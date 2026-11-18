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This Linux smartphone uses an open-source chipset

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 18.11.2026

The US company Purism does almost everything differently with its Linux smartphone Librem 5 v2 than the major Android manufacturers: Linux, removable modules for wireless data connections, an open-source chipset, and hardware kill switches.

With the Librem 5 v2, you have control over the device and your data. No software is supposed to spy on you. This is made possible by PureOS and switches to cut off connections. A headphone jack, replaceable battery, and microSD card sound like an old smartphone, but the price matches current top-tier models.

Linux, modular design, and hardware kill switches

The Librem 5 v2 runs PureOS, a GNU-based Linux distribution from Purism itself. The source code is viewable and can be audited. There is reportedly a large selection of open-source programs that can be installed on the smartphone. Alternatively, you can also boot an operating system directly from a microSD card.

PureOS runs on smartphones and computers.

Source: PureOS

The chipset used is the SpacemiT K1 with eight processor cores. It is based on the open-source RISC-V architecture. Unlike ARM or x86, there are no licensing fees, and it is publicly viewable.

The Librem 5 v2 in an angled front view.

Source: Purism

With three switches, known as hardware kill switches, you can deactivate the SIM card's data connection, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, as well as the microphone and cameras. You can connect headphones via cable and remove the battery from the smartphone. The mobile modem as well as the chips for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are located on modules that can also be removed. This allows them to be upgraded or removed as needed.

The manufacturer highlights the special features.

Source: Purism

The rest of the specifications look like an entry-level model compared to smartphones from major manufacturers.

Screen: 5.7 inches, 720 × 1440 pixels

RAM: 8 gigabytes

Storage: 128 gigabytes + microSD card

Main camera: 13 megapixels

Front camera: 8 megapixels

Battery: 4500 mAh, removable, charging via USB-C

SIM card: Dual-SIM

Price and availability

The Purism Librem 5 v2 can only be pre-ordered from the manufacturer. The crowdfunding campaign runs until February 15, 2027. With a price of 1599 US dollars, it is comparatively expensive for its specifications. However, Purism does not expect to begin shipping until 14 to 15 months after the end of the funding campaign.

Header image: Purism

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