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Orion Nebula as seen by the Anglo-Australian Telescope

Spektrum der Wissenschaft Translation: machine translated 21.11.2026

Always beautiful to behold is Messier 42, the Great Orion Nebula in the constellation of the same name, which is 1,450 light-years away from us.

One of the most well-known regions in the sky where star formation is currently taking place is the Great Orion Nebula, Messier 42/43, in the constellation of the same name. In autumn and winter, Orion, the celestial hunter, is clearly visible. Even a pair of binoculars is enough to recognize the Orion Nebula as a small patch. Here, the nebula, located 1,450 light-years away from us, was captured with the 3.9-meter Anglo-Australian Telescope at Siding Spring. The image was created in the visible spectrum using narrowband filters and therefore does not quite reflect the impression seen by the eye through a large telescope.

In the center of the nebula, the Trapezium can be seen, a star cluster with four bright, massive stars, which are mostly binary or multiple star systems that cannot be spatially separated here. The four main components are each about one and a half light-years apart. They are massive stars of spectral types O and B, which emit a large part of their radiation in the high-energy ultraviolet range. They excite the surrounding gas masses, primarily hydrogen, to emit visible light, which causes the Orion Nebula to glow as an emission nebula.

The Orion Nebula spans about 24 light-years, but it is only a small part of a much larger structure that occupies a large portion of the constellation Orion. Due to its relative proximity and brightness, it is frequently observed by amateur astronomers and is a very popular subject for photography.

Here is the image in its entirety:

Messier 42 in the constellation Orion

Source: Anglo-Australian Observatory/David Malin / Orion Nebula in Visible Light / CC BY 4.0

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Original article on Spektrum

Header image: Anglo-Australian Observatory/David Malin / Orion Nebula in Visible Light / CC BY 4.0

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