Motorola's new Signature line is slim, light and high-quality

Michelle Brändle

With the new Signature, Motorola wants to play in the premium smartphone segment. The manufacturer combines the best current technology with a haptic back and Pantone colours.

A powerful chip, liquid metal cooling and aircraft-grade aluminium: Motorola packs good hardware into a robust housing in its new premium line. At 186 grammes, the Signature is also extremely light.

Design: slim, light and colours from Pantone

The Motorola Signature is 6.99 millimetres thin and weighs just 186 grammes. This makes it one of the lighter smartphones. Its frame is made of aircraft-grade aluminium and the back has a textile-like finish in both colours. With carbon blue and olive green, Motorola once again draws on the Pantone colour palette.

Motorola protects the Signature with Gorilla Glass and has had it certified to IP69.

The Motorola Signature is equipped with a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen. The refresh rate is up to 165 hertz. The slightly older Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protects the screen. The Signature is also IP69-certified and can withstand a 30-minute immersion in 1.5 metres of fresh water.

Powerful chip and silicone-carbon battery

The Signature is powered by the most powerful Qualcomm chip currently available: the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. A new cooling system is used to prevent overheating: a liquid metal cooling system with a copper mesh. For photos, Motorola packs four 50 MP cameras under the bonnet: ultra-wide-angle, wide-angle, periscope and front.

A powerful chip and four cameras are on board.

To ensure that the device lasts a long time, it is equipped with a 5200 mAh battery. What makes it special: It is the new silicone-carbon technology, so no more Li-ion battery. This means more power in a smaller space. The battery is charged with either up to 90 watts with a cable or up to 50 watts wirelessly.

The Signature Phone comes with Android 16, and Motorola has finally caught up with the competition in terms of software, offering seven years of security and Android updates. The manufacturer provides AI functions with tools from Google, such as Gemini, as well as its own Moto Ai.

The Signature will be available in carbon blue and olive green from 15 January for 999 francs or euros (RRP).

