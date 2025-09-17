News + Trends 7 1

These are the new Xbox Game Pass games in September 2025 (part 2)

17.9.2025

In "RoadCraft" you control construction machinery, in "Frostpunk 2" you decide the fate of an entire city. The second September wave in the Xbox Game Pass includes more than a dozen games with very different focuses.

Microsoft announced the second wave of Game Pass on 16 September. You can expect new day-one releases, returnees and classics: from action to strategy to family adventures.

The Xbox Game Pass is divided into three levels: Core, Standard and Ultimate. There is also the PC Game Pass for PC only. The Core tier offers access to online multiplayer, a selected catalogue of over 40 games and member discounts. Standard extends this access to the extensive Game Pass game library with hundreds of games playable on the Xbox console. The highest and most expensive level is Ultimate. It includes all Game Pass games, access to day-one releases of games from Microsoft studios as well as EA Play and Cloud Gaming.

«RoadCraft»

When: 16 September

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S

How: Game Pass Standard, Game Pass Ultimate



In «RoadCraft» you take on the role of a construction manager after a natural disaster. Roads have been destroyed everywhere, bridges have collapsed and debris is blocking the paths. With over 40 realistic construction machines, you restore the infrastructure: from excavators to asphalt pavers. Not only do the right tools count, but also good Management, because resources are scarce and time is working against you.

Each construction site presents its own challenges: You have to analyse the terrain, use machines correctly and ensure that your crew works efficiently. Whether in solo mode or cooperatively with friends: «RoadCraft» combines simulation with teamwork.

video Review Roadcraft: building roads in an empty world by Simon Balissat

«Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III»

When: 17 September

Where: Xbox Series X|S

How: Game Pass Standard, Game Pass Ultimate



The 20th instalment of the «Call of Duty» series continues the story of Captain Price and Task Force 141. This time, Vladimir Makarov takes centre stage - a ruthless war criminal who uses terror and manipulation to plunge the world into chaos. The campaign takes you through global crisis scenarios with destructible environments and dense staging.

In addition, the multiplayer unfolds with classic modes such as Team Deathmatch, Domination and Search & Destroy. The popular Zombies mode also returns, this time with a new storyline.

«For the King II»

When: 17 September

Where: Xbox Series X|S

How: Game Pass Standard, Game Pass Ultimate



The second instalment of «For the King» adds even more strategic depth to the successful formula of its predecessor. The game mixes turn-based battles with a roguelite system in which you fight your way through randomly generated maps. Every game is therefore different. As a hero or heroine, you set off alone or with up to three other players to save a realm from chaos.

On the map, you will discover towns, dungeons and events that will have a significant impact on your adventure. Battles require smart decisions, luck of the dice plays a role, but planning and teamwork are crucial. New in the second part are larger maps, more complex missions and improved equipment.

«Overthrown» (Game Preview)

When: 17 September

Where: Xbox Series X|S

How: Game Pass Standard, Game Pass Ultimate



In «Overthrown» you take on the role of a king with a magical crown that gives you special powers. You use it to lift trees out of the ground, move buildings or turn entire nests of monsters into weapons against your enemies.

Your task is to build an empire that can withstand the attacks of bandits and mutants. To do this, you collect resources, farm and develop your city. The seasons and weather influence your decisions, while you also have to keep an eye on the needs of your citizens.

«Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor»

When: 17 September

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC

How: PC Game Pass, Game Pass Ultimate



The spin-off to «Deep Rock Galactic» brings the well-known dwarf universe into a new genre. Instead of playing co-operatively in a team of four, this time you play alone. As a dwarf, you fight your way through procedurally generated caves full of aliens, crystals and dangers.

The game is based on the so-called «Survivors» principle: Your character shoots automatically while you concentrate on movement, positioning and upgrades. Each session only lasts a few minutes, but offers high intensity and rewards. Between runs, you invest in new weapons, upgrades and perks to last longer next time. The mix of resource depletion, waves of enemies and constant progress ensures a high replay value.

«Frostpunk 2»

When: 18 September

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S

How: Game Pass Ultimate



«Frostpunk 2» continues the idea of the survival building game. The world lies under a thick layer of ice, resources are scarce and you, as the leader, must make decisions that determine the fate of your city. The focus is less on building management and more on politics and society.

Factions emerge within your population, representing different views on energy supply, labour and morality. You have to make compromises or enforce hard lines - both have consequences.

Meanwhile, the harsh climate forces you to act constantly: Secure food, generate heat, research new technologies. Every decision can strengthen or divide your people. The game has a gloomy atmosphere that leaves you with hardly any real solutions.

Review Frostpunk 2 review: building a city during the apocalypse by Simon Balissat

«Wobbly Life»

When: 18 September

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC

How: Game Pass Standard, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Ultimate



«Wobbly Life» is a physics-based sandbox game that combines lightness and chaos. In an open world, you take on jobs, complete mini-games and explore towns, villages and beaches. Your character, a wobbly cartoon figure, reacts clumsily to your every move - leading to absurd and comical situations.

Jobs such as pizza delivery boy, scientist or fireman earn you money, which you can use to unlock clothes, vehicles and houses. The full charm unfolds in multiplayer mode: together with friends you stack crates, drive cars or solve missions, often with unpredictable results.

«Hades»

When: 19 September

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC

How: Game Pass Standard, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Ultimate



The award-winning roguelike «Hades» celebrates its comeback in Game Pass. You play Zagreus, the son of Hades, who is always trying to escape from the underworld. Each escape attempt leads you through randomly constructed levels full of monsters, traps and bosses.

Battles are fast, challenging and varied: you combine weapons, divine abilities and upgrades granted to you by Olympians such as Zeus or Athena. If you die, you return to the palace but keep some of your progress. This creates a cycle of failure and getting stronger, which motivates you to «just one more attempt».

In addition to the action, Hades impresses with dialogue, character development and a gripping narrative. Each god has their own reactions and relationships with Zagreus, which makes the game feel alive.

«Endless Legend 2» (Game Preview)

When: 22 September

Where: PC

How: PC Game Pass, Game Pass Ultimate



The «Endless» series from Amplitude is known for its complex strategy games, and «Endless Legend 2» continues this tradition. You lead one of many unique factions through a fantasy world that is politically, culturally and militarily characterised. Each faction plays differently: some rely on diplomacy, others on expansion or magic.

On a huge map, you explore regions, found cities and lead armies into battle. You determine the direction of your civilisation through research, laws and alliances. New in the second part are more dynamic events, expanded diplomacy options and a more intensive story integration.

«Sworn»

When: 23 September

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC

How: PC Game Pass, Game Pass Ultimate



«Sworn» is a co-operative roguelike that focuses on teamwork. You can play alone or with up to three other players. Each class comes with its own skills and weapons, which can be upgraded and looted as the game progresses. The aim is to complete missions together, fend off hordes of enemies and master boss battles. If one of your companions dies, you can revive them, but often at great risk.

The replay value comes from the randomly generated levels and the variety of combinations you can create with your skills. Unlike classic roguelikes, «Sworn» relies more heavily on tactical interaction. Whether you are holding the front line as a tank, distributing healing or dealing damage, the game rewards coordinated action.

«Peppa Pig: World Adventures»

When: 25 September

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC

How: Game Pass Standard, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Ultimate



With «Peppa Pig: World Adventures», a family-friendly title is coming to Game Pass. The game is clearly aimed at children who want to explore the world together with Peppa and her friends. London, Paris, New York or Sydney - each city has small missions and mini-games that are easy to understand and work without pressure.

The characters are true to the original TV series, including voice output and the characteristic humour. Children can create their own character, choose clothes and experience the adventures interactively. Parents benefit from an uncomplicated, safe game with no hidden costs or complicated mechanics.

«Visions of Mana»

When: 25 September

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC

How: Game Pass Standard, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Ultimate



The action RPG «Visions of Mana» combines classic elements of the series with modern presentation. In a colourful fantasy world, you accompany heroes who fight dark forces with the help of elemental spirits. The combat system is action-orientated and you switch seamlessly between attacks, magic and special abilities.

In addition to the main story, there are side missions, exploration and collection tasks. Visually, the game focuses on anime aesthetics with detailed landscapes and an epic soundtrack.

«Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light»

When: 30 September

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC

How: Game Pass Standard, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Ultimate



A classic returns with «Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light». Unlike the big «Tomb Raider» titles, this spin-off focuses on isometric perspective and co-op gameplay. Together with a partner, you control Lara and the Mayan warrior Totec through temples full of traps, puzzles and enemies.

The highlight: both characters have their own abilities that you have to combine to overcome obstacles. Lara uses her grappling hook and ranged weapons, Totec relies on shields and close combat. The interplay makes for creative solutions and varied battles. You can also play alone, but the game really comes into its own in co-op.

«Sopa»

When: 7 October

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC

How: PC Game Pass, Game Pass Ultimate



«Sopa» is a narrative adventure with a strong focus on magical realism. You accompany the boy Miho, who has to collect ingredients to cook soup for his grandmother. What sounds like a simple task turns into a fantastic journey through surreal landscapes in which reality and fantasy become blurred.

On your way, you will meet quirky characters, solve little puzzles and experience stories inspired by Latin American culture and folklore. The game focuses less on action and more on atmosphere, narrative and emotional moments. Every ingredient you find opens the door to a new world full of symbolism.

These games are leaving the Game Pass in September

Unfortunately, you will also have to say goodbye to some games on 30 September.

«Ninja Gaiden Sigma»

«Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2»

«Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge»

«Terra Invicta»

Header image: 11 bit studios

