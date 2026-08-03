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These are the game highlights in August

Philipp Rüegg Translation: machine translated 3.8.2026

Space chickens, drooling aliens, and flying dogs: August is all about unusual sci-fi games. But the month also has something in store for most other tastes.

Even ten years ago, space beckoned with its infinite expanses. "No Man's Sky" promised more than it initially delivered – but over the years, it became better than one could have dreamed. Let's hope that this month's highlights will be a hit from the start.

"Beast of Reincarnation"

They can do it after all! Game Freak, the studio behind numerous Pokémon games, has developed a game that looks truly bombastic. "Beast of Reincarnation" is an action RPG that mixes real-time and turn-based elements. It's worth a look just for the unusual monster design.

When: August 3

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Multiplayer: no

"Big Walk"

After delighting the gaming world with "Untitled Goose Game", Studio House House returns with a co-op game. Up to twelve friends explore a sprawling world and solve puzzles together. It looks very unusual and joins the ranks of so-called friend-slop titles. Initial previews sound extremely positive.

When: August 4

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2

Multiplayer: Online co-op for up to 12 people

"Korea. IL-2 Series"

A realistic flight simulator where you control historical aircraft during the Korean War. In career mode, you manage an air regiment as a commander and plan operations.

When: August 4 (Early Access)

Where: PC

Multiplayer: Online PvP and co-op

"Restory: Chill Electronics Repairs"

In this game, you repair iconic game consoles, mobile phones, and music players in a Tokyo workshop during the noughties. The names are not original, but the prototypes like Playstation or Nokia are still unmistakable.

When: August 6

Where: PC

Multiplayer: no

"Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls"

The fighting experts at Arc System Works are taking on the Marvel franchise. The open beta left a very positive impression on many – including my colleague Domagoj. When Wolverine, Dr. Doom, or Hulk beat each other up, it looks really cool.

When: August 6

Where: PC, PS5

Multiplayer: no

"Iron Nest: Heavy Turret Simulator"

If, like me, you need to pass the time until the release of "PVKK: Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant", then check out "Iron Nest". Here, too, you control a colossal gun. Look forward to a large portion of dieselpunk, meticulous measurements, and tricky calculations to send shells over the horizon.

When: August 6

Where: PC

Multiplayer: no

"Duskfade"

Fancy a colorful 3D action platformer? Then mark down "Duskfade". It looks like the spiritual successor to "Jak and Daxter".

When: August 13

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2

Multiplayer: no

"Hell Let Loose: Vietnam"

Like its predecessor "Hell Let Loose", the "Vietnam" offshoot also focuses on war simulation instead of bombastic action in the style of a "Battlefield". Teamwork is required to succeed in this multiplayer shooter, as even one shot can be fatal.

When: August 13

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Multiplayer: no

"Wild Blue Skies"

I'm still undecided whether the timing is perfect or catastrophic. Only two months after the "Star Fox" remake comes this indie title, which undoubtedly takes its cues from Nintendo's cult spaceship action game. Here, too, you move as if on rails, while enemies whiz towards you in seemingly fixed patterns. At the end, a boss awaits, where you have to unleash all your skills. I'll definitely check it out.

When: August 13

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Multiplayer: no

"Mafia: The Old Country – Man of Honor"

In this expansion, you once again step into the role of Enzo Favara. Your task will be to help Ennio Salieri. That's right, the Salieri who is the Don of New Heaven in the very first "Mafia" game. Here you can relax and visit Sicily without getting sunstroke.

When: August 14

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Multiplayer: no

"The Sinking City 2"

In this Arkham, it's not Batman waiting for you, but a supernatural curse and eerie monsters. The city is flooded, and you won't get far without your boat. Explore uncanny places in this survival horror game and beware of the Slithers, who can bring the dead back to life.

When: August 18

Where: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S

Multiplayer: no

"Starsand Island"

After that shocker, you'll definitely need something relaxing again. "Starsand Island" comes at just the right time. After half a year in Early Access, version 1.0 of this cozy farming game will soon be released. It offers everything the genre classically holds, such as farming, fishing fun, raising animals, and making friends.

When: August 18

Where: PC (already in Early Access), PS5, Xbox Series X/S (already in Early Access), Switch 1, Switch 2

Multiplayer: no

"Mortal Shell 2"

As in its predecessor, you face countless monstrosities in this action RPG. The combat system looks wonderfully powerful and brutal. The armor is impressive, as is the entire presentation of the game. This will be a bloody treat.

When: August 20

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Multiplayer: no

"Stalker 2: Cost of Hope"

The first expansion takes you on a new expedition into the Zone. There, a new area, new weapons, new equipment, and new mutated threats await you.

When: August 20

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Multiplayer: no

"Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2"

The first part was mindless and repetitive, but it was still fun with the right group. The sequel seems to offer more of the same. Marines who have to face the acid-drooling Xenomorphs and shoot until their fingers hurt. Lock 'n Load Baby.

When: August 25

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Multiplayer: Online co-op

"Blood Dungeon"

It might look inconspicuous, but when the "Nidhogg" creators present a new game, I pay close attention. And what I've heard so far about this 2D platform auto-shooter sounds extremely promising. Garish action, quirky design, and a killer soundtrack. What more could you want?

When: August 25

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Multiplayer: no

"Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy"

My colleague Domagoj has already had a chance to play it. He describes the third part of the "Plague Tale" series as "Uncharted" with swords. Sounds fantastic. There seem to be no more rats, but instead a furious bovine in the form of the Minotaur. A solid trade, if you ask me.

When: August 27

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Multiplayer: no

"Star Wars Zero Company"

"Xcom" with "Star Wars" is the most obvious comparison. But "Star Wars Zero Company" is supposed to be much more. In this turn-based tactical game, you play as Hawks, a former Republic officer, fighting a growing threat during the Clone Wars that wants to engulf the entire galaxy. With a team of agents consisting of Jedis, astromechs, and rogues, you must outsmart the enemies.

When: August 27

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Multiplayer: no

"Captain Tsubasa II: World Fighters"

Who needs FIFA when you can play for the world championship title with Captain Tsubasa? 22 national teams and over 110 playable characters who deliver the most epic duels the world has ever seen. The first part became a bit too repetitive for me over time, but it was still an incomparable action spectacle.

When: August 28

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 1, Switch 2¹

Multiplayer: Online PvP

"Breathedge 2"

"Breathedge 2" continues the ironic retro-futuristic story of a man and his chicken. Together, they fight against an intergalactic corporation in this survival game without losing their minds. Because space is merciless.

When: August 31 (Early Access)

Where: PC, PS5 (2027)

Multiplayer: no

¹ Switch-1 version, also compatible with Switch 2.

Game preview August Which game are you looking forward to the most? "Beast of Reincarnation" Big Walk Korea. IL-2 Series Restory: Chill Electronics Repairs Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls Iron Nest: Heavy Turret Simulator Duskfade "Hell Let Loose: Vietnam" Wild Blue Skies Mafia: The Old Country – Man of Honor The Sinking City 2 Starsand Island Mortal Shell 2 Stalker 2: Cost of Hope Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 Blood Dungeon "Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy" Star Wars Zero Company Captain Tsubasa II: World Fighters Breathedge 2 another Vote

Teaser images: "Restory: Chill Electronics Repairs" ,"Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls" , "Wild Blue Skies", "Star Wars Zero Company"

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