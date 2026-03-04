News + Trends 2 0

These are the new Xbox Game Pass games in March 2026

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 4.3.2026

From the quirky indie experiment "to a T" to the racing simulation "EA Sports F1 25" and the long-awaited Metroidvania "Hollow Knight: Silksong": These seven games are expanding the Game Pass library in March.

Just in time for the first Tuesday of the month, Microsoft has announced the next wave of new games for the Xbox Game Pass for March 2026. I already introduced you to two titles in the last article: «Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2» and «Final Fantasy III» are now in the catalogue. Seven more titles will now follow, spread over the entire first half of the month.

News + Trends These are the new Xbox Game Pass games in February and March 2026 by Kim Muntinga

What are the Xbox Game Pass levels? The Xbox Game Pass is divided into three levels: Essential, Premium and Ultimate. There is also the PC Game Pass. The Essential tier offers access to online multiplayer, a selected catalogue of over 50 games and member discounts. Premium extends this access to the extensive game library with hundreds of games that can be played on the Xbox console. The highest and most expensive level is Ultimate. It includes all Game Pass games, access to day-one releases of games from Microsoft studios as well as EA Play and Cloud Gaming.

«to a T»

When: 4 March

Where: Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud

How: Premium, Ultimate, PC Game Pass



«to a T» is an unusual adventure that relies heavily on humour, characters and an unconventional basic idea. The game comes from the creator of Katamari Damacy and tells the story of a teenager whose body is permanently stuck in a T-pose. Despite this absurd starting point, the character tries to lead as normal a life as possible in a small town.

The protagonist's everyday life becomes a series of small challenges. Everyday activities - such as conversations, exploration or simple tasks - become playful puzzles thanks to the unusual posture. The teenager is supported by his faithful dog, who helps in many situations and opens up new possibilities.

Stylistically, «to a T» relies on a colourful, cartoon-like presentation and a very relaxed tone. The game world is deliberately whimsical and exaggerated, while the plot tells little stories about friendship, acceptance and growing up.

«EA Sports F1 25»

When: 4 March

Where: Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud

How: Ultimate, PC Game Pass



«EA Sports F1 25» is the latest Formula 1 simulation from Codemasters and reproduces the official season with all teams, drivers and race tracks. You climb into the Cockpit of a Formula 1 car yourself and compete on well-known circuits such as Monaco, Silverstone or Monza.

The career mode takes centre stage. Here you decide whether to start as a driver for an existing team or build your own racing team. During the season, you compete for points, develop your vehicle and try to assert yourself against the competition. Decisions off the track - such as the development of new vehicle parts - can be just as important as your driving style in the race.

On the track, the game demands precise control over your car. You have to correctly assess braking and acceleration points, keep an eye on tyre wear and adapt your strategy to weather conditions or safety car phases. At the same time, you can activate or deactivate numerous assistance systems to adapt the simulation to your experience level.

«Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf»

When: 5 March

Where: Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud

How: Ultimate, PC Game Pass



«Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf» continues the atmospheric puzzle adventure centred around the young heroine Lana. Together with her animal companion Mui, she once again embarks on a journey through a mysterious science fiction world.

The story takes you through different landscapes, ruins and strange environments. As you explore the game world, you will solve environmental puzzles, overcome obstacles and gradually discover more about the history of the planet. The gameplay combines platform passages with puzzles that can often only be solved by Lana and her companion working together.

Optically, the game remains true to its characteristic style. Hand-drawn backgrounds, cinematic camera angles and an atmospheric soundtrack create a very dense mood. At the same time, the sequel expands the game world and introduces new puzzle mechanics.

«Construction Simulator»

When: 10 March

Where: Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud

How: Premium, Ultimate, PC Game Pass



«Construction Simulator» is all about building and managing your own construction company. You start out with just a few machines and small jobs, but your company will grow with every project.

The game combines business simulation with practical control of heavy construction machinery. You take on various construction jobs, transport materials and operate equipment such as excavators, cranes and concrete mixers. Many of the vehicles in the game are based on real machines from well-known manufacturers.

«Cyberpunk 2077»

When: 10 March

Where: Xbox Series X|S, Cloud

How: Premium, Ultimate



The open-world role-playing game «Cyberpunk 2077» is set in the futuristic metropolis of Night City. The huge city is dominated by corporations, criminal organisations and technological experiments.

You take on the role of mercenary V, who wants to make a name for himself in the city's underworld. However, a failed mission brings an experimental biochip into his body and with it the digital personality of a legendary rock icon.

From this moment on, the story develops into a race against time. As you try to remove the chip, you get deeper and deeper into the power struggles between corporations, gangs and political players.

«Hollow Knight: Silksong»

When: 12 March

Where: Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud

How: Premium, Ultimate, PC Game Pass



«Hollow Knight: Silksong» is the sequel to the successful Metroidvania game «Hollow Knight». This time, the focus is on the warrior Hornet, who is abducted to a strange realm and must fight her way through a dangerous world.

The game world consists of a large network of interconnected areas. As you explore new regions, you unlock abilities that give you access to further areas.

The focus is particularly on the fast and precise combat system. Enemies and bosses require good timing and a precise understanding of their attack patterns. At the same time, the game expands on the mechanics of its predecessor with new movements, tools and abilities.

Background information Hollow Knight: Silksong – I love and hate you by Kevin Hofer

«DreamWorks Gabby's Dollhouse: Ready to Party»

When: 17 March

Where: Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud

How: Premium, Ultimate, PC Game Pass



«DreamWorks Gabby's Dollhouse: Ready to Party» is a family-friendly game based on the animated series of the same name. Together with Gabby and her cat friends, you explore the different rooms of the colourful dollhouse

Each floor has its own activities and little adventures. You can solve simple puzzles, play mini-games and collect various items. The focus is clearly on easily accessible game mechanics that are also suitable for younger players.

These games are leaving the Game Pass

Parallel to the new additions, Microsoft is also removing several titles from the Game Pass catalogue in mid-March. The following games will leave the service on 15 March:

«Bratz Rhythm & Style»

«Enter the Gungeon»

«F1 23»

«He Is Coming»

«Lightyear Frontier»

«Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island»

Header image: Team Cherry

I like this article! 2 people like this article







