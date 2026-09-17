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These are the new Xbox Game Pass games in September 2026

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 17.9.2026

Microsoft is bringing new games to Xbox Game Pass. These include "Dune: Awakening", "Minecraft Dungeons II", and "Gears of War: E-Day". Some titles already included will also be available in more affordable tiers.

The new games will be released in stages between September 15 and October 6. Several of them will be available on Game Pass immediately upon release. Additionally, Microsoft is expanding the available subscription tiers for some games already included.

What are the Xbox Game Pass tiers? The Xbox Game Pass is divided into three tiers: Essential, Premium, and Ultimate. There is also the PC Game Pass. The Essential tier offers access to online multiplayer, a curated catalog of over 50 games, and member discounts. Premium expands this access to the extensive game library with hundreds of games playable on the Xbox console. The highest and most expensive tier is Ultimate. It includes all Game Pass games, access to day-one releases from Microsoft studios, as well as EA Play and cloud gaming.

«RuneScape: Dragonwilds»

When: September 15

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

How: Ultimate, Premium, and PC Game Pass

Genre: Survival Action RPG

Game type: Singleplayer and multiplayer co-op for up to four people



«RuneScape: Dragonwilds» transports you to the forgotten continent of Ashenfall. There, you collect resources, build structures, craft equipment, and improve various skills. The focus is on the interplay of exploration, crafting, and combat familiar from survival games. Your long-term goal is to become stronger and eventually face the Dragon Queen.

«Marvel Cosmic Invasion»

When: September 16

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, handheld, and PC

How: New to Game Pass Premium; already included in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Genre: Beat ’em up

Game type: Singleplayer as well as local and online co-op for up to four people



In «Marvel Cosmic Invasion», you fight your way through side-scrolling levels with a total of 15 Marvel characters. Your opponent is Annihilus, whose annihilation wave threatens the Marvel Universe. For each section, you choose two heroes and switch between them instantly during combat. This allows you to combine their abilities and special attacks.

«Planet of Lana II»

When: September 16

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, handheld, and PC

How: New to Game Pass Premium; already included in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Genre: Puzzle platformer

Game type: Singleplayer



«Planet of Lana II» continues the story of Lana and her animal companion Mui. As in the predecessor, you combine platforming sections with environmental puzzles and quiet exploration segments. This time, Lana moves more agilely through the hand-drawn areas and can use wall jumps, among other things.

Many puzzles require you to have Lana and Mui work together in a targeted manner. The story once again features no spoken dialogue and is expected to last about six to eight hours.

«Routine»

When: September 16

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, handheld, and PC

How: New to Game Pass Premium; already included in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Genre: Survival Sci-Fi Horror

Game type: Singleplayer



«Routine» sends you to an abandoned moon base whose technology follows a 1980s vision of the future. You explore living quarters, tram stations, and other parts of the facility to reconstruct what happened there. Classic waypoint markers are missing, so you have to read your environment yourself and find clues.

«Ultimate Sheep Raccoon»

When: September 15

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

How: New to Game Pass Premium; already included in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Genre: Party racing game

Game type: Singleplayer as well as local and online multiplayer for up to eight people



«Ultimate Sheep Raccoon» combines bicycle racing with the track building from «Ultimate Chicken Horse». Before and during the matches, you and the other players place ramps, rails, jump pads, traps, and other obstacles. Afterward, you try to complete the self-built course as quickly as possible. Power-ups and tricks are intended to create additional opportunities to slow down competitors or score points.

«Kernel Hearts»

When: September 17

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

How: Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Genre: Action RPG, Roguelike

Game type: Singleplayer and online co-op



In «Kernel Hearts», you climb the Tower of Babel with members of the so-called M.A.H.O.U. unit. The action RPG combines fast-paced combat with roguelike structures. During a run, you combine attacks, spells, and special abilities and further customize your character using unlocked chips.

«Ninja Gaiden 4»

When: September 17

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, handheld, and PC

How: New to Game Pass Premium; already included in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Genre: Hack-and-slash action

Game type: Singleplayer



«Ninja Gaiden 4» continues the action series with the new protagonist Yakumo. The setting is a futuristic Tokyo, which is covered in a permanent miasma rain following the return of an old enemy. Yakumo fights against cybernetic ninjas and supernatural creatures. Series character Ryu Hayabusa also plays a role again.

«Dune: Awakening»

When: September 22

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, handheld, and PC

How: Ultimate, Premium, and PC Game Pass

Genre: Open-world survival action RPG

Game type: Singleplayer and multiplayer



«Dune: Awakening» lets you fight for survival on Arrakis. You collect resources, build a base, craft equipment, and explore the desert on foot or with vehicles. A progression system distributes skills across various schools of the Empire. Later, the conflict between House Atreides and House Harkonnen also takes center stage.

«Well Dweller»

When: September 22

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, handheld, and PC

How: Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Genre: Metroidvania action-adventure

Game type: Singleplayer



In «Well Dweller», you take on the role of the little bird Glimmer, who wants to save his kidnapped family. He is armed with a burning match that provides light and helps in combat. You explore a decaying fairy-tale realm, solve puzzles, defeat bosses, and gain new abilities that open up further parts of the world. The game thus combines classic Metroidvania structures with a dark fairy-tale setting.

«Mad King Redemption»

When: September 23

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, handheld, and PC

How: Ultimate, Premium, and PC Game Pass

Genre: Beat ’em up, Roguelite

Game type: Singleplayer and local two-player co-op



«Mad King Redemption» combines a classic beat ’em up with roguelite progression. You fight your way through a fallen kingdom whose ruler has descended into madness after a failed attempt to resurrect the queen.

«Call of Duty: Black Ops 6»

When: September 25

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, handheld, and PC

How: New to Game Pass Premium; already included in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Genre: First-person shooter

Game type: Singleplayer and multiplayer



«Call of Duty: Black Ops 6» includes a single-player campaign, classic multiplayer modes, and the cooperative Zombies mode. The campaign combines espionage with grandly staged action sequences and covert operations.

In multiplayer, your character moves freely in different directions while sprinting, sliding, and diving thanks to so-called Omnimovement. Zombies returns to the round-based structure where teams fight increasingly stronger waves of enemies while simultaneously solving tasks within the maps.

«Rematch»

When: September 25

Where: New to Game Pass Essential; already included in Ultimate, Premium, and PC Game Pass

How: Ultimate, Premium, and PC Game Pass

Genre: Soccer game

Game type: Singleplayer and multiplayer co-op for up to four people



«Rematch» translates soccer into a fast-paced online game from a third-person perspective. Instead of controlling an entire team, you permanently control a single player during a match. Two teams of five people each compete against each other. There are no offsides, fouls, or game interruptions, meaning matches proceed without long breaks.

«Minecraft Dungeons II»

When: September 29

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, handheld, and PC

How: Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Genre: Action RPG, Dungeon Crawler

Game type: Singleplayer as well as local and online co-op for up to four people



«Minecraft Dungeons II» continues the dungeon crawler spin-off of Minecraft. This time, the journey leads, among other places, to a new dimension called Sift. There, you explore new areas, fight large groups of enemies, and collect equipment to further specialize your character.

«Keeper»

When: October 2

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

How: New to Game Pass Premium; already included in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Genre: Adventure

Game type: Singleplayer



In «Keeper», a long-forgotten lighthouse comes to life on a remote island. Together with a seabird, it begins a journey through surreal landscapes.

Double Fine tells the story entirely without spoken or written dialogue. Instead, animations, the environment, and music convey what is happening between the characters and in the world. In terms of gameplay, the adventure relies primarily on exploration, smaller puzzles, and unusual transformations of the lighthouse and its surroundings.

«Gears of War: E-Day»

When: October 6

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, handheld, and PC

How: Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Genre: Third-person shooter

Game type: Singleplayer and multiplayer



«Gears of War: E-Day» tells the story of how Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago experience Emergence Day. The plot takes place 14 years before the first «Gears of War» and shows the beginning of the war against the Locust.

These games are leaving Game Pass

On September 30, eight games will disappear from the Game Pass library. These include «Atomfall», «Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light», «Little Nightmares 2 Enhanced Edition», «Little Rocket Lab», «Sifu», «SOPA: Tale of the Stolen Potato», «Sworn», and «Terminull Brigade».

Header image: Xbox Game Studios

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