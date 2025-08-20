News + Trends 22 12

The trailers of the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025

Kevin Hofer Translation: machine translated 20.8.2025

Trailer, trailer, trailer. Opening Night Live host Geoff Keighley had the honour of announcing a veritable firework display of new footage for various games. Here you can find the list of everything that was presented.

The Opening Night Live (ONL) has long been about more than just game trailers. The show didn't start with an epic trailer, but with a somewhat lame announcement by host Geoff Keighley that «Hollow Knight: Silksong» will be released this year. A fact that was already clear before the show.

After this disappointing start, things really got going. My highlights are the moving images for the anime «Sekiro: No Defeat», «Onimusha: Way of the Sword» and «Resident Evil Requiem». Here are most of the trailers in chronological order.

«Call of Duty Black Ops 7»

The new trailer for «Call of Duty Black Ops 7» is set in the year 2035. Terrorism rules everyday life. Emergency services plunge into the fray in the real world or a simulated one. Locations include Los Angeles, Angola, Tokyo, Alaska and Avalon.

You can play the story mode either alone or with up to three other people. The focus in the latest «Call of Duty» spin-off is on freedom in the narrative, gameplay and actions. There is also a mode called «Arcade Zombies» in which you shoot around in an isometric perspective. More information will be available at a showcase on 30 September.

When: 14 November 2025

Where: PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC



«Lords of the Fallen 2»

The 2023 released «Lords of the Fallen» by Hexworks and CI Games is getting a sequel. The trailer is dripping with dark fantasy aesthetics. The medieval-looking world in the game looks pretty fucked up. The second part is set 100 years after the first. The barrier between the living and the dead is beginning to crumble. Not surprisingly, the developers promise bloodier, faster and more brutal gameplay.

When: sometime in 2026

Where: PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC



«Sekiro: No Defeat»

With «Sekiro: No Defeat», the world of «Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice» is getting an anime spin-off. This will be shown exclusively on Crunchyroll. It will be directed by Kenichi Kutsuna, who has also employed his skills on «Naruto» and «Fullmetal Alchemist». Takahiro Kishida is responsible for the character design. The anime is intended for fans of the game as well as newcomers.

When: sometime in 2026

Where: Crunychroll



«Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight»

The Batman returns in Lego guise. The trailer shows various antagonists of Batman with the typical humour of the franchise: Penguin, Joker, Catwoman or Bane. The game is intended to depict the career of the anti-hero from his origins to legendary status. Especially cool: You should be able to choose one of the many Batmobiles and drive it through an open-world Gotham.

When: sometime in 2026

Where: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2 and PC



«Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War 4»

Eight years after the third instalment, there is finally something new for fans of the series. « Dawn of War 4» is being developed by KING Art Games. This promises a return to the roots of the series. Base-building, for example, is a central component of the RTS title. The campaign is split into four parts, one for each faction.

When: sometime in 2026

Where: PC



« Monster Hunter Wilds x Final Fantasy XIV»

The Seikret mounts in «Monster Hunter Wilds» resemble the Chocobos from the «Final Fantasy» franchise. What looks like intellectual theft has now been legitimised by «Final Fantasy» developer Square Enix. The latter has teamed up with «Monster Hunter» publisher Capcom for a crossover of the two game series. For example, you will be able to swap Seikrets with Chocobos. But there are also new monsters. The same applies in reverse: in «FF 14», you will be able to ride Seikrets instead of Chocobos and fight monsters from «Monster Hunter Wilds».

When: End of September 2025

Where: PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC



«Onimusha: Way of the Sword»

In the new trailer for «Onimusha: Way of the Sword» you can see the finest sword and bow combat against standard opponents and bosses. The game seems to focus heavily on parrying - in contrast to the hack'n'slay of the earlier games. Nevertheless, «Way of the Sword» perfectly captures the atmosphere of the old games in the trailer.

When: sometime in 2026

Where: PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC



First trailer Rush

The free «Arknights: Endfield» is scheduled for release on 30 August. There is also a new, short trailer for «Europa Universalis V».

«Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion»

I love trash. And «Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion» looks really trashy. The latest trailer teases the demo, which is available to download immediately. In it, you can game the first nine chapters of the game and explore the open world - which is quite a lot for a demo.

When: 5 September 2025

Where: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2 and PC



«Void Breaker»

There is a launch trailer for «Void Breaker». The new roguelite FPS game from Stubby Games and Playback is now in Early Access.

When: immediately in Early Access

Where: PC



«Fallout Season 2»

In season 2, Lucy and the ghoul will be travelling to New Vegas. The main question will probably be whether Lucy can win the ghoul over to her side or vice versa. The Maximus storyline will be about how he settles into his role as a member of the Brotherhood of Steel.

When: 17 December 2025

Where: Amazon Prime Video



«Indiana Jones and the Great Circle»

Indie is coming to the Switch 2 and there is also an update on the DLC «The Order of Giants», which will be released in September.

When: 4 September 2025 (DLC «The Order of Giants»), sometime in 2026 for Switch 2

Where: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2 and PC



Mid-Show Rush

More trailers were shown in a mid-show rush. These included «Deadpool VR», which will be released for Meta Quest 3 in December. The trailer for the update 2.0 version of «World of Tanks», which launches on 3 September, was also shown. The shooter «John Carpenter's Toxic Commando» rounds off the trailer trinity.

«Death by Scrolling»

Video game legend Ron Gilbert - creator of «Monkey Island» and «Manic Mansion» - presented his latest work. «Death by Scrolling» is a vertical-scrolling RPG roguelike in which you have to flee from death itself. There are five playable characters with different characteristics. The gameplay itself is like a mix of «Vampire Survivors», «Enter the Gungeon» and «The Legend of Zelda».

When: unknown

Where: PC



«Zero Parades»

ZA/UM, the creators of the hit «Disco Elysium, are releasing a new game. The trailer for «Zero Parades» shows concept art and some gameplay. The game is described as an espionage RPG. You play as Hershel Wilk, who is sent on a mysterious mission. In the process, you meet various people who are all pursuing their own goals.

When: unknown

Where: PC



Further trailer Rush

«Unbeatable» is an anime-inspired rhythm game. It will be released in November for PC and consoles. Also in anime style is the gacha game «Neverness to Everness». The new trailer for the multiplayer online battle arena «Honor of Kings: World» offers a first look at the game, which is being released for PC. Finally, there is a new trailer for «Delta Force», which is available immediately for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

«Ninja Gaiden 4»

The new trailer for Platinum Games' «Ninja Gaiden 4» shows intense and bloody gameplay, but also goes into more detail about the game's lore and story. Most of the ninjas and enemies appear to have cybernetically enhanced skills.

When: 21 October 2025

Where: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2 and PC



«Silent Hill f»

It has been known for some time that «Silent Hill f» is no longer set in the eponymous town. However, the fictional location of Ebisugaoka in Japan is in no way inferior. The trailer shows protagonist Shimizu Hinako fighting off the undead hordes with a naginata.

When: 25 September 2025

Where: PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC



«La Divina Commedia»

«La Divina Commedia» is based on Dante's classic, but reinterprets it in a playable form. You explore procedurally generated areas that promise a unique experience every time you venture deeper into this hellish environment.

When: sometime

Where: PC



«Cronos: The New Dawn»

New footage of the upcoming survival horror game «Cronos: The New Dawn» by Bloober Team. Looks scary.

When: 5 September 2025

Where: PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC



«The Outer Worlds 2»

The trailer for «Outer Worlds 2» shows the companion characters who can keep you company on your adventures. Including the robot lady Valerie, who can heal.

When: 29 October 2025

Where: Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC



«Moonlighter 2»

The sequel to «Moonlighter» goes into Early Access via Steam on 23 October. There are three biomes to explore, all with specific enemies. There are over 100 relics that you can sell in the shop.

When: 23 October 2025 (Early Access)

Where: PC



More short trailers

The DLC «Legacy of the Forge» from «Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2» is coming on 9 September. « Cult of the Lamb» will also receive DLC with «Woolhaven» in 2026.

«Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2»

The sequel to Troika Games' RPG is finally showing signs of life. The game has been postponed several times and has changed studios as often as some people change their pants. Now, however, things seem to be moving fast and the game has a release date.

When: 21 October 2025

Where: Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC



«World of Warcraft: Midnight»

The cinematic trailer shows first impressions of the expansion of «World of Warcraft: Midnight» which will be released sometime in 2026. Some people are likely to get the game out of mothballs and go on raids again.

When: sometime in 2026

Where: PC



«Project Spectrum»

The development team Team Jade presents a new title with «Project Spectrum». It is a squad-based FPS game.

When: sometime

Where: PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC



«Ghost of Yōtei: Legends»

«Ghost of Yōtei» developer Sucker Punch has confirmed that the upcoming game will receive free DLC in 2026. This will feature a fantastic, supernatural story and survival missions.

When: sometime in 2026

Where: PS5



«Resident Evil Requiem»

The protagonist of the latest horror game from Capcom is given a little more character in the trailer. After receiving a mysterious call from a stranger, Grace Ashcroft and her mother flee from a building in a panic, only to witness a brutal murder.

When: 27 February 2026

Where: PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC



«Black Myth: Zhong Kui»

With «Black Myth: Zhong Kui» comes the sequel to «Black Myth: Wu Kong». The story focuses on the titular ghost-catching god who wanders between hell and earth. The developers stay true to their formula with another single-player action RPG rooted in Chinese folklore.

When: sometime

Where: PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC



Which trailer or announcement did you like best? Let us know in the comment column. You can check out the full show here.

Header image: Activison

