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Philips Hue gets AI, backup – and works with Nanoleaf

New features, new collaborations, and new lights: Philips is expanding the Hue lighting system in every direction. There is a lot of applause for the backup system.

«I never thought I would ever be on stage at Philips», said Nanoleaf founder Gimmy Chu during the presentation of the new Philips Hue products at the IFA tech trade fair in Berlin. Many fans are also likely to be surprised by the cooperation between these competitors in the field of smart lighting.

Nanoleaf founder Gimmy Chu (right) on the Philips stage.

However, both sides benefit from this. Hue users can integrate a very special type of decorative light into their system. And Nanoleaf users no longer need a separate system if they want to expand their panels with Philips' large selection of conventional smart lighting.

This module connects Nanoleaf and Philips Hue.

Here is how it works: I plug the Philips Hue Nanoleaf Wall Light Module, which costs 40 francs or euros, directly into the Nanoleaf system. For now, it only supports the «Shapes» series, i.e., the wall panels in various shapes. They can now be combined with all Hue products like a smart lamp and controlled via the Hue app.

Ceiling lamps CHF 137.– Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagon Starter Kit (9x) 100 lm 211 Ceiling lamps CHF 150.– Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles Smarter Kit 100 lm 78

Lighting programming can be saved

There was great applause from the crowd of journalists for a less spectacular innovation that is being rolled out to everyone via an update. With «Backup & Restore», Philips is responding to the wishes of customers who spend a lot of time programming lighting moods and lamp configurations. These can now be saved at the push of a button.

Finally, I can create a backup for my lighting settings.

Light scenes and automations can be reinstalled with any bridge. Restoring an entire system configuration is currently only possible with the Bridge Pro, which has sufficient memory for this. However, the backup feature is just in its infancy. Philips has promised to expand the function with further updates. For example, automatic backups should be possible soon.

Thanks to AI, programming automations should also become easier. Those who do not want to create sequences with building blocks as before can now do so with «Custom AI Behaviours». I can describe what I want the system to do via chat and voice command. The software creates a routine that I can then save or further edit and refine.

I describe to the AI what the lamps should do, and it gives me an automation suggestion.

The most beautiful Hue lamp yet

The new products include Screen Sync. In addition to the Sync Box and the Sync App, this is now the third way to match the lighting mood to the TV picture. Screen Sync costs 120 francs or euros and is a webcam that films the screen or television from above – up to a size of 85 inches.

The camera above the TV films what is visible on the screen.

With almost no delay, Screen Sync analyzes the colors visible and adjusts the existing Philips Hue lights accordingly. Compared to previous systems, the camera can be used universally, regardless of what is being played on the screen or from which source. There is a minimal latency for this, which I did not find disturbing during my first hands-on. I would be more bothered by the camera that I have to hang over the television.

Among the many new lamps and lights, «Liane» stands out, an LED light strip available in lengths of three or five meters. It is based on OmniGlow technology, which enables uniform lighting and color gradients from a single source. The glowing strip can be hung, snaked, or wrapped. The possibilities are almost endless and only limited by your budget. The prices of 400 to 530 francs or euros are the only downside to this – in my opinion, the most beautiful – lamp from Philips Hue so far.

Almost a work of art: light installation with Liane.

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