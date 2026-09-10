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Forgot a sock? This washing machine warns you

Thanks to its camera and sensors, the Haier Vision 15 suggests the optimal wash cycle and warns you if your laundry might become discolored or if you have left a sock in the machine.

Annoying: A light-colored pair of pants slips into the dark laundry – and comes out of the machine with an unsightly gray haze. Or: Red socks hide among the white T-shirts. An hour later, the surprise follows: Where did all the pink shirts come from?

The washing machine from Haier, presented at the IFA tech fair in Berlin, is designed to prevent this. It has a built-in camera that scans the laundry. In the case of problematic color combinations, the Vision 15 warns: Are you sure you want to do it that way?

Camera checks the laundry

The camera built into the door, which films inwards, has other tasks as well. After a wash cycle, it scans to ensure no items of clothing are left in the machine. Socks, washcloths, or underwear that stick to the top of the drum while wet and are only discovered during the next wash cycle should therefore be a thing of the past.

The camera is located between the glass panes of the door and is barely recognizable or photographable.

In addition, the camera helps the other sensors to estimate the load and suggest the appropriate program and dosage. However, I can make my own selection at any time via the 10.1-inch touchscreen.

What stands out in the first hands-on at the trade fair: I don't like touchscreens on household appliances, but if it is as responsive and smooth as the one on the Vision 15, then that's okay. I also find a well-organized but huge selection of wash programs that I can program entirely according to my own preferences.

The large touchscreen is easy to use.

A test will have to show how well the program recommendations, the detection of color mixtures, and the empty-check really work.

Three tanks for liquid detergent

The Vision 15, in a flat, matte gray design, washes up to 13 kilograms of clothing, can automatically dose three different liquid detergents or fabric softeners, and even beats the energy efficiency category A by 75 percent. The manufacturer states this because current top models work significantly more efficiently than the efficiency categorization can reflect.

I fill three tanks with different liquid detergents.

The Haier washing machine will arrive in our shop in the first quarter of 2027 and will cost around 1400 francs or euros. At the same time, Haier is launching a matching dryer, which is also called Vision 15 and costs 1500 francs or euros. It can handle up to 10 kilograms of laundry and achieves the best energy efficiency of A minus 10 percent. It also has a large touchscreen and countless programs.

The dryer (right) is a perfect match for the washing machine.

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