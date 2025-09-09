News + Trends 6 0

Nubia brings competition for Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim to Europe

Michelle Brändle Translation: machine translated 9.9.2025

Nubia has unveiled its new Nubia Air smartphone for the European market. It is intended to be a competitor for Samsung - at least due to its form factor.

The current trend in smartphones is towards thin instead of small and Nubia is jumping on the bandwagon. The result is the Nubia Air. It is a mixture of slim design and affordable hardware.

Design: by no means the thinnest phone

The housing of the Nubia Air is extremely slim. At 5.9 millimetres, it is exactly 0.1 millimetres thicker than the Galaxy S25 Edge from Samsung - at least at the thinnest point. Otherwise, it reaches 6.7 millimetres. This is even thinner than most smartphones on the market. At 172 grammes, it is also a flyweight.

Almost as thin as the Samsung Galay S25 Edge: the Nubia Air.

Source: Nubia

The Nubia Air has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 hertz. The peak brightness is an astonishing 4500 nits. The resolution is 2720 × 1224 pixels.

Hardware: good, if not outstanding

The Nubia Air is powered by a 6 nm octa-core processor from Unisoc, which is designed to ensure high energy efficiency. Unisoc chips are currently used in the mid-range segment. According to the manufacturer, the one in the Nubia Air should be sufficient for streaming and gaming.

With 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory, the smartphone is well equipped. The 5000 mAh battery supports a 33 W fast charging function. An optical fingerprint sensor provides additional security - even if ultrasonic sensors are considered more reliable.

The built-in fingerprint sensor in the Nubia Air is optical.

Source: Nubia

For photography enthusiasts, the device offers a 50 MP triple camera on the back and a 20 MP front camera. Nubia does not provide details on the sensor size under the respective lenses. AI-supported functions such as HDR and video stabilisation are intended to improve the image quality in each case.

Software and AI integration: Gemini on board

Nubia is placing a special focus on AI integration. Powered by Google Gemini, it serves as a personal assistant and offers functions such as «Circle to Search» and real-time translation for phone calls. Features that you can also find on a Google Pixel, Motorola or Samsung.

Nubia has not yet announced any details about system or software updates. In Europe, however, at least five years of security updates have been mandatory since June 2025, which is more than sufficient for such an inexpensive device.

Availability and price

The Nubia Air is now available in Europe in the colours Titanium Black and Titanium Desert. Whether the device will also be available in our shop is still being clarified. With a price of 249 euros, it would be a significantly cheaper alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, which costs more than 600 euros (as of 9 September 2025). The hardware equipment at Samsung is much stronger.

The Nubia Air is available in two colours.

Source: Nubia

Header image: Nubia

