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Glasses without a camera and AI for your pocket: This is what Meta is showing at Connect

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 24.9.2026

New models with and without cameras, additional display features, particularly lightweight VR glasses, and a compact Muse device: At Connect 2026, Meta is showcasing its broadest range of AI hardware to date.

By the end of the year, Meta intends to offer more than 100 variants of smart glasses across Ray-Ban, Oakley, and its own brand. The new «Ray-Ban Meta Audio» is particularly unusual: it comes completely without a camera.

«Ray-Ban Meta Audio» comes without a camera

The new audio glasses focus on music, telephony, and Meta AI. Two open-ear speakers are located in the temples, and six microphones capture speech. Photos and videos are omitted.

With this, Meta is offering its AI features in a Ray-Ban without a camera for the first time. This comes at a time when smart glasses are facing increased criticism due to potential secret recordings and the handling of recorded material. In Germany, the organization HateAid has therefore even filed a criminal complaint against Meta and other providers.

Meta also recently had to close a loophole that allowed the recording LED on its previous smart glasses to be covered. The camera-free variant could therefore appeal to people who have previously avoided smart glasses due to such privacy concerns.

Meta itself says that the development of the camera-free glasses has been underway for years and is not a direct reaction to the current criticism.

The «Ray-Ban Meta Audio» weighs 43 grams. According to Meta, the battery should last up to twelve hours. The charging case provides energy for another 48 hours.

Meta is initially offering the glasses in two frame designs: Clubmaster with a distinctive, emphasized upper edge and Burbank with a simpler, rectangular full-rim frame. A total of 23 color and lens combinations are available to choose from.

The Clubmaster version features the typical emphasized upper frame edge.

Source: Meta

In Germany, the model starts at 349 euros. In Switzerland, prices start at 359 francs. Ray-Ban is already accepting pre-orders there and cites mid-October as the delivery date for several variants.

«Ray-Ban Meta» enters its third generation

The classic «Ray-Ban Meta» with a camera is also getting an update. According to Meta, the third generation is slimmer and lasts up to nine hours on a single battery charge.

The camera continues to have a resolution of twelve megapixels and records videos in up to 3K. According to Meta, six microphones are designed to filter out more than 90 percent of background noise, making calls and voice commands clearer.

Also new is a freely assignable button. You can use it, for example, to start Meta AI directly.

In addition to the well-known Wayfarer, the third generation is also available as an Aviator and in the new Cat-Eye design, Zena. Meta lists a total of 27 color and lens combinations.

With the Zena, Meta expands the third generation with a cat-eye frame.

Source: Meta

Later in the year, Meta's AI glasses are expected to be able to record videos with Dolby Atmos spatial audio. Meta plans to provide the feature via a software update.

In addition, there are other models in the proprietary Meta Glasses series, including Capri, Nova, Adventurer, and Fury, as well as new special editions.

Display glasses coming to Germany

Meta is also expanding the previously introduced «Meta Ray-Ban Display». The glasses show information directly in the field of view and can be controlled together with the «Meta Neural Band». The wristband measures electrical signals from the muscles in the wrist via surface electromyography (EMG) and translates them into inputs.

The «Meta Neural Band» on the wrist is part of the display glasses.

Source: Meta

Meta is adding features such as bicycle navigation, public transport information, and additional calendar and notification functions. Many of these, however, are initially launching with limitations. Bicycle and public transport routes are coming to the USA and Canada for the time being, and the expanded calendar functions are initially launching in English in the USA.

In addition, there is an Explore app through which further applications for the glasses are to be made available.

So-called hologram calls are also among the new features. For this, you first capture your face with the Meta AI app. During the call, Meta generates a photorealistic digital version of you from it. The system derives facial expressions from your voice and what is said.

The feature is scheduled to launch in the fall, initially as early access for WhatsApp users in the USA. Meta has not yet announced a date for Germany and Switzerland.

The display glasses are scheduled to be available in Germany starting October 13. Meta names Frankfurt, Hamburg, and Munich as the first sales locations. Switzerland is not yet among the announced new markets. In addition to Germany, Meta is expanding sales to France, Italy, Great Britain, and Canada.

Meta is also shrinking VR

The new «Meta VR Glasses» are significantly more technical. The glasses weigh around 100 grams, making them significantly lighter than classic VR headsets. To achieve this, Meta is offloading computing hardware, storage, and battery into a separate puck. This remains connected to the glasses via a cable.

Glasses and puck together form the new VR system from Meta.

Source: Meta

Meta relies on Micro-OLED displays and compact pancake lenses. This lens technology folds the light path inside, thereby enabling a flatter design. Cameras simultaneously show you your surroundings in color. With this so-called color passthrough, you can see the room around you despite wearing the glasses.

Meta intends to use the device for movies, games, and virtual workspaces, among other things. You can place multiple virtual monitors in front of you. A flat surface is also intended to serve as a virtual keyboard and touchpad.

At launch, more than 75 games are expected to work fully with hand tracking. Other titles can be streamed via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

The «Meta VR Glasses» are scheduled to be released in the spring of 2027 for 1,299.99 US dollars. Meta has not yet announced prices or specific launch dates for Germany and Switzerland.

«Muse» is intended to connect the devices

Many of the new devices are expected to be able to access Meta's personal AI agent «Muse» in the future. Muse answers questions, consolidates information, and is also expected to be able to take on tasks and longer-term projects.

Muse is currently only available in the USA, Canada, and Mexico. Meta has not yet announced a launch date for Germany or Switzerland. In the coming months, the agent is expected to come to the AI glasses first.

In addition to the glasses, Meta has also announced «Muse Charm». The small device is designed to fit in a trouser pocket and offer direct voice access to Muse. Meta plans to announce technical details, price, and release date later.

Header image: Meta

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