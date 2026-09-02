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Colorful ePaper or display trio: Acer introduces unusual portable monitors

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 2.9.2026

Acer is showcasing two special portable monitors at IFA: one adds three displays to a laptop, while the other uses colorful ePaper.

At its IFA 2026 press conference, Acer unveiled two new portable monitors that are anything but ordinary. One combines energy-efficient ePaper with color. The other consists of three screens that turn a notebook into a multi-display device.

Acer EP130K: ePaper in black and white or color

In the 13.3-inch EP130K, Acer has installed a matte ePaper display that consumes very little power. In black-and-white mode, it reaches a resolution of 3200 × 2400 pixels. When switching to color mode, the resolution is reduced to 1600 × 1200 pixels. The number of colors remains low at 4096, well below the 16.7 million that are standard for most screens. The refresh rate is 60 Hertz. At 20 milliseconds, the response time is fast for an ePaper display, though slow compared to a standard monitor.

The touch display has a viewing angle of 178 degrees and responds to fingers and styluses. Power is supplied via one of the two USB-C ports. There is also a mini-HDMI port. Since ePaper only requires power to change the display, the last image remains visible even if the power supply is interrupted.

The Acer EP130K is expected to be available in the first quarter of 2027. The manufacturer has not yet announced a price.

Acer PD163Q P3: a portable monitor with three screens

The Acer PD163Q P3 consists of three 15.6-inch IPS displays with Full HD resolution. When used with a notebook, they are positioned above and to the side of the laptop screen. The device, which the manufacturer calls a «Triple Screen Extender», has its own stand. It is not only intended for use with notebooks, and the trio of displays can also be mounted elsewhere using a 75mm VESA mount.

The 60-Hertz monitors offer a viewing angle of 170 degrees and a brightness of 250 nits. Image transmission is via USB-C. The three monitors require a 45-watt power supply. The three screens support extended and mirrored display modes. The top panel can be rotated into tent mode, allowing people sitting opposite to view it.

The Acer PD163Q P3 is expected to be available in the first quarter of 2027. The recommended retail price is 349 euros.

Header image: Jan Johannsen

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