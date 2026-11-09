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Epic Games Launcher is coming to Linux, but 'Fortnite' is not yet

Martin Jud Translation: machine translated 9.11.2026

The Epic Games Launcher is available as a preview version for Linux. This will make it easier for Steam Deck users, for example, to access their Epic library in the future, as third-party tools will no longer be necessary. However, 'Fortnite' remains excluded due to anti-cheat hurdles.

Linux users can now try out a preview version of the Epic Games Launcher. It currently officially supports Ubuntu and Debian, with Fedora to follow shortly. As reported by the specialist portal GamingOnLinux, citing an official announcement, Epic also plans to support SteamOS, CachyOS, and Omarchy. The plans are therefore aimed at the entire Linux ecosystem. However, there is no official release date yet.

For Steam Deck owners, this is still good news. Previously, they had to rely on third-party tools like the Heroic Games Launcher to install games purchased from the Epic Store. In the future, the official client will handle this once it is released for Valve's handheld. The games themselves will continue to run via the Proton compatibility layer, which makes Windows titles executable on Linux.

A major downside remains "Fortnite". Although Epic is already testing the game on Linux with a new anti-cheat technology, it places high security demands on the operating system. This is particularly evident with the Steam Deck, the most important Linux device for gamers. While it does come with a TPM 2.0 security chip, Epic additionally requires that Secure Boot be active and that only signed system components are loaded. SteamOS does not currently fully support this, which is why the game will not be available for Linux anytime soon. Epic and Valve are in talks, but it is still unclear how things will proceed.

Header image: Shutterstock

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