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The most important game trailers and announcements of the week (8.8. to 14.8.)

Kevin Hofer Translation: machine translated 15.8.2026

The editors have collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the past week (August 8th to August 14th) for you.

On the cover image from top left to bottom right: "Warrior Cats: Clans of the Forest", "The Lord of the Rings: War in the North: Legacy Edition", "Phantom Blade Zero", "Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4".

Have fun browsing and wishlisting!

Newly announced games

These titles have been newly announced.

"The Lord of the Rings: War in the North: Legacy Edition"

Out of nowhere, Aspyr released "The Lord of the Rings: War in the North: Legacy Edition" this week. The game expands the original "War in the North" with new story content. If you were a fan of Snowblind Studios' original action RPG from 2011, you should take a closer look at this title.

Date: August 11, 2026

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 1 and 2, PC

"Warrior Cats: Clans of the Forest"

If you're into cats and fantasy, this game should definitely be for you. Inspired by Erin Hunter's book series of the same name, this turn-based RPG lets you step into the paws of a feline of your choice. You can hunt, improve your skills, and defend your home against rivals, rising through the ranks of your clan.

Date: Autumn 2026

Releasing for: PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 1 and 2, PC

"Hordeguard: Winds of the North"

"Hordeguard: Winds of the North" promises top-notch tower defense strategy with action RPG elements. You defend a Viking settlement against hordes of enemies. Along the way, you collect resources and explore a diverse world. You can do this alone or in co-op.

Date: unknown

Releasing for: PC

"Precognition"

The new game from Sam Barlow – the creator of "Her Story" and "Immortality" – finally has a name: "Precognition". You sift through archives full of video clips to uncover a secret. These consist of the future memories of the main character Diana. The game combines live-action sequences with non-linear storytelling and focuses on freedom of choice.

Date: unknown

Releasing for: PC

Trailer updates for already announced games

These games and expansions have already been presented and are receiving new trailers that offer deeper insights into gameplay and story.

"Phantom Blade Zero"

New gameplay for S-Game's upcoming action RPG is on display. You play as Soul, a swordsman with a fatal injury. You have exactly 66 days to hack and slash your way through the world and uncover a conspiracy. On August 18, starting at 10 AM, there will be a State of Play with even more information.

Date: October 29, 2026

Releasing for: PS5, PC

"Hope In The City"

The narrative mystery game impresses with its unique art style in the demo trailer. You play as 17-year-old Hope. One day, when she comes home from school, her parents have simply disappeared. Because she receives no official answers about their disappearance, she decides to investigate independently.

Date: unknown

Releasing for: PC

"Stranger than Heaven"

The developers of the upcoming action-adventure game offer a glimpse into the game's creation. "Stranger than Heaven" is a distant prequel to the "Like a Dragon" franchise. In the game, you take on the role of Makoto Daito, a Japanese-American outsider seeking a new life in Japan. The story spans 50 years of his life.

Date: January 15, 2027

Releasing for: PS5, Xbox Series, PC

"Way of the Hunter 2"

The hunting simulation will soon leave Early Access. "Way of the Hunter 2" aims to convey the thrill of the hunt as you roam the wilderness of North America or the African savanna, always in search of prey.

Date: September 29, 2026

Releasing for: PS5, Xbox Series, PC

"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4"

The latest installment of the first-person shooter arrives in October. My colleague Domagoj already had a first look at it. The new trailer shows a hot pursuit through Paris.

Date: October 23, 2026

Releasing for: PS5, Xbox Series, PC

"Elden Ring Tarnished Edition"

Finally, everyone who owns a Nintendo Switch 2 can enjoy FromSoftware's masterpiece. The Tarnished Edition includes the DLC "Shadow of the Erdtree". Also new are two starter classes: the Heavy Knight and Idus Knight.

Date: October 28, 2026

Newly releasing for: Switch 2; already available for PS5, Xbox Series, PC

"Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4"

The latest installment in the "Warhammer" universe is delayed. Instead of September 17, fans will have to wait until just before Christmas. According to the developers, they still need to improve performance, fix bugs, and give the gameplay the final polish. They want to offer the best possible gaming experience at release.

Date: December 3, 2026

Releasing for: PC

"Neo Berlin 2087"

In Elysium Game Studios' cyberpunk action shooter, you explore a fractured city with a conspiracy at its heart. You reconstruct memories at crime scenes, uncovering what others couldn't. Cool: You can switch between first-person and third-person perspective at any time.

Date: soon

Releasing for: PS5, Xbox Series, PC

Trailers for new content in already released games

"Overwatch"

With "Season 4: Heroes of Busan" of "Overwatch", the hero shooter is expanded with the new tank hero D.Mon. The mech pilot has been part of the lore since 2018 and is now playable. In addition, the new season offers tweaks to maps and systems.

Date: already released

Released for: PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series, Switch 1 and 2, PC

"Total War: Warhammer 3"

The turn-based strategy game from Creative Assembly and Feral Interactive receives a new DLC: In "Lords of the End Times", you must face new challenges and enemies. The DLC offers new units, new scenarios, gameplay improvements, and much more.

Date: main game already released; DLC coming soon

Released for: PC

On the cover image from top left to bottom right: "Warrior Cats: Clans of the Forest", "The Lord of the Rings: War in the North: Legacy Edition", "Phantom Blade Zero", "Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4".

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