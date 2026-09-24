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Nikon announces entry-level full-frame camera Z5II C

David Lee Translation: machine translated 24.9.2026

The Nikon Z5II C offers a relatively affordable entry into full-frame photography. However, it is only an option for people who do not need a viewfinder.

Nikon's product range and model names are slowly becoming a bit complicated. The Z5 launched in 2020 as the most affordable full-frame mirrorless camera in Nikon's lineup. In 2025, the successor model, the Z5II, hit the market. And now, a kind of variant of it: the Z5II C is, simply put, a Z5II without a viewfinder. This makes it slightly more compact.

The new Z5II C.

Source: Nikon

Actually, it should be cheaper without the viewfinder, and in theory, it is. Nikon recommends a retail price of 1899 francs for the Z5II and 1549 francs for the Z5II C. However, the actual "street price" of the Z5II is significantly lower: you can get this camera for under 1400 francs. Because the Z5II C is not yet available and therefore only the MSRP is known, it seems more expensive at the moment, but that will certainly level out quickly.

Cameras In our showroom CHF 1331.95 Nikon Z5II 24.50 Mpx, Full frame 7 Cameras New CHF 1549.– Nikon Z5IIC Body 24.50 Mpx, Full frame

Good low-light performance

The sensor used is the proven 24 MP veteran, which is also found in the regular Z5II or the Z f. While it doesn't offer the highest resolution, it does provide very good performance in low light. This is complemented by the autofocus, which, according to Nikon, still works even at a light value of –10 EV. That is still a very good figure in 2026 and allows for the use of autofocus in dim moonlight. Also practical in low light is the built-in image stabilizer (IBIS). According to Nikon, it compensates for up to 7.5 stops. This makes the Nikon Z5II C a good overall package for low-light shooting.

Compact, but without a viewfinder.

Source: Nikon

The autofocus speed is also identical to the Z5II. The subject detection covers ten different subjects – the Nikon camera now also recognizes fish. The concept of a compact body without a viewfinder would be well-suited for underwater photography. However, that would require a third-party manufacturer to offer a suitable underwater housing.

Targeted at beginners

The Nikon Z5II C is aimed at beginners. Specifically, younger ones who have sharp vision at close range – a viewfinder would offer diopter correction for those with presbyopia. The camera has a dedicated button to select a picture style; Nikon calls these styles "recipes." There are 140 recipes available in the Nikon Cloud, and you have ten of them available on the camera itself at any one time. For this camera, Nikon has also dug up the good old scene modes. They adjust the camera settings appropriately for the respective subject and are a help for anyone who has no idea how to do that manually.

Beginners probably won't need two memory card slots either. Nevertheless, I find it surprising that the Z5II C only has one, as the Z5 II has two.

The second card slot has likely fallen victim to the compactness.

Source: Nikon

Practical for videos

Anyone wanting to try their hand as a YouTuber has a few small aids with the Nikon Z5II C. A special autofocus mode automatically focuses on a product as soon as you hold it up to the camera. The screen can be rotated 180 degrees, allowing you to see yourself when standing in front of the camera. A recording light on the front also signals whether recording is in progress. The Nikon Z5II C has ports for headphones, a microphone, and a micro-HDMI cable.

The recording indicator light (tally light) is located on the front left.

Source: Nikon

Like the Z5II, the Z5II C can record videos in 4K and oversampling quality. However, the disadvantage remains that the full image frame is not available at fast frame rates from 50 FPS upwards. The image is cropped by a factor of 1.5. On the plus side, the camera can record N-RAW internally, although beginners won't need that.

Prices and availability

The Z5II C is expected to be available from mid-October in black and black-silver color variants for 1549 francs or euros. In addition to the body only, it is available in three kits with different lenses. As mentioned, the prices are currently MSRPs and therefore relatively high compared to older cameras.

Header image: Nikon

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