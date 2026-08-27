News + Trends 12 12

Hey, you loser! This is the "GTA VI" deep dive!

Simon Balissat Translation: machine translated 27.8.2026

Postponed twice, leaked twice: The launch of "GTA VI" on November 19th is, above all, drama. Netflix has secured exclusive rights to the first gameplay trailer. This is what happens in the 27-minute video.

The launch of «GTA VI» is a major pop culture event. When the gangster epic is released exclusively digitally on November 19, the world will stand still for millions of fans. Officially, developer «Rockstar» has only released trailers so far, but no gameplay sequences. That had only been leaked by Cyberleek before, including advertising for a memecoin. In an exclusive deal with Netflix, there is now official gameplay for the first time. The trailer will only arrive on official channels six hours later...

This is what «GTA VI» is like

The trailer welcomes us with a failed drug deal. The protagonist couple, Lucia and Jason, just want to pick up a package of drugs when a special unit storms the drug lab and everything goes wrong. With the bag over their shoulders, they have to escape and flee through the private apartment of an outraged pensioner. Memories of the epilogue from GTA V come to mind.

Shootout in the drug lab.

Source: Rockstar Games

A short excerpt from the couple's apartment follows. We see the two preparing for an evening with cocktails at some important guy's place. A comedian couldn't tell the sketch "wife doesn't know what to wear and we're late because of it" any better.

At least the dialogues seem very authentic, almost romantic. The excerpt with the two lovebirds doesn't last long; there is immediate action and a montage of various scenes to the soundtrack of Depeche Mode's «People are People». We see the range of people in the fictional state of Leonidas.

Lucia found the right dress.

Source: Rockstar Games

Hotwiring cars is now a minigame.

Source: Rockstar Games

Backyard wrestling is also still a thing.

Source: Rockstar Games

Lucia bench pressing.

Source: Rockstar Games

Of course, a chase scene is a must, where the gameplay apparently switches fluidly between Jason on the gun and Lucia behind the wheel. This is followed by a montage with Lucia in various situations to Cliff Richard's «Devil Woman». Yes, Rockstar rarely plays quiet notes; we are used to that.

Part of the GTA DNA: car chases.

Source: Rockstar Games

In the last part, Lucia and Jason take over security for a (real estate) company that is just opening its US headquarters. In the background, «Against all odds» by Phil Collins is playing. The marketing manager disappears into the office to brainstormen do coke with his guys. Just then, the groundbreaking ceremony is turned into a tombstone ceremony by a gang of thugs. More shooting, followed by a final montage with the skyline of Vice City, accompanied by Elderbrook's «Innerlight», the first song from this decade.

Now it's up to others to examine every frame of the trailer for details, of which there are thousands again: hoverboats, TV commercials, parachute jumps, car races on tracks were my highlights. A robbery at a diner in the style of Pumpkin and Honeybunny was also a must.

Wow.

After the leaks, the controversy surrounding the digital version, and the Netflix deal, I actually didn't want anything to do with «GTA VI». Well. Rockstar is still Rockstar, damn it. I really, really want to play this game after all.

You can pre-order here

Playstation 5

Video games New CHF 72.90 Rockstar Grand Theft Auto VI PS5, DE Video games New CHF 72.90 Rockstar Grand Theft Auto VI PS5, FR

XBox

Video games New CHF 72.90 Rockstar Grand Theft Auto VI Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, DE Video games New CHF 72.90 Rockstar Grand Theft Auto VI Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, FR

Header image: Rockstar Games

I like this article! 12 people like this article







