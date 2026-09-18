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The most important game trailers and announcements of the week (Sept 11 to Sept 18)

Kevin Hofer Translation: machine translated 19.9.2026

The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the past week (September 11 to September 18) for you.

On the cover image from top left to bottom right: «Miniopolis», «Kingmakers», «Terranigma», «Rescue Drone Simulator: Second Chance».

Have fun browsing and wishlisting!

Newly announced games

These titles have been newly announced.

«Miniopolis»

How cool is this? «Miniopolis» is a resource-free sandbox city-building simulator. Here, you create, design, and customize a miniature metropolis from A to Z yourself. I haven't played a city-building simulation since «Sim City 2000». And after «Lego Skylines», a second title has now hooked me within a short time.

Date: unknown

Releasing for: PC

«Rescue Drone Simulator: Second Chance»

And another simulator. This time we're taking to the skies, and instead of building, you have to rescue. The game is even supposed to have a story. You control a rescue drone and head into dangerous situations, from fires to natural disasters.

Date: unknown

Releasing for: PS5, Xbox Series, PC

Trailer updates for already announced games

These games and expansions have already been introduced and are receiving new trailers that offer deeper insights into gameplay and story.

«Terranigma»

I can hardly believe it: «Terranigma» will sweeten my start to 2027. When the 1995 classic was announced for modern platforms at the Pixel Arcadia Showcase before this year's Gamescom, I shed a tear of joy. I never played the title myself, but I watched a childhood friend play it for hours. Now I can finally get my hands on it myself. Awesome!

Date: January 14, 2027

Releasing for: Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, PS4 and PS5, Xbox Series, PC, Mac

«Control Resonant»

Only a few more days until «Control Resonant» is released. In the successor to the 2019 third-person shooter, you don't step into the role of Jesse Faden, but into that of her brother Dylan. In the "what happened so far" trailer, you can catch up on the events of the first part.

And here is the launch trailer:

Date: September 24, 2026

Releasing for: PS5, Xbox Series, PC, Mac

«Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve»

You'll be taking off again soon. Colleague Phil was thrilled by the eighth installment of «Ace Combat» in his preview. He was particularly taken with the clouds. Before you start, Bandai Namco gets you in the mood for the story with a trailer. It comes with an extra portion of pathos.

Date: October 2, 2026

Releasing for: PS5, Xbox Series, PC

«Silent Hill: Townfall»

And another title that is about to be released. In the latest installment of the horror series, you play in the first-person perspective for a change. You take on the role of Simon Ordell, who is trying to escape the nightmare of the island town of St. Amelia. The trailer introduces PS5-exclusive features like 3D audio or adaptive triggers, which colleague Domi can't get enough of.

Date: September 24, 2026

Releasing for: PS5, PC

«Kingmakers»

Five days before the planned early access release, «Kingmakers» was postponed indefinitely in 2025. Now the developers at Redemption Road Games are back with a deep dive into the gameplay. Looks cool; I've always wanted to flatten medieval knights with a tank.

Date: unknown

Releasing for: PC

«Final Fantasy Resonance»

Awesome, awesome, awesome. A new trailer for the first turn-based «Final Fantasy» in a long time. And Square Enix just delighted me with an enormously long demo. If you have even a shred of love for the JRPG series and the HD-2D style, you have to check out this game. This thing will be a hit and is the zenith of the style.

Date: October 22, 2026

Releasing for: PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PC

«Kemuri»

Another game from the "WTF?" category. Developer Unseen describes the game as follows: "Kemuri is an action game about Yokai possession, set in the chaotic world of Kemuri City, where life and death coexist. You will face the paranormal while exploring a huge vertical city, roaming over rooftops, through dark alleys, and hidden ruins, either alone or in online co-op with up to two other players." Sounds cool and the trailer looks gorgeous.

Date: sometime in 2027

Releasing for: PS5, PC

«Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember»

The successor to the dark Three Kingdoms series has a start date. In addition, a free alpha demo is available, which is playable until September 30, 2026. It contains part of the Changban stage, a character creation system that is still a work in progress, and the online multiplayer part.

Date: March 4, 2027

Releasing for: PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PC

«Physint»

A week after the separation of Kojima Productions and Playstation was announced, Hideo Kojima himself gives an update on his projects. He shows, for example, who will play the main character in the upcoming spy game: Bill Skarsgaard.

Date: unknown

Releasing for: not yet definitively known, but likely Xbox Series, PC

«Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement»

«Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night» from 2019 is one of my favorite Metroidvanias. In 2027, the successor is finally coming. The 2.5D game is designed as a prequel. It is set in the 16th century. The demonic inhabitants of Ethereal Castle are terrorizing the land and destroying everyone who opposes their dark power. Humanity's last hope is an unlikely duo: Leonard, a young apprentice of the Black Wolves, and Alexander, a knight and the last survivor of the White Stags. They must work together to infiltrate the castle.

Date: 2027

Releasing for: PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PC

«Bloomwalker»

«Bloomwalker» looks so cozy and cute that rainbows will surely shoot out of colleague Michelle's eyes. The crafting adventure is set in the world of «Ni no Kuni». You travel around in a mobile house. The focus is not on fighting, but on exploring and restoring the world.

Date: unknown

Releasing for: PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 1 and 2, PC

Trailers for new content of already released games

These games have already been released but are receiving new content.

«Cities: Skylines II»

While «Miniopolis» is only just announced, «Cities: Skylines 2» is continuously expanding its content. Now comes the second Expansion Pass. This includes the Downtown Market Set and Park Adventures. The former offers a lively meeting place with food trucks and a new map inspired by Scotland. The latter focuses on the individual design of various outdoor areas such as parks, zoos, and amusement parks.

Date: already released

Released for: PC

«Dragon’s Dogma 2»

With «Dark Arisen», Capcom is giving its action RPG an expansion. In it, you explore the snowy Norgen region. Twelve dungeon challenges await you there. New weapons and skills are also included.

Date: Main game already released; expansion releases on October 9, 2026

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PC

On the cover image from top left to bottom right: «Miniopolis», «Kingmakers», «Terranigma», «Rescue Drone Simulator: Second Chance».

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