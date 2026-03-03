New Switch 2 games: Nintendo presents indie highlights

Nintendo Switch 2 Indies
Which games are you looking forward to the most?
Nintendo presents new games for the Switch 2 and Switch 1 at an "Indie World Showcase". Nintendo fans can look forward to some high-calibre indie hits.
Header image, from left to right: «Denshattack», «inKONBINI: One Store. Many Stories.», «Woodo»
The first Switch was an important platform for smaller indie games. Nintendo wants to continue this tradition and is presenting new highlights from independent game developers from all over the world at a «Indie World Showcase».
Here you can see all the trailers and announcements summarised.
Simon's Game of the Year 2025 is coming to the Switch 2. The version for Nintendo's handheld scores with optional mouse control. And best of all: the puzzle masterpiece is available now.
Date: as of now
Released for: Switch 2, already available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
One of my favourite games from the last Gamescom. The crazy train game with an over-the-top Japanese setting is also being released on the Switch 2 - a demo is available in the eShop from today. The new trailer also provides a specific release date. I can hardly wait.
Date: 17 June
Released for: Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Want a game that puts your friendships to the test? Then I recommend «Heave Ho 2». If the game is anywhere near as good as the first instalment, you can expect an incredibly fun co-op title for up to four players. Great: With Game Share, you can also play the game with friends who don't own it.
Date: Summer
Released for: Switch 2, Switch, PC
The action role-playing game from Drinkbox Studios («Guacamelee!», «Nobody Saves the World») looks wonderfully dark. An evil wizard has cursed your village. As the sole survivor, you fight your way through surreal Western worlds to save the collective memories of your own people.
Date: Autumn
Released for: Switch 2, PC
The mixture of dungeon crawler and shop sim is currently in Early Access for PC. As soon as the game reaches version 1.0, it will also be released on the Switch. It is not yet clear when this will be the case.
Date: Summer
Released for: Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
A game to relax with. You restore small wooden dioramas in various 3D puzzles. Little secrets and animations are gradually revealed. You can choose to play with mouse control on the Switch 2.
Date: Summer
Released for: Switch 2, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Like «The Legend of Zelda» - only with small spaceships. Phil has already played the cute game on the PC and loved it. Cool: The game is now available in the eShop.
Date: Summer
Released for: Switch 2, Switch, already available for PC
This visually stunning horror adventure game was released last year for PS5 and PC. From this month onwards, you can scare your way through beautiful stop-motion worlds on the Switch 2.
Date: 26 March
Released for: Switch 2, PS5, PC
A game that I will definitely not be playing. You take on the role of a dead dog looking for his master in heaven. Who comes up with something like that? I get depressed just thinking about it.
Date: Summer
Released for: Switch 2, already available for PS5, PC
This co-op fighting game from «Don't Starve» studio Klei Entertainment is full of chaos. You fight against huge 2D opponents and ugly beasts that want to get at you with all kinds of sneaky attacks. The cartoon look is impressive. With the console-exclusive release on the Switch 2, the title is now free from Early Access status.
Date: as of now
Released for: Switch 2, already available for PC
The beautiful coming-of-age adventure makes the jump to Switch 2, where you explore the teenage years of a group of friends through iconic songs. The Smashing Pumpkins and Devo are among those involved. A release date is revealed for the first time in the new trailer.
Date: 7 May
Released for: Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
A roguelite shooter with a dark sci-fi setting. You shoot your way through procedurally generated worlds and collect experimental weapons. On the Switch 2, you can shoot the aliens with the mouse control of the Joy-Con 2 controllers.
Date: 17 March
Released for: Switch 2, already available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
In addition to the highlights, Nintendo has summarised other indie games in a short trailer:
