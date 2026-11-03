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"The Elder Scrolls VI": Bethesda shows new "trailer"

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 3.11.2026

For the studio's 40th anniversary, Bethesda is showing a new "trailer" for the highly anticipated "The Elder Scrolls VI". You shouldn't expect too much. Even better: expect nothing at all.

It has been eight years since Bethesda announced "The Elder Scrolls VI". Todd Howard stood on the E3 stage in 2018 (ah, E3 – I miss you) and announced that his studio was not only working on the sci-fi epic "Starfield":

"We're also building toward the game after that. And it's the one you keep asking about."

The crowd goes wild. The trailer for "The Elder Scrolls VI" begins:

A goosebump moment. No one could have guessed back then that we would have to wait a full eight years for Todd to take pity on us and feed us new crumbs of information about the next "Elder Scrolls" project.

Now the time has come. To mark Bethesda's 40th anniversary, the studio is rewarding its fans with a new trailer.

Ready? Enjoy:

Wait... that's it? A bit of sand, the Bethesda logo, awesome music. And then? Just a name: "The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel".

Eight years. We waited eight years for this. Todd, you can be cruel. At least my frustration is eased by numerous entertaining comments under the YouTube video. A small selection:

"The dust is symbolic of the dust that's gathered on us while waiting for this"

"Fun fact: the word “elder” in the title refers to the age group who can remember when this game was first announced"

"Now the development can begin"

"elder scrolls VI name reveal before GTA VI"

"my retirement home is going to go absolutely feral when this drops in 40 years"

To rub salt in the wound celebrate the studio's anniversary even more, Todd invites us into the hallowed halls where the game magic is created in another video (this time without a leather jacket).

He looks back at Bethesda's simulation beginnings ("Gridiron", 1986) and shows how the company developed with "The Elder Scrolls" and "Fallout" into the role-playing powerhouse we know today.

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