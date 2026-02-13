News + Trends 21 7

Playstation State of Play in February: Sony has unveiled these new games

Luca Fontana Translation: machine translated 13.2.2026

Sony shows off new games for the PS5 at a "State of Play" presentation. In addition to the long-awaited sequel to "Bridge of Spirits", there are also one or two surprises.

Sony presented a bunch of new games for the PS5 at the «State of Play» on Thursday evening in a one-hour livestream.

I've summarised all the highlights and featured games below

«Kena: Scars of Kosmora» - The fairy tale comes of age

Kena is no longer the inexperienced beginner from «Bridge of Spirits»: In «Scars of Kosmora» she appears as a mature Spirit Guide - and the game grows with her. It has more characters, larger areas and a world that feels more alive than ever before. The twist: a powerful spirit destroys her staff. As a result, she not only loses her most important weapon, but also her livelihood.

In its place, she learns a forgotten form of spirit guiding based on alchemy and elemental powers. Elemental spirits accompany her, and a fox even serves as her mount, a clear sign of more open level design. And the battle system is set to become more strategic, with elemental infusions and challenging boss battles. It remains fairytale-like, but with a noticeably darker undertone. Love it!

Date: 2026

Released for: PS5 and PC

«God of War Trilogy Remake» - and an unexpected bonus!

Yes, it's really happening: the original Greek «God of War» trilogy is being remade. The project is still early in development, but the confirmation alone should send fans of the old PS2 era into a frenzy. Kratos' bloody journey through Greek mythology will be given a modern reinterpretation - presumably both technically and in terms of gameplay.

No more details yet. But the return to the roots - including TC Carson, Kratos' original voice actor - feels like a long overdue step. But that's not all ...

Completely out of the blue, «Sons of Sparta» - a 2D action platformer about Kratos' youth during his training in Sparta. Included: Deimos, classic Greek mythology and, of course, TC Carson as the voice of the adult Kratos.

Hand-drawn pixel art meets brutal battles with spear, shield and divine artefacts. And best of all: the game is available now.

Date: Available immediately

Released for: PS5

«Ghost of Yōtei Legends» - Samurai, but in a team

Here it is at last: the multiplayer spin-off of «Ghost of Yōtei» is ready to go. In «Legends», you fight in co-op against supernatural enemies - either in twelve story missions for two players or in survival mode for up to four samurai against waves of demonic enemies. Later, there is even a raid with a dragon boss. Best of all, the DLC is free for all owners of the main game.

Date: 10 March 2026

Released for: PS5

«John Wick» - Gun-Fu to play yourself

Great! No, wait a minute. I have to put it another way: GEIL!!!! John Wick is finally getting a big, story-based game, developed by Saber in collaboration with Lionsgate, director Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves himself. Although the story is new, it is set directly in the familiar canon and expands the lore with both familiar and new characters.

The game promises gun-fu gameplay, stylish camera work, intense chases and iconic locations. The aim is clear: you shouldn't feel like someone playing John Wick, but like John Wick himself. Hr hr hr. That's how it is.

Date: In development

Released for: PS5

«Star Wars Galactic Racer» - Full throttle through the Outer Rim!

More gameplay. At last. And yes: this looks like really dirty, fun arcade racing in the «Star Wars» universe. Podracers race through narrow canyons again, engines screech, sand whips into the Cockpit - pure «Episode I» nostalgia, but staged in a more modern way.

Exciting: You control not only classic pod racers, but also speeder bikes and other vehicles. The tracks take you across a wide variety of habitats - from the dirty city planet to the dunes of Tatooine and the muddy puddles of Kessel to the icy scree fields on Hoth. If the driving experience is right, it will be a real dream!

Date: 2026

Released for: PS5

«Project Windless» - what a banger

Based on the Korean fantasy series «The Bird That Drinks Tears», «Project Windless» sends you into battle as a gigantic, heavily armed bird. No joke. You slaughter your way through hordes, smash enemies with powerful combos and trudge through epic battlefields - it's very reminiscent of early «God of War» parts, only with a beak.

The whole thing is staged surprisingly seriously, with a pathetic score and bombastic imagery. An absurd premise, but fascinating for precisely that reason. Why not? It somehow looks pretty cool.

Date: In development

Released for: PS5

«Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition» - The limbless hero turns 30

Three decades of Rayman - and Ubisoft is celebrating with a Definitive Edition of the platforming classic. It includes five versions from iconic console eras and over 120 additional levels. So it's pure nostalgia, but properly upgraded. As a bonus, there's an exclusive documentary on the creation of the limbless hero - including a look behind the scenes. A great piece of video game history for fans to catch up on or rediscover.

Date: Available now

Released for: PS5

«4:LOOP» - faile to save the world

A multiplayer shooter with a sci-fi high concept: In «4:LOOP», you are simply reprinted «» after death and sent straight back into battle. This creates a slightly unsettling «Mickey 17» vibe of identity issues and constant fire. Dying is not a failure here, but part of the design.

The whole thing is being developed by J.J. Abrams' studio Bad Robot. Yes, I only knew it as a film studio. Tests with a feedback phase are planned - which is certainly not a bad idea for a film studio that develops games.

Date: 2026

Released for: PS5 and PC

«Control Resonant» - Remedy turns the reality dial again

First gameplay at last - and yes, it looks damn good. With «Control: Resonant», «Alan Wake» studio Remedy returns to the Federal Bureau of Control and builds on the surreal action, including floating bodies, distorted architecture and telekinetic violence. If the finished game maintains the pace and visual impact of the trailer, it could be a real PS5 highlight.

Date: 2026

Released for: PS5

«Crimson Moon» - of sin and redemption

Lots of red. Lots of madness. And an aesthetic somewhere between nightmare and heavy metal cover. «Crimson Moon» throws bizarre creatures, exaggerated effects and a world that asks more questions than it answers. Genre? Difficult to say. But that's exactly what makes it exciting: the thing looks completely over the top - and that's exactly why I want to see more.

Date: 2026

Released for: PS5

«Beast of Reincarnation» - Pokémon makers go crazy

Dark fantasy, pathetic score, epic monsters - «Beast of Reincarnation» feels like the Japanese answer to «Clair Obscur: Expedition 33». Heavy, stylised, almost operatically staged. Just my thing. But then the mindblower: The game is being developed by Game Freak. Yes, the makers of Pokémon! Does that mean they could have delivered something so awesome all along?

Date: 4 August 2026

Released for: PS5

«Yakoh Shinobi Ops» - Japan, so awesome

Shinobi stealth game. You can do it

Date: 2027

Released for: PS5

«Silent Hill: Townfall» - Welcome back to the fog

It had been announced for some time, but the big reveal only came now - with a first, rather chic trailer. «Silent Hill: Townfall» introduces main character Simon Ordell and hints at a more personal, psychologically charged horror story. Looks refreshingly different. I like it

Date: 2026

Released for: PS5

«Rev.Noir» - Style beats context

«Rev.Noir» is a new JRPG about which we still know very little in terms of content - but the style is spot on. If the story and combat system can keep up with the visual impact, this could be a real insider tip.

Date: In development

Released for: PS5

«Saros» - Housemarque takes off again

After «Returnal», Housemarque remains in sci-fi mode. «SAROS» is a single-player action game set on the planet Carcosa, threatened by an ominous eclipse. You play Arjun Devraj, a Soltari Enforcer searching for answers in a lost colony. Sounds mysterious - and looks correspondingly intense.

Shifting biomes, upgrades, evolving enemies and an escalation system through the Eclipse once again point to challenging, dynamic battles. World Dial Teleportation offers fast travel, while Carcosan Modifiers allow you to fine-tune your play style. It all seems to fit.

Date: 30 April 2026

Released for: PS5

«Castlevania: Belmont's Curse» - FUCK ME, a new 2D Castlevania!!!

To mark its 40th anniversary, «Castlevania» is returning with a new 2D spin-off - stylised, dark and with a Belmont at the forefront. The whole thing is being developed by Evil Empire and Motion Twin, the very minds behind «Dead Cells» and its Castlevania DLC. This promises crisp battles, clean timing and challenging level design.

Date: 30 April 2026

Released for: PS5

These games were also presented

In addition to the big highlights, trailers for previously presented games, smaller titles, ports or remakes of previously released titles were also shown. You can find all other games here:

Header image: Sony

