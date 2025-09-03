News + Trends 8 0

Acer Swift Air 16: 16-inch notebook weighs less than 1 kg

The Acer Swift Air 16 is large, but also light. However, it only falls below the 1-kilogram limit with an IPS display.

Acer presented the Swift Air 16 at the IFA tech fair in Berlin. The notebook is characterised by a large display and low weight. The manufacturer offers various configurations, the cheapest of which is still available for a three-digit price.

IPS or AMOLED

With the Swift Air 16, you can choose between an AMOLED and an IPS display. However, only the variant with an IPS display weighs less than one kilogramme. Acer states a weight of 0.99 kilograms. With an AMOLED display, the device is slightly heavier and weighs 1.1 kilograms. However, this is still less than a 13-inch MacBook Air. The more expensive display also means that the notebook is slightly thicker at 16.5 millimetres than the IPS version, which measures 15.9 millimetres. The other dimensions are identical at 358.9 × 239.7 millimetres.

I have yet to see a lighter 16-inch notebook than the Swift Air.

Despite its size, the low weight should ensure that you carry the Swift Air around with you as a mobile work device. Its magnesium-aluminium alloy casing is designed to be robust, stylish and light at the same time. With «Light Silver», «Fresh Blue», «Steel Gray», and «White» Acer announces four colour variants.

Ryzen AI 7 or Ryzen AI 5

It's not just the display that offers different options. Regardless of these, the Swift Air 16 should always be a Copilot+ PC and support the corresponding AI functions of Windows

The Swift Air is large enough for a keyboard with number pad.

Acer offers three different chipsets to choose from: the Ryzen AI 7 350, AI 5 340 or AI 5 330. They also include three different integrated graphics chips: AMD Radeon 860M, 840M and 820M. When it comes to memory, Acer only mentions up to 32 gigabytes of RAM and up to one terabyte of SSD memory.

Except for the headphone jack, all interfaces are located on the left side.

The lithium-ion battery with 50 Wh is said to offer a runtime of up to 13 hours. The Swift Air 16 can connect wirelessly via Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4. Cable connections are possible via two USB-C, one USB-A and one HDMI 1.4 port. The webcam offers a Full HD resolution and has a privacy shutter, meaning it can be darkened manually.

Price and availability

The Acer Swift Air 16 will be available from November. In the cheapest configuration - Ryzen AI 5 330, IPS display - it will cost 879 euros or francs. The exact combinations of chipset, display and memory vary from country to country.

Header image: Jan Johannsen

