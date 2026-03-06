News + Trends 1 0

The most important game trailers and announcements of the week

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 7.3.2026

The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the past week (28 February to 7 March) for you.

On the Header image, from left to right: «Echoes of Aincrad: Sword Art Online», «Transport Fever 3», «All Will Fall».

Who's in the mood for new trailers? This week, the editorial team has once again compiled numerous announcements and updates on previously presented games for you.

Are you thirsty for more despite this detailed overview? Then I recommend this separate article on the «Indie World Showcase». In this presentation, Nintendo presented some cool indie gems:

So, and now have fun browsing and wishlisting.

Newly announced games

These titles have been newly announced

«Echoes of Aincrad: Sword Art Online» - new JRPG fodder

Bandai Namco caused a stir last week with a mysterious announcement. A new RPG was to be announced. Mysterious. Now the cat is out of the bag - it's a new spin-off of the popular «Sword Art Online» series. This is based on the Japanese light novel and anime of the same name. You take on the role of a player who is playing an extremely real MMORPG... with a deadly twist: if you log out or die in the game, you also die in real life.

In all honesty, I've only heard a little about the whole «Sword Art Online» story so far. But the premise makes me more than curious.

Date: 10 July

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Flesh & Wire» - bloody revenge

Do you still know «Postal»? You play a mass murderer (Postal Dude) and use your weapons to cause brutal chaos in small towns full of crazy inhabitants. «Flesh & Wire» from the same developer studio turns the tables. You take on the role of a victim affected by the Postal Dude's actions. You want revenge. The horror approach looks exciting - but given the quality of past games, you should remain sceptical.

Date: 2027

Released for: PS5, PC

Trailer updates on previously announced games

These games and expansions have already been unveiled and will receive new trailers offering in-depth insights into gameplay and storyline

«Pragmata» - Surprise

Capcom's wild genre mix of sci-fi shooter and puzzle game surprises in the new trailer with a postponement of the release date - but not backwards, but forwards! The game will now be released a week earlier than planned. Yeah, cool. Why not!

Date: 17 April

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

«Directive 8020» - behind the scenes

«Directive 8020» is the latest instalment in the «Dark Pictures» series from Supermassive Games. The new trailer features exciting behind-the-scenes impressions from actress Lashana Lynch. I'm looking forward to the sci-fi horror adventure and hope I don't make any stupid decisions.

Date: 12 May

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Transport Fever 3» - Tycoon mechanics

The new trailer for «Transport Fever 3» from Swiss studio Urban Games shows the tycoon mechanics and the city growth system. Each of your decisions should have a noticeable impact on the economic and physical development of the game world.

Editorial colleague Debora already played the simulation last month:

Date: 2026

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«All Will Fall» - House of Cards

A post-apocalyptic construction game in which you have to build settlements on the high seas. It's not that easy - the more vertically you build, the more likely the buildings are to collapse. In the new trailer, the studio reveals a release date for the first time.

Date: 3 April

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Everwind» - exciting mix

Looks like a mixture of «Skyrim» and «Minecraft», but nicer. Awesome. The early access phase starts soon.

Date: 17 March (Early Access)

Released for: PC

«Drivers of the Apocalypse» - brutal vehicle action

Desolate desert areas. Vehicles with machine guns and rockets. Action, explosions, stunts. This is how «Drivers of the Apocalypse» can be summarised. The vehicular combat genre is largely dormant - it's nice to see new titles that cater to fans of «Twisted Metal» and its ilk from time to time.

Date: ???

Released for: PC

«The Division Resurgence» - Mobile spin-off

On the tenth anniversary of the series, Ubisoft shows new impressions of the mobile spin-off «The Division Resurgence». Surprisingly, the trailer focuses on the story and reveals a release date. Ubisoft also announces numerous DLC plans for «The Division 2» in a presentation.

Date: 31 March

Released for: Mobile

«Dreadmoor» - yuck!

Fishing games are known for their calming vibes. Not so «Dreadmoor». In this post-apocalyptic world, you fish for ugly fish monsters. Reminiscent of «Dredge», only more spectacular and bigger. And nastier.

Date: End of 2026

Released for: PC

«Valorborn» - Middle Ages from above

In this medieval RPG, you decide how you play. The game promises «unlimited freedom». You can completely determine the identity of your character. Become a thief, hunter or mercenary. Travel alone or in a group. Do what you want - every decision you make will have consequences.

Date: 15 April (Early Access)

Released for: PC

«Minos» - defend the monster

Heroes and adventurers from all over the world travel to a dangerous labyrinth to hunt down a legendary minotaur. You play this monster and try to survive. You design your labyrinth, lay traps and fight against the knights. The roguelike structure is designed to ensure that deaths never feel frustrating.

Date: Summer 2026

Released for: PC

Trailers for games already released

These games have already been released, but will receive updates or other new information.

«Call of Duty: Warzone» - new game mode

«Warzone» fans can look forward to a new, free game mode: «Black Ops Royale». This is inspired by «Blackout». Up to 100 players join the fray on the Avalon map. Unlike the normal Battle Royale mode, however, there are no loadouts and no gulag system.

Date: 12 March

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Apex Legends x Gundam Event» - Crossover

The battle royale competition «Apex Legends» is holding a special event. A crossover with the Japanese sci-fi franchise «Gundam» is starting soon. This means you'll be playing with mechs, weapons and cosmetic items from the series. Funny, especially when you consider that «Apex Legends» is set in the «Titanfall» universe, where there would actually be mechs. But they never appeared in the Battle Royale spin-off.

Date: 10 March

Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

«Ninja Gaiden 4: The Two Masters DLC» - even more action

I love «Ninja Gaiden 4». With the new DLC, there is even more merciless, bloody and ultra-fast action in three additional chapters. You can read my review of the game here:

Date: as of now

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Hotel Barcelona: Under New Management» - a new beginning

Gaming legends Swery65 («Deadly Premonition») and Suda51 («Killer 7», «No More Heroes») released their collabo project «Hotel Barcelona» last year - to mixed reviews (62 on opencritic.com). It seems that the two were not really satisfied either. Because «Hotel Barcelona: Under New Management» is an update that is supposed to turn the whole game on its head. Faster battles, a revised block system, balancing adjustments and performance optimisations await you in this free expansion.

Date: as of now

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

