These are the new Xbox Game Pass games in September 2025

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 3.9.2025

With "Hollow Knight: Silksong", one of the most anticipated titles will be released directly in the Xbox Game Pass in September. In addition to the Metroidvania hit, other games such as "Nine Sols" and "RoadCraft" will also be added.

Autumn not only brings shorter days, but also fresh momentum to the Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft is adding a range of titles to the library that cover very different genres - from eagerly awaited indie highlights to family-friendly adventures

What are the Xbox Game Pass tiers? The Xbox Game Pass is divided into three tiers: Core, Standard and Ultimate. There is also the PC Game Pass for PC only. The Core tier offers access to online multiplayer, a selected catalogue of over 40 games and member discounts. Standard extends this access to the extensive Game Pass game library with hundreds of games playable on the Xbox console. The highest and most expensive level is Ultimate. It includes all Game Pass games, access to day-one releases of games from Microsoft studios as well as EA Play and Cloud Gaming.

«Hollow Knight: Silksong»

When: 4 September

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC

How: Game Pass Standard, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Ultimate



The long-awaited sequel to the indie hit Hollow Knight is finally here and available to play on Game Pass on day one. You control Hornet, the princess and protector of Hallownest, through a new, expansive world full of secrets.

The developers promise precise Metroidvania gameplay, challenging battles and an expanded movement system that builds on the agility of the main character. The game is complemented by a mission and quest system designed to structure your progress. The title was already one of the most anticipated releases in the Game Pass and is likely to attract a lot of attention.

«I Am Your Beast»

When: 2 September

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC

How: Game Pass Standard, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Ultimate



The first-person shooter «I Am Your Beast» focuses on short missions and a scenario that puts you in the role of a former agent. In a fictitious North American setting, an operation gets out of hand and you have to hold your own against pursuers and attackers. The game emphasises speed and direct combat, where reflexes and precise aiming are required.

«Nine Sols»

When: 3 September

Where: Xbox Series X|S

How: Game Pass Standard



«Nine Sols» takes you into a hand-drawn 2D action adventure game with clear references to «Sekiro». You control a warrior who brings the nine creators of an ancient realm to justice.

The battles are based on precise timing and defence mechanics, giving every blow weight. The distinctive style combines Far Eastern myths with futuristic elements and gives the adventure its own signature.

«Cataclismo»

When: 4 September

Where: PC

How: Game Pass Standard, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Ultimate



With «Cataclismo» you can expect a challenging genre mix of real-time strategy, base building and survival. You build fortresses brick by brick and face waves of grotesque enemies. You have to manage resources carefully and plan your defence with foresight. Every mistake can mean the end, every successful defence feels like a triumph.

«PAW Patrol World»

When: 10 September

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC

How: Game Pass Standard, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Ultimate



For younger players or families, «PAW Patrol World» offers a child-friendly adventure with the well-known characters from the TV series. You control Chase, Skye and co. through an open game world, solve simple puzzles and help the inhabitants of Adventure Bay. The game focuses on simple controls, clear tasks and a positive message.

«RoadCraft»

When: 16 September

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S

How: Game Pass Standard, Game Pass Ultimate



«RoadCraft» brings a modular approach to the Game Pass. You design vehicles or entire tracks using a variety of tools and components. The game combines creative design with physics-based challenges: What you build not only has to look good, it also has to work. This allows you to test and customise your constructions directly. In addition to your own projects, the game offers prepared scenarios in which you can put your ideas to the test.

Colleague Simon has already tested the game:

video Review Roadcraft: building roads in an empty world by Simon Balissat

These games are leaving the Game Pass in September

Not only new titles are being added - as usual, some games are also leaving the service. Three games will disappear from the library on 15 September 2025:

«All You Need is Help»

«Wargroove 2»

«We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie»

If you still want to experience them, you should hurry. Subscribers can purchase the games before they expire with a discount of up to 20 per cent. This means they will remain playable in your collection even after your Game Pass access expires.

