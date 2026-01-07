News + Trends 1 0

These are the first details about the new Motorola Razr Fold

Michelle Brändle Translation: machine translated 7.1.2026

Until now, Motorola has only folded smartphones into compact flip phones. The manufacturer will soon be offering the Razr Fold, the first phone with a large display that can be opened up like a book.

Motorola is still holding back on exact hardware specifications. However, you can already get a first impression at the CES tech fair in Las Vegas. The manufacturer has also already confirmed some promising information.

Slim design thanks to Edge 70

When folded, the Motorola Razr Fold is a regular smartphone with a 6.6-inch display. When opened, the screen measures 8.1 inches. For comparison: The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold delivers 8 inches when unfolded and 6.4 inches when closed.

The Razr Fold in black and white.

Source: Motorola

Confirmed specifications are still rare

As with all current foldables, the camera module on the back protrudes significantly. The Razr Fold is equipped with three cameras, each with a resolution of 50 megapixels. The front camera in the external display has a resolution of 32 megapixels, while the internal camera has 20 megapixels.

Motorola has not yet provided any information on the chipset used and is also holding back on details. However, visitors to Las Vegas were able to get a first impression. The hinge, for example, is solid and smooth according to a hands-on by Golem.

Much is also still unclear about the software. Motorola only advertises Dolby Vision for video recording. It therefore remains to be seen whether the foldable is a serious competitor for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 or the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

The Razr Fold will be available in black blue with a roughened back and in lily white with a slightly finer finish. Motorola has only given a rough availability date of 2026 and has not yet specified a price. However, the manufacturer has already put a product page online.

New stylus as an accessory

Since the Razr Fold is like a mini tablet when unfolded, a pen is ideal for taking notes. Motorola is introducing the Moto Pen Ultra as a separately available accessory. The pen recognises pressure for fine lines and the palm of your hand so that you don't accidentally write with your hand. You can recharge the Moto Pen in the accompanying case, so it lasts up to 31 hours in total - but the charging case is quite bulky.

The price and availability of the Moto Pen Ultra are not yet known.

The new Moto Pen can be used to create sketches and notes on the Razr Fold.

Source: Motorola

Header image: Motorola

I like this article! 1 person likes this article.







