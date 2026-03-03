News + Trends 3 0

New Switch 2 games: Nintendo presents indie highlights

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 3.3.2026

Nintendo presents new games for the Switch 2 and Switch 1 at an "Indie World Showcase". Nintendo fans can look forward to some high-calibre indie hits.

The first Switch was an important platform for smaller indie games. Nintendo wants to continue this tradition and is presenting new highlights from independent game developers from all over the world at a «Indie World Showcase».

Here you can see all the trailers and announcements summarised.

«Blue Prince» - Puzzles on the Switch 2

Simon's Game of the Year 2025 is coming to the Switch 2. The version for Nintendo's handheld scores with optional mouse control. And best of all: the puzzle masterpiece is available now.

Date: as of now

Released for: Switch 2, already available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Denshattack» - hot release date

One of my favourite games from the last Gamescom. The crazy train game with an over-the-top Japanese setting is also being released on the Switch 2 - a demo is available in the eShop from today. The new trailer also provides a specific release date. I can hardly wait.

Date: 17 June

Released for: Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Heave Ho 2» - I hate you all

Want a game that puts your friendships to the test? Then I recommend «Heave Ho 2». If the game is anywhere near as good as the first instalment, you can expect an incredibly fun co-op title for up to four players. Great: With Game Share, you can also play the game with friends who don't own it.

Date: Summer

Released for: Switch 2, Switch, PC

«Blighted» - psychedelic western nightmare

The action role-playing game from Drinkbox Studios («Guacamelee!», «Nobody Saves the World») looks wonderfully dark. An evil wizard has cursed your village. As the sole survivor, you fight your way through surreal Western worlds to save the collective memories of your own people.

Date: Autumn

Released for: Switch 2, PC

«Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault» - coming soon

The mixture of dungeon crawler and shop sim is currently in Early Access for PC. As soon as the game reaches version 1.0, it will also be released on the Switch. It is not yet clear when this will be the case.

Date: Summer

Released for: Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Woodo» - chill out

A game to relax with. You restore small wooden dioramas in various 3D puzzles. Little secrets and animations are gradually revealed. You can choose to play with mouse control on the Switch 2.

Date: Summer

Released for: Switch 2, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Minishoot' Adventures» - pew, pew, pew

Like «The Legend of Zelda» - only with small spaceships. Phil has already played the cute game on the PC and loved it. Cool: The game is now available in the eShop.

Date: Summer

Released for: Switch 2, Switch, already available for PC

«The Midnight Walk» - eerily beautiful

This visually stunning horror adventure game was released last year for PS5 and PC. From this month onwards, you can scare your way through beautiful stop-motion worlds on the Switch 2.

Date: 26 March

Released for: Switch 2, PS5, PC

«My Little Puppy» - nope

A game that I will definitely not be playing. You take on the role of a dead dog looking for his master in heaven. Who comes up with something like that? I get depressed just thinking about it.

Date: Summer

Released for: Switch 2, already available for PS5, PC

«Rotwood» - Action with friends

This co-op fighting game from «Don't Starve» studio Klei Entertainment is full of chaos. You fight against huge 2D opponents and ugly beasts that want to get at you with all kinds of sneaky attacks. The cartoon look is impressive. With the console-exclusive release on the Switch 2, the title is now free from Early Access status.

Date: as of now

Released for: Switch 2, already available for PC

«Mixtape» - beautiful

The beautiful coming-of-age adventure makes the jump to Switch 2, where you explore the teenage years of a group of friends through iconic songs. The Smashing Pumpkins and Devo are among those involved. A release date is revealed for the first time in the new trailer.

Date: 7 May

Released for: Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Deadzone Rogue» - play with the mouse

A roguelite shooter with a dark sci-fi setting. You shoot your way through procedurally generated worlds and collect experimental weapons. On the Switch 2, you can shoot the aliens with the mouse control of the Joy-Con 2 controllers.

Date: 17 March

Released for: Switch 2, already available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

These games were also presented

In addition to the highlights, Nintendo has summarised other indie games in a short trailer:

«Grave Seasons» (Summer / Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

«Unrailed 2: Back on Track» (May / Switch 2, Switch, PS5, PC)

«Toem 2» (Summer / Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

«inKONBINI: One Store. Many Stories.» (30 April / Switch 2, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

«Outbound» (23 April / Switch 2, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

«Ratatan» (16 July / Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

