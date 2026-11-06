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The most important game trailers and announcements of the week (Oct 31 to Nov 7)

The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the past week (Oct 31 to Nov 7) for you.

On the cover image from left to right: «Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 (Warzone)», «The Lost Wild», «Fragmentary Order», «Frostpunk 2: The Surge».

Have fun browsing and wishlisting!

Newly announced games

«The King's Surveyor»

You play as a land surveyor commissioned by the king to map unknown parts of the game world. I love the retro graphics and the chill soundtrack in the trailer. I hope I can turn off the CRT filter in case it gives me a headache.

Date: ???

Available for: PC

«Metamorphosis»

I can't tell you what to expect in this game. But the art style and the interplay between music and visuals in the trailer make me curious. HELP!

Date: ???

Available for: PC

«Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure: Arcade»

«Party on, dudes!» The sci-fi comedy franchise is getting a new video game spin-off, including voice acting from the two main actors Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. The pixel-art side-scroller from Australian developer Art of Play is confirmed for 2027, but still needs a financial boost to make it across the finish line. A crowdfunding campaign is now intended to fix that, so that «Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure: Arcade» really becomes «breathtaking».

Date: 2027

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

New PS5 controllers

Okay, this isn't a game trailer. Still, I didn't want to withhold these beautiful new controllers (and faceplates) from you. I actually swore to myself not to buy any more. But here I am, going weak again.

Date: February 4, 2027

Available for: PS5, PC

Trailer updates for already announced games

These games and expansions have already been introduced and are receiving new trailers that offer deeper insights into gameplay and story.

«Fragmentary Order»

Not in the mood for «Call of Duty»? Then perhaps the slower, hardcore gameplay of «Fragmentary Order» will appeal to you. The extraction shooter comes from «Escape from Tarkov» developer Nikita Buyanov. Despite the dark sci-fi setting, the game is intended to have a simulation character and feel realistic. In the new trailer, you get to see 14 minutes of gameplay.

Date: ???

Available for: PC

«The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel»

Bethesda daddy Todd Howard reveals the name of the new «The Elder Scrolls» game. You can read all the information about the announcement here:

News + Trends "The Elder Scrolls VI": Bethesda shows new "trailer" Domagoj Belancic 101 likes 101 51 comments 51

«The Lost Wild»

British developer studio Great Ape Games provides insights into the development process of the dino-horror game «The Lost Wild» in this mini-documentary. I think it's especially great that the dinosaurs are portrayed as animals and not as monsters. I want to inject this game intravenously. Immediately.

Date: ???

Available for: PS5, PC

«Ghost Haunting»

Looks like a beautiful point-and-click adventure in the style of old «Monkey Island» titles. For Phil, the game was one of the insider tips of Gamescom. If you want to see for yourself, you can do so now with a demo on Steam.

Date: 2027

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2, PC

«The Citadel Project»

Looks like «Thief», but was implemented by a solo developer. You can see for yourself soon in Early Access.

Date: November 11

Available for: PC (Early Access)

«Rayman Legends Retold»

Soon, the limbless mascot will be hopping through colorful 2.5D levels again in the remake of «Rayman Legends». Playstation fans can look forward to an exclusive «Astro Bot» costume. If you haven't played «Astro Bot» yet: Definitely catch up!

Date: December 3

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

«10 Million Pixels»

10 million pixels. Somewhere among them is a golden one. You have to find it. Good luck. A refreshingly different game idea with a relaxed trailer that seduces me into downloading the demo on Steam.

Date: November 27

Available for: PC

«Stronghold 4»

Bad news for «Stronghold» fans. The fourth part is being postponed to next year. In the video, the developers explain why.

Date: April 20, 2027

Available for: PC (Early Access)

Trailers for already released games

These games have already been released but are receiving updates or other new information.

«Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4»

After the launch of «Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4», developer studio Infinity Ward shows what you can expect in the coming weeks in multiplayer, DMZ mode, and «Warzone».

Date: November

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

«Guild Wars Afterlife»

The over 20-year-old «Guild Wars» is getting an expansion. My editorial colleague Debora will be pleased.

Date: January 13, 2027

Available for: PC, Mobile

«Final Fantasy XIV: Evercold»

The big expansion for the «Final Fantasy» MMO shows itself in an epic trailer – and reveals a release date. However, you'll have to be patient a little longer before you can get your hands on it yourself.

Date: February 23, 2027

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

«Arc Raiders»

«Arc Raiders» is celebrating its first birthday. Yay! You can read Phil's review from November 2025 here:

Review Arc Raiders: an extraction shooter for the masses Philipp Rüegg 63 likes 63 34 comments 34

Date: ???

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds»

«Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds» is also celebrating its birthday. Sega shows what fans can expect in the second year of the fun racer. Meanwhile, Nintendo is sleeping and leaving «Mario Kart World» to its fate.

Date: ???

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2, PC

«Cronos: Lazarus»

The excellent sci-fi horror game from Polish studio Bloober Team is getting its first expansion. «Cronos: Lazarus» is said to be more action-packed than the main game. The new trailer gives a concrete release date for the first time.

Date: December 3

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

«Powerwash Simulator 2: Barbie Pack»

🩷🩷🩷

Date: December 3

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

Background information Powerwash Simulator and many more: why we like boring busywork in our games Rainer Etzweiler 83 likes 83 38 comments 38

«Dune: Awakening»

Funcom shows what happens after the console launch of «Dune: Awakening». In the video, the studio announces a free expansion, new events, crossplay, and offline single-player.

Date: December 1

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Frostpunk 2: The Surge»

The merciless simulation game «Frostpunk 2» is getting an extensive expansion with a story-based campaign and a new region. Is that enough to convince Simon of the game again after his 3/5 rating?

Date: December 14

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«No Man's Sky Forsaken»

The record-breaking regular guest of this list is back again with a new content update. All well and good, but I'd like to learn more about the studio's new project. Is «Light no Fire» still alive?

Date: available now

Available for: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2, PC, Mobile

«Hogwarts Legacy»

The excellent «Harry Potter» game is getting a DLSS 5 update. In the trailer, you can see the differences between the old and new version of Nvidia's upscaler. Oh, yes. It just looks different. Not better or worse. For me: much ado about nothing.

On the cover image from left to right: «Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 (Warzone)», «The Lost Wild», «Fragmentary Order», «Frostpunk 2: The Surge».

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