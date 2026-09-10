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Shelly is expanding its ecosystem: camera, door lock, and new partnerships

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 10.9.2026

Whether it's a garage door, washing machine, or roller shutter: in the future, you will be able to control even more home technology via Shelly. This is complemented by new products such as a surveillance camera and an updated wall display.

One of the most striking new features is the first surveillance camera in the Shelly ecosystem. With this, Shelly is entering into competition with established smart home camera systems. The Shelly camera records in Full HD and supports both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. If the camera detects motion, it notifies the user via the app and also provides a preview image.

The indoor camera also works without a cloud and stores data locally.

Source: Shelly

The footage is stored locally on a micro SD card (up to 512 GB), on a NAS in the home network, or in the Shelly Cloud. Its servers are located within the EU and, according to the manufacturer, operate in compliance with GDPR. Only those who want to use the AI-based object recognition require a cloud connection. The pattern recognition then informs users about what is happening, such as whether a vehicle is entering the garage or a pet is moving.

Another special feature is the two-way audio communication, which also makes the camera suitable as a baby monitor. You can therefore not only hear what is happening in the room but also speak to people in the room. The camera is powered via a USB-C connection. The Shelly camera is compatible with the Smart Control app, Home Assistant, Alexa, and Google Home.

Also new is the smart door lock «LOQED Pure», which allows you to enter your home without a key. Unlike other solutions on the market, the motor here does not move a key inserted into the lock. When installing «LOQED Pure», you replace the entire door cylinder, so you no longer need a key at all. Opening and closing works via smartphone directly in the Shelly app or the LOQED app. The scope of delivery also includes a Bluetooth opener for your keychain.

The door lock is operated via app or Bluetooth switch.

Source: Shelly

You can integrate the door lock for automations in Shelly, Google Home, Alexa, and Home Assistant. Before purchasing, you should check in advance whether your door lock is compatible. Shelly has compiled information on the requirements and installation on a dedicated page.

The new version of the Wall Display

At IFA, Shelly also introduced the successor to its wall display. This allows for the control of lighting, heating, air conditioning, and other Shelly-compatible devices without an app. The 4-inch touch display allows guests, for example, to use the smart functions in the house without having to install an app first.

Thanks to the new quad-core processor, performance has been improved for shorter response times. In addition, the display offers Wi-Fi 6 dual-band (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz) and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. A relay with up to 5 amperes is integrated for light control, so electricians can install the device directly in place of the light switch. The wall display is generally flexible in terms of power supply: it works either via USB-C or an i-series controller to be installed.

Those who use Home Assistant can access it directly on the new display.

Source: Shelly

News for the BLU series

Shelly's BLU sensors are also getting an update. In the future, they will also support the Zigbee protocol – and not just Bluetooth. The first devices in the new series are the «BLU Motion ZB» motion detector, the «BLU Door Window Mini ZB» window contact suitable for narrow frames, and the «BLU Door Window Outdoor ZB» door contact intended for outdoor use.

The BLU series, like this motion detector, gets the suffix «ZB», as Zigbee is now also supported.

Source: Shelly

Partnerships with well-known brands

For Shelly, partnerships with other manufacturers are an important step from being a pure product manufacturer to a solution provider.

For instance, Miele will work more closely with Shelly in the future. The plan is to integrate Miele appliances (dishwasher, washing machine, dryer) into Shelly's Energy Management System (EMS). Users then only need to set the time by which they need the dishes or laundry done. The system then selects the latest start time with the greatest savings for dynamic electricity tariffs.

Hörmann, a Europe-wide manufacturer of gates and doors, will install the «Powered by Shelly» gateway directly into its gate drives. Garage doors or electric gates in warehouses can thus also be controlled via the Shelly app. It is not yet clear whether this cooperation applies only to new Hörmann products or whether older gates and doors can also be retrofitted.

The collaboration with the company Rademacher, which specializes in roller shutters and sun protection, aims in the same direction. They will manufacture a belt winder based on Shelly technology. Since this control is integrated at the factory, customers save themselves the installation of additional Shelly modules and relays behind switches or in the roller shutter box.

According to Shelly, further collaborations are to follow.

Header image: Shelly

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