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Amazfit T-Rex Dual Solar charges on the front and back

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 22.9.2026

The new outdoor smartwatch is expected to last up to 51 days with typical use. For this, Amazfit is using two solar modules in an AMOLED watch for the first time.

A solar panel is integrated into the display, collecting energy while you wear it. The second one is located on the back and, according to Amazfit, offers more than twice the active charging surface. During breaks, you can take the watch off and expose the underside to light. An included strap also allows you to attach the smartwatch to the outside of a backpack.

The rear solar module offers more than twice the active charging surface as the front one.

Source: Amazfit

Solar extends battery life

Without solar support, Amazfit states that up to 25 days of battery life are possible with typical usage. Three hours of light per day at 50,000 lux, such as in moderate sunshine with light clouds, is said to increase this value to 34 days via the front panel. With the larger solar module on the back, up to 51 days are reportedly possible.

The manufacturer provides further battery life figures: up to 13 days are possible with intensive use. With solar energy, this value increases to 15 or 18 days, depending on the panel.

In extreme outdoor mode, the runtime increases to up to 180 days. To achieve this, the watch limits some functions. It only determines position via GPS once per hour. Additionally, the display only turns on automatically twelve times a day when you lift your wrist. For maximum runtime, the rear panel must also be continuously exposed to 50,000 lux of light. Without solar energy, the manufacturer states that up to 40 days are possible in this mode.

Bright display and robust housing

The round AMOLED display measures 1.32 inches and reaches up to 3,000 nits of brightness, according to the manufacturer. Sapphire glass protects the screen. Amazfit crafts the bezel and four buttons from grade 5 titanium, and the rear solar panel from ceramic glass.

The watch supports activities including hiking, mountaineering, and recreational diving.

Source: Amazfit

The T-Rex Dual Solar is designed for recreational dives up to 50 meters. It is intended to function at temperatures between minus 30 and plus 70 degrees Celsius.

Navigation even without cellular service

For precise positioning, the smartwatch uses dual-band GPS and six satellite systems. Color maps are available on the watch. Additionally, you can download topographic maps with contour lines and ski maps. Waypoints and a color elevation profile are designed to make orientation easier while on the go.

The watch supports more than 180 sports modes. Training plans as well as functions for analyzing strain and recovery are also available via the Zepp app.

For everyday use, the T-Rex Dual Solar includes Bluetooth calling, offline music, and the Zepp Flow voice control. The European version also supports contactless payment via NFC.

The Amazfit T-Rex Dual Solar can be pre-ordered in Europe starting September 22. According to the manufacturer, the recommended retail price is 649.90 euros. As soon as I know when the smartwatch will be available here, I will provide a link.

Header image: Amazfit

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