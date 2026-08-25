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Apple introduces M6 and M5 Ultra – and installs them in the Mac mini and Mac Studio

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 25.8.2026

The M5 Ultra is Apple's most powerful chip to date, while the M6 marks the entry into the 2-nanometer range and is the base model of the next processor generation.

With the M5 Ultra, Apple is introducing a chipset designed primarily to power local AI models in the Mac Studio. While the M6 is a generation ahead, it sits at the other end of the performance spectrum. Nevertheless, you will rarely find yourself complaining about a lack of power when using it in the Mac mini.

With the M6 and the M5 Ultra, Apple is introducing two new chips.

Source: Apple

M5 Ultra: Apple's chip with the highest computing power – so far

The M5 Ultra consists essentially of two M5 Max chips. Using its UltraFusion technology, Apple connects two M5 Max chips based on the quad-die architecture, creating its first quad-die architecture. For users, this primarily means even more performance. The target audience includes individuals, companies, and institutions that use local AI models or perform hardware-based encoding and decoding.

The 36-core CPU, consisting of 12 super cores and 24 performance cores, is expected to deliver 25 percent higher single-thread performance and up to 30 percent higher multi-thread performance than the M3 Ultra. There is no M4 Ultra, so it cannot be used for comparison.

The M5 Ultra is intended, among other things, to run AI models locally.

The 80-core GPU is said to feature up to 4.7 times higher peak graphics computing power for AI compared to the M3 Ultra. Second-generation dynamic caching as well as hardware-accelerated mesh shading and third-generation ray tracing increase graphics performance by up to 40 percent.

The Neural Engine in the M5 Ultra has 32 processing cores and is designed to «securely execute complex AI tasks and Apple Intelligence features with industry-leading energy efficiency».

Memory bandwidth in the M5 Ultra increases by 50 percent compared to the M3 Ultra to 1.2 TB/s. Together with up to 512 gigabytes of RAM, it should be possible to use huge datasets entirely in local memory and run LLMs with hundreds of billions of parameters locally.

Mac Studio with M5 Ultra or M5 Max

Apple is installing the M5 Ultra in the Mac Studio and is now also offering the desktop computer with the M5 Max. Compared to previous versions of the computer, Apple claims «1.3 times faster CPU performance, up to 1.8 times faster graphics, up to 2 times faster memory, and up to 4.3 times faster AI performance».

The front view of the new Mac Studio

Source: Apple

The M5 Max is expected to accelerate AI performance by a factor of 3.9 compared to the previous generation. The M5 Ultra is expected to increase AI performance by 4.3 times compared to the M3 Ultra.

Visually, nothing changes on the Mac Studio. Regardless of the chipset, it features Bluetooth 6.0 and Wi-Fi 7 as well as Thunderbolt 5. Multiple Mac Studios can be connected into clusters via this port to further increase AI performance.

The ports on the back of the new Mac Studio.

Source: Apple

The new Mac Studio is scheduled to ship starting September 22. Apple's recommended retail price starts at 2499 Swiss francs/2999 euros for the version with the M5 Max and 5499 Swiss francs/6599 euros for the model with the M5 Ultra.

M6: the first of the new generation

In terms of performance, the M6 does not reach the M5 Ultra, but it marks the entry into Apple's next chip generation. It was the first processor from Apple to be manufactured using the 2-nanometer process and receives two additional CPU and GPU cores each compared to the M5. The twelve CPU processing cores are divided into two super cores, four performance cores, and six efficiency cores. They are expected to increase multi-thread performance by 20 percent. The twelve GPU cores are expected to have 30 percent more peak graphics computing power for AI. The shader core architecture, dynamic caching, and hardware-accelerated ray tracing receive updates.

Apple designed the M6 for everyday applications.

Source: Apple

The «Dual 16-Core Neural Engine» doubles its peak computing power compared to the previous generation. Compared to the M5, the bandwidth for shared memory increases by ten percent to 170 GB/s.

Apple promotes the M6 as ideal for «everyday users, students, developers, AI enthusiasts, and companies». It features «an ideal balance of performance, energy efficiency, and on-device AI to effortlessly handle daily tasks, programming, and creative projects».

Mac mini with M6 or M5 Pro

Apple is installing the M6 in the Mac mini and is now also offering the small desktop computer with the M5 Pro. Compared to the computer's previous equipment, AI performance is expected to quadruple, graphics performance to double, and the CPU to be 40 percent faster. And that is already with the M6. With the M5 Pro, performance increases even further.

From the front, the new Mac mini looks unchanged.

Source: Apple

The mini-PC comes with Bluetooth 6.0 as well as Wi-Fi 7 and 2.5 Gbit Ethernet – 10 Gbit is also optionally available. Visually, there are no changes.

The rear view of the new Mac mini with the ports.

Source: Apple

The Mac mini is also scheduled to ship starting September 22. Its recommended retail price starts at 899 Swiss francs/1049 euros with the M6 and 1699 Swiss francs/1999 euros with the M5 Pro.

Header image: Apple

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