These are the best game trailers of the week

Cassie Mammone Translation: machine translated 22.8.2025

The editorial team has summarised the most exciting trailers from the world of gaming for you.

Gamescom 2025 is taking place this week. Thousands of trade fair visitors are playing the latest games in Cologne. While our editorial colleagues Domagoj and Philipp are busy gaming along to report back to you (stay tuned!), the first flood of trailers already arrived at the Gamescom Opening Night Live. You can watch them here:

But a lot also happened away from the Opening Night Live. Major publishers such as Nintendo are churning out new deep dives out of nowhere and dozens of high-calibre videos are being mercilessly blasted out at live events such as the Future Games Show. We have selected the best for you and present the most exciting trailers of the week (15.8. to 22.8.) in a compact overview.

«Hollow Knight: Silksong»

After years of silence from the developer studio and the hopes of fans, it's finally a reality: The Metroidvania «Silksong» has been given a brand new trailer. Even better: a release date to boot. And the best thing is: it's less than two weeks away!

When: 04 September 2025

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2



«Kirby Air Riders»

Over 20 years after the release of the GameCube original, the sequel for the Nintendo Switch 2 is released. In a 45-minute Direct presentation, «Kirby» creator Masahiro Sakurai presents the game in more detail. After his experience at Gamescom, colleague Domagoj describes it as «Super Smash Bros. with automatically driving cars» - I'm already looking forward to the chaos.

When: 2025

Where: Switch 2



«Bubsy 4D» (new announcement)

«Bubsy 3D» from 1996 is considered one of the worst 3D platformers of all time due to its tank controls. The new instalment pokes fun at itself and gives hope for the revival of the franchise. By the way: The classic games have also just been announced as a collection if you want to get a taste of video game history.

When: tbd

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2



«He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction» (new announcement)

The eighties are back with one of their most famous mascots. «He-Man» plunges into a 2D brawler with chic pixel visuals. For the perfect retro feel, grab a friend and give the baddies a good thrashing.

When: 2026

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch



«The Expanse: Osiris Reborn»

The action role-playing game in the universe of the popular TV series and book series «The Expanse» casts you in the role of a customisable mercenary. As you make decisions with consequences for the plot, you explore well-known locations such as Jupiter's moon Ganymede or the colony Ceres.

When: tbd

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S



«Helldivers 2 x Halo: ODST» Legendary Warbond

The Playstation game «Helldivers 2» will also be released for Xbox consoles on 26 August 2025. The popular co-op shooter is celebrating this with a new warbond to the legendary Xbox game «Halo: ODST». Perhaps another reason to ensure a little more democracy in space.

When: 8 February 2024

Where: PC, PS5, new Xbox Series X/S



«Denshattack!» (new announcement)

I'm not sure what's going on in «Denshattack!», but the trailer shows trains travelling on tracks, walls and even giant wheels. What's more, the developers categorise the game as a 3D platformer. How bizarre and cool is that please?

When: Spring 2026

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S



«Little Nightmares 3»

The «Little Nightmares» games manage to tell a horror story with cute characters. The third instalment does the same, in which you have to successfully navigate two characters out of nowhere, either alone or with a co-op partner.

When: 10 October 2025

Where: PC, Switch, Switch 2, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S



«Lost Soul Aside»

The Chinese action RPG has been given a new trailer shortly before its release. In it, you can see the abilities of Arena, the protagonist's companion, who can conveniently transform into weapons. From claw attacks and purgatory dances to elemental explosions, the arsenal of abilities is impressive.

When: 29 August 2025

Where: PC, PS5



«Pokémon Legends: Z-A»

The Pokémon World Championship 2025 took place last weekend. In addition to exciting matches in the video game, the trading card game, the mobile titles «Pokémon Go» and «Pokémon Unite», another trailer for «Pokémon Legends: Z-A» was also shown, which introduces a kind of battle royale mode.

When: 16 October 2025

Where: Switch, Switch 2



«Pokémon Champions»

Also as part of the World Championships, the Pokémon Company has released a new trailer for «Pokémon Champions». The game focuses on strategic Pokémon battles and brings together different mechanics such as Mega Evolutions or Gigadynamax from the different Pokémon generations for the first time. The trailer confirms the release for next year and «Champions» as the future game for the VGC championships.

When: 2026

Where: Switch, Switch 2, mobile (iOS and Android)



«Project Motor Racing»

In this racing game from publisher Giants Software («Farming Simulator»), you'll zoom around scanned tracks in over 70 replica cars for an experience that's as realistic as it gets. The new trailer showcases the chic graphics.

When: 25 November 2025

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S



«The Rogue Prince of Persia» (Shadowdrop)

After «The Rogue Prince of Persia» was released in Early Access in May 2024, it was surprisingly shadowdropped during Gamescom - meaning that it was released directly with the trailer without a prior announcement date. You can expect satisfying controls, a special style and procedurally generated levels.

When: 20 August 2025

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2



«Routine»

The debut title from Studio Lunar Software has been in developer hell for quite a while - but after first being announced in 2012, it is now finally due to be released this year. In the horror game with a first-person perspective, you explore an abandoned moon base teeming with threats.

When: 2025

Where: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S



«Halloween: The Game» (new announcement)

Boah, just hearing that shrill sound at the beginning of the trailer sends shivers down my spine. And the Main Theme at the end immediately makes me feel euphoric. John Carpenter's legendary horror film returns in the form of a new single-player and multiplayer video game. I'm already looking forward to running away from the diabolical Michael Myers.

When: 2026

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch



«Hell Let Loose: Vietnam» (new announcement)

The sequel to the tactical shooter «Hell Let Loose» focuses on the Vietnam War. In epic 50-on-50 matches, you play a decisive role in the more or less historically modelled battles.

When: 2026

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S



«Pragmata»

As a new IP from developer studio Capcom, «Pragmata» is generating high expectations. In the sci-fi adventure, you control two characters. One is the android Diana, who hacks enemies and machines in a lunar research station, and the other is Hugh, who has the necessary firepower.

When: 2026

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S



«Recur»

«You know those days when everything goes wrong?» In «Recur» you can save such a day with time travel. The comic-style puzzle sidescroller from German indie studio kaleidoscube looks really stylish.

When: 2026

Where: PC



«Borderlands 4»

The «Borderlands» series has always been known for its crazy game world and countless weapon combinations. Six years after the last main game, the fourth instalment will soon be released. One of the playable characters will be the Forgeknight Amon, who grew up in a cult that worshipped monsters and is at the centre of the new trailer.

When: 12 September 2025

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2 (a little later on 03 October 2025)



«Wild Blue»

A new trailer shows the gameplay of «Lylat Wars» - sorry, I mean «Wild Blue». Cute animals fly through the air in cool spaceships and shoot for all they're worth.

When: tbd

Where: PC



Which trailers do you think are particularly great? And - which trailers did we miss?

Header image: Hollow Knight: Silksong

