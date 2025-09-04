News + Trends 3 1

Galaxy Tab S11 family: Samsung's tablets will be even lighter, thinner and brighter

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 4.9.2025

With the Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra, Samsung's tablets are even lighter and thinner. Almost more important, however, are the brighter displays and the new S Pen.

The new features on the two Galaxy Tab S11s are minor compared to the previous models. A little less weight, a little more memory or a slightly larger battery are hardly noticeable. However, the increased brightness of the displays is immediately noticeable and is a strong argument in favour of the new tablets.

Tablets become usable outdoors

The display sizes, width and height of the Galaxy Tab S11 and S11 Ultra remain unchanged compared to their predecessors. However, the tablets will be 0.4 and 0.3 millimetres thinner and up to 29 grammes lighter. More noticeable is that Samsung has made the 11 and 14.6-inch AMOLED displays brighter. The maximum brightness has been increased from 600 to 1000 nits for the Tab S11 and from 650 to 1000 nits for the Tab S11 Ultra. Samsung has thus massively improved recognisability in sunshine. At peak, both even achieve up to 1600 nits with HDR content.

Thin tablets can hide away.

Samsung continues to use «Armor Aluminium» for the frame. Both tablets are dustproof according to the IP68 standard and should survive 30 minutes in 1.5 metres of water without damage.

New processor for both and larger battery for one tablet

Samsung is installing a new processor, the Mediatek Dimensity 9400+, in both Tab S11s. Compared to the Dimensity 9300 of the Tab S10 Ultra, Samsung promises noticeable increases in performance: 38 per cent with GPU performance, 28 per cent more computing power with the CPU and the NPU responsible for AI applications is said to offer 21 per cent more performance.

The Tab S11 Ultra has two cameras on the back, while the Tab S11 only has one.

The 400 mAh increase in the battery capacity of the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is hardly noticeable with a total of 11600 mAh. The Tab S11 remains at 8400 mAh. The charging speed is also unchanged. The tablets accept up to 45 watts.

S Pen with new shape and quick access

Samsung is introducing a new S Pen along with the two Galaxy Tab S11s. It is no longer round, but has been given a hexagonal design. According to Samsung, this should improve the grip. However, our colleague Michelle Brändle is not pleased, given her experience with other hexagonal pens. She finds round pens more comfortable to hold.

The new S Pen is hexagonal.

In addition, the IP68-standard waterproof S Pen has new quick functions that can be called up using the side button. For example, they enable faster selection of pen tips or colours.

Long update period and a desktop view

Samsung equips both Galaxy Tab S11s with Android 16 and the One UI 8 user interface ex works. The tablets will receive seven years of Android and security updates.

The Dex desktop view can be used directly on the tablets.

DeX, Samsung's desktop view for Android, can be used directly on tablets - and not just on external screens. Samsung also offers some customisations for the large displays. These include a pop-up view with app windows that can be freely moved and scaled. You can also create up to four different desktops to separate work and leisure apps, for example. If you want, you can also stick virtual sticky notes on the touchscreen.

Four different cases

In addition to the S Pen, Samsung also offers four different covers as accessories for the Galaxy Tab S11 series. The «Frame Cover» is just a frame, while the «Book Cover» offers a protective cover. If you want a keyboard for the tablet, you can choose between the «Book Cover Keyboard» and the thinner «Book Cover Keyboard Slim».

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra with a Book Cover Keyboard.

Price and availability

Galaxy Tab S11

Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra

A Book Cover Keyboard is available for free with the tablet in Switzerland until October.

Header image: Jan Johannsen

