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Old hardware, new premium price: Nvidia makes the Shield TV Pro drastically more expensive

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 5.10.2026

Despite years of unchanged technology, Nvidia is noticeably increasing the prices for the Shield TV Pro. Higher component costs are surprisingly turning the popular streaming box into a luxury product.

For many home cinema enthusiasts, Nvidia’s Shield TV has been a staple of their setup for years. The Android TV box is not only suitable for Netflix and other streaming services, but also for playing high-definition films from the home network.

Nvidia has now announced a hefty price increase for the Pro version of the box: instead of the previous price of around 220 euros or 204 francs, it now costs 329 euros or 306 francs. Nothing has changed about the product itself. The hardware is still based on the model generation released in 2019 and features Nvidia’s Tegra X1+ chip, combined with three gigabytes of RAM and 16 gigabytes of storage. Nvidia cites increased component costs, including higher memory prices, as the reason for the rise.

Nvidia is discontinuing the entry-level version of the box, the tube-shaped Shield TV, altogether. The device will no longer be manufactured. This is not entirely surprising, as it had already been listed in the Nvidia shop for some time as ‘ «’». The Shield TV Pro is also currently unavailable from the manufacturer, despite the price increase. In early 2026, the company confirmed that it would continue to provide updates for the streaming box for a long time to come. A successor model is therefore not on the horizon.

What is Shield TV? It is a streaming box that you connect to your TV via HDMI. It gives you access to the usual streaming services and turns older TVs into smart TVs. The Shield TV is particularly popular amongst users of Plex, Kodi or other media centre solutions. The device is regarded as one of the most powerful Android TV systems for playing high-definition film files from a home network. Added to this are Nvidia’s AI-based upscaling, support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and the ability to stream games from Nvidia’s GeForce Now gaming service.

The decision is sparking debate in the tech community. Whilst price rises due to the current memory crisis are nothing new, such an increase is quite a shock for a platform that has been sold virtually unchanged for seven years. Added to this is the fact that Nvidia is heavily involved in the AI business, which is a major contributor to the current memory shortage.

Background information How much more expensive are RAM, SSDs and HDDs than they were a year ago? Samuel Buchmann 291 likes 291 174 comments 174

The new price tag catapults the Shield TV Pro into the premium price segment, even though its underlying hardware is now clearly showing its age. Apple TV 4K offers significantly more modern hardware, Google is positioning its Google TV streamer as the successor to the Chromecast, and Amazon’s Fire TV devices cover almost every price range. All competing devices are cheaper than the Shield TV Pro.

Header image: Shutterstock/Wesley Foulds

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