News + Trends 4 3

Dell 14S: a notebook with colorful options

Dell is making its latest notebook interesting with colors. The Dell 14S is available in four colorful variants.

Various shades of gray, silver, and black have been the color spectrum of Dell notebooks until now. With the 14S, the manufacturer is adding pastel rose, blue, brown, and green tones. Dell hopes to score points with this colorful entry-level model, especially in schools and universities.

Four differently striking colors

The most striking version of the Dell 14S is the one with an aluminum chassis in the color «Velvet Green». But even the green variant still passes as professional and is not too flashy. More subtle and already established for notebooks is the rose-colored model, which the manufacturer calls «Dusty Rose». «Linen» turns out to be a bronze-colored brown, and «Washed Denim» is a light blue that leans towards silver.

Two of the colors are striking, the other two are subtle.

Dell offers two versions of the 14-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. Both are the same size and cover 100 percent of the sRGB color space. There are differences in resolution, refresh rate, and display brightness: Full HD resolution, 60 Hertz, and 350 nits vs. 2.8K resolution, 120 Hertz, and 450 nits.

Hardware for everyday office applications

For the processor, there are also two options from Intel's Series 3: the Core 5 320 or the Core 7 350. Regardless of the CPU, the Dell 14S uses the integrated graphics chip. The RAM includes eight or sixteen gigabytes. The installed SSD offers 256 or 512 gigabytes or one terabyte of storage space.

The Dell 14S is released in various configuration variants.

For the first time, Dell is using a battery with a higher energy density, allowing it to fit a capacity of 61.2 watt-hours into the 13.5-millimeter-thin notebook. The battery is expected to reach a runtime of up to 21 hours during video playback and supports charging up to 65 watts. Despite this, the Dell 14S is comparatively light at 1.15 kilograms.

On the side of the Dell 14S, you will find two USB-C ports (3.2 Gen 2, DisplayPort) and one HDMI 1.4 port. There is also a universal audio jack for headphones or a microphone.

Three of the ports are located on the left side of the notebook.

Price and availability

The Dell 14S is expected to be available in various configurations during the autumn. The manufacturer has not yet provided exact pricing details. The only statement: the new notebook is expected to be in a similar price range to the Dell XPS 13.

Header image: Jan Johannsen

I like this article! 4 people like this article







