Ball x Pit", projectiles bounce through narrow arenas, repeatedly hitting enemies. The combat system is reminiscent of classic games like "Breakout", but combines its bouncing balls with waves of enemies and randomly assembled upgrades. Different ball types can be merged and equipped with special effects. Between runs, you expand the settlement of New Ballbylon, generate resources, and unlock additional characters.

"Cricket 26"

When: August 13th

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

How: Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass

Genre: Sports simulation

Game type: Single-player as well as local and online multiplayer



"Cricket 26" depicts various teams, stadiums, and competitions of international cricket. In the revamped career mode, you not only manage individual players but also make decisions as a manager regarding the composition and development of your team.

"Mio: Memories in Orbit"

When: August 13th

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC

How: New to Game Pass Premium; already included in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Genre: Metroidvania and action-adventure

Game type: Single-player



The hand-drawn Metroidvania "Mio: Memories in Orbit" takes place on the "Vessel", a massive technological ark. Its machines have gone out of control, while plants reclaim large areas of the spaceship. As the android Mio, you explore interconnected areas, fight robots, and search for the causes of the decay.

"Sandustry"

When: August 13th

Where: PC

How: Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Genre: Factory building, automation, and sandbox

Game type: Single-player



In "Sandustry", the entire game world becomes a resource depot. You dig through completely destructible landscapes, extract materials, and use them to build increasingly complex production facilities. Conveyor belts and machines handle transport, sorting, and processing. The deeper you penetrate underground, the more traces of a lost civilization you can discover.

"Egging On"

When: August 18th

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC

How: New to Game Pass Premium; already included in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Genre: Skill and platform game

Game type: Single-player



As a fragile egg in "Egging On", you try to escape from a chicken coop. The path to freedom leads through a farm shop, a factory, and other obstacle courses. You roll, jump, and climb over narrow platforms, moving machines, and steep walls. Any careless landing can break the shell and send you back to an earlier checkpoint.

These games are leaving Xbox Game Pass

On August 15th, Microsoft will remove four games from Game Pass. Until then, you can still play "Menace", "Atlas Fallen", "Aliens: Fireteam Elite", and "Firewatch".

Header image: Xbox Game Studios

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